Since its release in 1988, ‘Man in the Mirror’ has become one of Michael Jackson's biggest hits.

It calls for personal responsibility, urging listeners to look inward before criticizing the world and reminding us that change needs to begin from within.

In 2009, Josh Tyrangiel from TIME said it’s “one of Jackson’s most powerful vocals and accessible social statements, not to mention the best-ever use of a gospel choir in a pop song.” Even now, almost four decades later, it continues to inspire.

On TikTok, users have taken the track as the soundtrack for their before-and-after glow-up pictures. Just in time to motivate everyone to commit to New Year’s resolutions!