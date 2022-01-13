21Kviews
I Don’t Include Enough Men In My Art So I Participated In The Manly March Art Challenge 2021 (30 Pics)
This challenge was made by illustrator Anke Weckmann. She herself mentioned that she doesn't include enough men in her art, I don't either. This made me take it up for a month and used the prompt list provided by the artist herself to create these fun pieces. I made each work under an hour everyday.
More info: Instagram | behance.net | patreon.com
A Man And His Cat
A Male Artist (Bob Ross)
A Man And His Flowers
I love sunflowers and the fact that they are smiling makes it even better 💛
A Man In A Yoga Pose
A Man With A Great Beard
A Man With Epic Hair
A Man And His Dog
A Sad Man
A Male Ballet Dancer
A Strong Man
A Man With An Incredible Hat
A Man With Very Stylish Glasses
A King
A Man In A Different Uniform (This Day Was Also Women's Day)
My mom was in the Army Air Corps in WW II. She looked beautiful. I love this!
A Man In A Very Nice Coat
A Male Singer (Jack Black From "The School Of Rock")
A Man And Fruit
A Male Composer (L. Subramaniam And His Son, Violinists From India)
A Man At Work
A Man Who Loves Coffee
A Man And His Car
A Male News Presenter
An Actor (Nearly Everyone Recognizes Him)
A Male Character From A Movie "Bruce Almighty"
I remember this movie! This dude gets God's powers, right?
Nice to see these come back to BP. It seems as though most entries are now about spiteful people or people being mean. Bring back the fun!
Right! I came here at first for a post about someone's book covers, elaborately sculpted from modeling clay.
Thanks 😊😊
I really like this style
Thanks !!
Love their art. It makes me smile.
Thanks!
