This challenge was made by illustrator Anke Weckmann. She herself mentioned that she doesn't include enough men in her art, I don't either. This made me take it up for a month and used the prompt list provided by the artist herself to create these fun pieces. I made each work under an hour everyday.

I shared some of my other projects on Bored Panda. If you're interested, you can check them out by clicking here, here, here and here

More info: Instagram | behance.net | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Man And His Cat

A Man And His Cat

Report

117points
Annada Menon
POST
SweetPotato
SweetPotato
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a manga called "A Man And His Cat". Its so cute

18
18points
reply
View more comments
#2

A Male Artist (Bob Ross)

A Male Artist (Bob Ross)

Report

96points
Annada Menon
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, the trees don't look happy enough

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

A Man And His Flowers

A Man And His Flowers

Report

86points
Annada Menon
POST
SweetPotato
SweetPotato
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love sunflowers and the fact that they are smiling makes it even better 💛

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

A Man In A Yoga Pose

A Man In A Yoga Pose

Report

79points
Annada Menon
POST
Tami
Tami
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's too bad that yoga has become unmanly in so many minds when it was men who brought yoga to the western world. True yoga, complete with its spiritual aspect, is badass.

36
36points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

A Man With A Great Beard

A Man With A Great Beard

Report

75points
Annada Menon
POST
Afton Kleinsorge
Afton Kleinsorge
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With great beard, comes great responsibility

43
43points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

A Man With Epic Hair

A Man With Epic Hair

Report

67points
Annada Menon
POST
Lita Pearce
Lita Pearce
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don't talk about bru-no-no

60
60points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

A Man And His Dog

A Man And His Dog

Report

66points
Annada Menon
POST
Kassiopeia
Kassiopeia
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you "manly"enough to pet him?

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#8

A Sad Man

A Sad Man

Report

66points
Annada Menon
POST
Tami
Tami
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't cry, mama will buy you another one!

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

A Male Ballet Dancer

A Male Ballet Dancer

Report

65points
Annada Menon
POST
Me Oh My
Me Oh My
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They always have such nice thighs.

30
30points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

A Strong Man

A Strong Man

Report

65points
Annada Menon
POST
View more comments
#11

A Man With An Incredible Hat

A Man With An Incredible Hat

Report

64points
Annada Menon
POST
View more comments
#12

A Man With Very Stylish Glasses

A Man With Very Stylish Glasses

Report

61points
Annada Menon
POST
SweetPotato
SweetPotato
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Flamboyant and slightly fruity

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

A King

A King

Report

59points
Annada Menon
POST
BisexualBee
BisexualBee
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoa! This looks really cool!

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#14

A Man In A Different Uniform (This Day Was Also Women's Day)

A Man In A Different Uniform (This Day Was Also Women's Day)

Report

58points
Annada Menon
POST
Harri Ellis
Harri Ellis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom was in the Army Air Corps in WW II. She looked beautiful. I love this!

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

A Man In A Very Nice Coat

A Man In A Very Nice Coat

Report

57points
Annada Menon
POST
GUSANO GRANDE
GUSANO GRANDE
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like his fit, I'd wear the hell outta that.

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

A Male Singer (Jack Black From "The School Of Rock")

A Male Singer (Jack Black From "The School Of Rock")

Report

55points
Annada Menon
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

A Man And Fruit

A Man And Fruit

Report

54points
Annada Menon
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

A Male Composer (L. Subramaniam And His Son, Violinists From India)

A Male Composer (L. Subramaniam And His Son, Violinists From India)

Report

53points
Annada Menon
POST
View more comments
#19

A Man At Work

A Man At Work

Report

51points
Annada Menon
POST
View more comments
#20

A Man Who Loves Coffee

A Man Who Loves Coffee

Report

49points
Annada Menon
POST
Vincent Van Bro
Vincent Van Bro
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OH LOOK ITS ME (except I’m not a man lol)

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

A Man And His Car

A Man And His Car

Report

48points
Annada Menon
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

A Male News Presenter

A Male News Presenter

Report

44points
Annada Menon
POST
#23

An Actor (Nearly Everyone Recognizes Him)

An Actor (Nearly Everyone Recognizes Him)

Report

42points
Annada Menon
POST
View more comments
#24

A Male Character From A Movie "Bruce Almighty"

A Male Character From A Movie "Bruce Almighty"

Report

39points
Annada Menon
POST
Pumpkin Spice
Pumpkin Spice
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember this movie! This dude gets God's powers, right?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

An Adventurer

An Adventurer

Report

39points
Annada Menon
POST
#26

A Male Character With An Amazing Outfit

A Male Character With An Amazing Outfit

Report

38points
Annada Menon
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

A Greek God

A Greek God

Report

38points
Annada Menon
POST
Emlin Remlin Gremlin
Emlin Remlin Gremlin
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone know what god this is supposed to be?

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

A Man In An Uniform (Scoutmaster)

A Man In An Uniform (Scoutmaster)

Report

36points
Annada Menon
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

A Male Athlete

A Male Athlete

Report

33points
Annada Menon
POST
Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where can I get me a pair of those shoes-

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#30

A Man On A Book Cover

A Man On A Book Cover

Report

32points
Annada Menon
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!