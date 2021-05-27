These were made in the month of February of 2021.

Several people during the lockdown were unable to travel back home to their families in 2020. There are people who were stuck in the city of their jobs and were working from home.

So here is an ode to those who were indulging in new hobbies, working from home, relaxing, and most importantly, being accompanied by a floof to get by each day.

You can also check out my chonky animal series here or hugging animals here. I've also created a series of illustrations of men, robots and perfectly symmetrical women.

