Man Finds Out BF Of 3 Years Has Been Cheating On Him For 2 Years After Going Through His Phone
Everyone deserves some degree of privacy, even when they’re in a committed relationship.
While Reddit user EcstaticGarden9961 understands this, he decided to breach his boyfriend’s.
In a post on r/TwoHotTakes, the man explained that he wouldn’t have done this normally, but after an unusual opportunity presented itself and he gained access to his partner’s messages, he just couldn’t resist the temptation.
However, the conversations that he found created even more issues.
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EcstaticGarden9961
27
0