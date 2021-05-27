These were made in the month of February of 2021.

Several people during the lockdown were unable to travel back home to their families in 2020. There are people who were stuck in the city of their jobs and were working from home.

So here is an ode to those who were indulging in new hobbies, working from home, relaxing, and most importantly, being accompanied by a floof to get by each day.

You can also check out my chonky animal series here or hugging animals here. I've also created a series of illustrations of men, robots and perfectly symmetrical women.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | behance.net | teepublic.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Food Baby With Floof Baby

Food Baby With Floof Baby

Report

53points
Annada Menon
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 year ago

kitty belly :D

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

I started this series during the peak times of the pandemic. The illustrations revolve around the quarantine life of a cat and her human. The human is seen tending to a mundane life while stuck at home. She tries to break the patterns in her life through fun activities too. Her cat is an important factor to keep her happy through the days of solitude and is a partner in her little adventures at home. This I feel was for so many pet owners during the pandemic. Especially those who live alone.
#2

14th Feb- Floofs Are The Best Valentine

14th Feb- Floofs Are The Best Valentine

Report

51points
Annada Menon
POST
Bambi_da1andonly
Bambi_da1andonly
Community Member
1 year ago

$$$this is worth 100 bucks

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#3

A 5 Minute Break At The Work Desk

A 5 Minute Break At The Work Desk

Report

47points
Annada Menon
POST
Carmen Sandiego
Carmen Sandiego
Community Member
1 year ago

Cute.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

I wish these illustrations were inspired by my life with a cat. Currently, I am just manifesting the dream of having a floof at home. I am a cat lover. The apartment space I reside in in India has a satisfying number of cats. My friend who is a core cat person is their caretaker and she has plenty of cats of her own at home. She has always been an inspiration to imagine life with a cat at home. Her stories, my whimsical style, and my hint of humor just helped me mold these memories into illustrations. So the perks and realistic vibe in the illustrations may be a figment of my imagination but it comes from a lot of love and the experience of others.
#4

Grooving To The Best Music With You

Grooving To The Best Music With You

Report

44points
Annada Menon
POST
Carmen Sandiego
Carmen Sandiego
Community Member
1 year ago

Awww!

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Movie Nights On A Weekend

Movie Nights On A Weekend

Report

43points
Annada Menon
POST
Rannveig Ess
Rannveig Ess
Community Member
1 year ago

you mean *trying* to have movie night....

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

I guess the part about drawing that I enjoy the most will always be bringing out the emotion I need an illustration to reflect. It could be through the idea and most importantly the colors. Also drawing animals, any day would be the part I enjoy the most. Lastly, looking at the final product is the best part.
#6

Waking Up Is Difficult On Some Days

Waking Up Is Difficult On Some Days

Report

42points
Annada Menon
POST
Andy
Andy
Community Member
1 year ago

Beautiful pictures! I've woken up so many times with my cat sleeping on my belly just like this. I hate disturbing him, but I usually have to get ready for work, lol.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Taking Up Painting... Those Surprise Sneezes Though

Taking Up Painting... Those Surprise Sneezes Though

Report

41points
Annada Menon
POST
Madeline Rose
Madeline Rose
Community Member
1 year ago

Well. OOPS!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The time it takes to create one fully finished piece of artwork depends on various factors. One is the style. So illustrations from this series took 2-3 hours. The line work and color are very raw and simple in execution. If we take the chonky animals series, it took me 5-6 hours because of the textures I had to experiment with for the style I chose. Personal work is mostly done within a day. I have a spontaneous way of drawing here. Commissions, though, take more than this time period since ideation is obviously more towards the likings of the client.
#8

Snacks Just Call Out To You Every Time You Set Foot In The Kitchen

Snacks Just Call Out To You Every Time You Set Foot In The Kitchen

Report

41points
Annada Menon
POST
Bambi_da1andonly
Bambi_da1andonly
Community Member
1 year ago

Dun dun duuuun the movie: THE SONG OF THE SNAVKS

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

The Best Weights For A Workout

The Best Weights For A Workout

Report

39points
Annada Menon
POST
Black Pug Puppy
Black Pug Puppy
Community Member
1 year ago

No need to spend good laundry money on weights

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Discovering Money In Those Freshly Laundered Clothes

Discovering Money In Those Freshly Laundered Clothes

Report

36points
Annada Menon
POST
Commander Rex
Commander Rex
Community Member
1 year ago

Money laundering?

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Baking With The Best Company

Baking With The Best Company

Report

35points
Annada Menon
POST
GlassHalfWay
GlassHalfWay
Community Member
1 year ago

Any noise of food in kitchen and ...WHOOSH!...there's my begging cat.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

Those Post Work Stretches

Those Post Work Stretches

Report

34points
Annada Menon
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

Bonding.

3
3points
reply
#13

Trying On Good Clothes To Check If I Still Fit Into Them

Trying On Good Clothes To Check If I Still Fit Into Them

Report

30points
Annada Menon
POST
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
Community Member
1 year ago

Then going back for more exercize.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Report

29points
Annada Menon
POST
#15

Best Time To Test Those Green Fingers

Best Time To Test Those Green Fingers

Report

28points
Annada Menon
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago

I'm assuming the cat is off-canvas getting ready to pounce...the bird on the left seems to know what's gonna happen. Lol

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Report

23points
Annada Menon
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!