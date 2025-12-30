ADVERTISEMENT

Since its release in 1988, ‘Man in the Mirror’ has become one of Michael Jackson's biggest hits.

It calls for personal responsibility, urging listeners to look inward before criticizing the world and reminding us that change needs to begin from within.

In 2009, Josh Tyrangiel from TIME said it’s “one of Jackson’s most powerful vocals and accessible social statements, not to mention the best-ever use of a gospel choir in a pop song.” Even now, almost four decades later, it continues to inspire.

On TikTok, users have taken the track as the soundtrack for their before-and-after glow-up pictures. Just in time to motivate everyone to commit to New Year’s resolutions!

#1

Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s amazing glow-up transformation outdoors and indoors with styled blonde hair.

@kenyandthejets Report

    #2

    Before and after glow-up transformation of a woman showing amazing changes in appearance and confidence.

    @hollyevans.18 Report

    #3

    Side-by-side images showing a man in the mirror transformation highlighting amazing glow-ups and personal changes.

    @ellieford555 Report

    #4

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing her amazing glow-up transformation with confident poses and smiles.

    @baileybayy10 Report

    #5

    Side-by-side photos of a woman sharing her amazing glow-up transformation in front of a mirror using a phone.

    @ellie_and_thetwins Report

    #6

    Young man showing amazing glow-up transformation, before and after photos highlighting physical changes in a home setting.

    @jacksfit Report

    #7

    Young woman showing her glow-up transformation with clear skin and a bright smile in a Man In The Mirror video.

    @erin.wilsonnnn Report

    #8

    Side-by-side images showing a dramatic glow-up transformation with a woman before and after weight loss by the pool.

    @avalorraineh Report

    #9

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing her glow-up transformation with a confident smile outdoors.

    @artaferat.ad Report

    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's no glow, lady. That's shining.

    #10

    Before and after photos of a woman showing her amazing glow-ups in a new man in the mirror transformation trend.

    @zanusiaa Report

    #11

    Side-by-side comparison of a man's impressive glow-up showing weight loss and muscle gain from 2024 to 2025.

    @nicolasrxl Report

    #12

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing an amazing glow-up transformation wearing different dresses in different settings.

    @selinaakn Report

    #13

    Before and after photos of a woman showcasing an amazing glow-up transformation in two different outfits and settings.

    @ainecrmua Report

    #14

    Before and after glow-up transformation showing confident women sharing their amazing glow-ups and self-confidence.

    @lizamarie_fit Report

    #15

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing an amazing glow-up transformation for man in the mirror.

    @axelledupont Report

    #16

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow-up transformation in bright outdoor and gym settings.

    @kaitlynsmitty Report

    #17

    Side-by-side images showing a man in glasses and a tie by a lake and a shirtless man flexing muscles, highlighting glow-ups.

    @jakeydail Report

    #18

    Side-by-side images of a woman sharing her glow-up transformation in the new Man In The Mirror trend.

    @abibabe Report

    #19

    Young woman showing her impressive glow-up by fitting into much larger pants, illustrating man in the mirror transformation.

    @imnotmelyjelly Report

    #20

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow-up transformation with noticeable fitness and style changes.

    @ame_szr Report

    #21

    Before and after photos of a man showing an impressive glow-up transformation, flexing muscles and smiling.

    @itsgiudici Report

    #22

    Side-by-side photos showing a young man’s amazing glow-up transformation over time outdoors and at night.

    @ghribi_mootez Report

    #23

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing a dramatic glow-up transformation in casual home settings.

    @ilaydaclasen Report

    #24

    Side-by-side images showing an impressive glow-up transformation shared by people in the Man In The Mirror trend.

    @jordsssmw Report

    #25

    Before and after glow-up photos of a young woman showcasing an inspiring man in the mirror transformation.

    @kierella14 Report

    #26

    Before and after photos of a man showing an impressive glow-up transformation with improved muscle tone and confidence.

    @robbyayerkes Report

    #27

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing an inspiring glow-up transformation in a fitted dress indoors.

    @beckyrosee.x Report

    #28

    Side-by-side images showing a person before and after a glow-up, highlighting transformation and change.

    @lydiaturnbulll Report

    #29

    Side-by-side images of a woman showcasing her amazing glow-up transformation in a mirror selfie and outdoor setting.

    @findingfoxy Report

    #30

    Two young women posing indoors showing their amazing glow-ups for Man In The Mirror trend.

    @grace_baldwinx Report

    #31

    Two women in sparkly dresses sharing their amazing glow-ups in a man in the mirror transformation video.

    @fluffycxbo Report

    #32

    Side-by-side photos of a person showing an incredible glow-up, highlighting the new man in the mirror transformation.

    @ollieeeeeex Report

    #33

    Two young women showing their amazing glow-ups, encouraging viewers to unlock their glow-up potential.

    @siren.eliz Report

    #34

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing her glow-up transformation inspired by Man in the Mirror trend.

    @ajj1141 Report

    #35

    Before and after glow-up transformation with people sharing their amazing man in the mirror moments and positive self-change.

    @gaby_clark5 Report

    #36

    Side-by-side images showing a dramatic glow-up transformation, highlighting people sharing their amazing glow-ups.

    @paigedraperx Report

    #37

    Side-by-side images showing a woman’s glow-up transformation inspired by the man in the mirror challenge.

    @ellaiveyy Report

    #38

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing an inspiring glow-up transformation for man in the mirror trend.

    @dia.rajaona Report

    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see a change here. Anyone?

