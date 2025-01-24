Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Finds Out BF Of 3 Years Has Been Cheating On Him For 2 Years After Going Through His Phone
Couples, Relationships

Man Finds Out BF Of 3 Years Has Been Cheating On Him For 2 Years After Going Through His Phone

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone deserves some degree of privacy, even when they’re in a committed relationship.

While Reddit user EcstaticGarden9961 understands this, he decided to breach his boyfriend’s.

In a post on r/TwoHotTakes, the man explained that he wouldn’t have done this normally, but after an unusual opportunity presented itself and he gained access to his partner’s messages, he just couldn’t resist the temptation.

However, the conversations that he found created even more issues.

RELATED:

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EcstaticGarden9961

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda