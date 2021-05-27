12Kviews
I Made 16 Illustrations About Quarantine Life With A Cat
These were made in the month of February of 2021.
Several people during the lockdown were unable to travel back home to their families in 2020. There are people who were stuck in the city of their jobs and were working from home.
So here is an ode to those who were indulging in new hobbies, working from home, relaxing, and most importantly, being accompanied by a floof to get by each day.
Food Baby With Floof Baby
I started this series during the peak times of the pandemic. The illustrations revolve around the quarantine life of a cat and her human. The human is seen tending to a mundane life while stuck at home. She tries to break the patterns in her life through fun activities too. Her cat is an important factor to keep her happy through the days of solitude and is a partner in her little adventures at home. This I feel was for so many pet owners during the pandemic. Especially those who live alone.
14th Feb- Floofs Are The Best Valentine
A 5 Minute Break At The Work Desk
I wish these illustrations were inspired by my life with a cat. Currently, I am just manifesting the dream of having a floof at home. I am a cat lover. The apartment space I reside in in India has a satisfying number of cats. My friend who is a core cat person is their caretaker and she has plenty of cats of her own at home. She has always been an inspiration to imagine life with a cat at home. Her stories, my whimsical style, and my hint of humor just helped me mold these memories into illustrations. So the perks and realistic vibe in the illustrations may be a figment of my imagination but it comes from a lot of love and the experience of others.
Grooving To The Best Music With You
Movie Nights On A Weekend
I guess the part about drawing that I enjoy the most will always be bringing out the emotion I need an illustration to reflect. It could be through the idea and most importantly the colors. Also drawing animals, any day would be the part I enjoy the most. Lastly, looking at the final product is the best part.
Waking Up Is Difficult On Some Days
Taking Up Painting... Those Surprise Sneezes Though
The time it takes to create one fully finished piece of artwork depends on various factors. One is the style. So illustrations from this series took 2-3 hours. The line work and color are very raw and simple in execution. If we take the chonky animals series, it took me 5-6 hours because of the textures I had to experiment with for the style I chose. Personal work is mostly done within a day. I have a spontaneous way of drawing here. Commissions, though, take more than this time period since ideation is obviously more towards the likings of the client.
Snacks Just Call Out To You Every Time You Set Foot In The Kitchen
The Best Weights For A Workout
Discovering Money In Those Freshly Laundered Clothes
Baking With The Best Company
Any noise of food in kitchen and ...WHOOSH!...there's my begging cat.
These are all fantastic and made me smile. I also love how you draw yourself "not perfect" and look like a beautiful, messy-hair, tired eyes, not stick thin like a supermodel....these are so genuine and sweet and so are you!
AWWWWW THANK YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMAN <3
LOVE THE ETHISIASUM!
Thank you back, Sweetie!
These are so lovely!
Thank you so much !! :)
These are wonderful! Very fairytale-like.
Aw thanks !! 😊
