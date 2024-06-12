Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Male Karen’ Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department
Entitled People, Social Issues

‘Male Karen’ Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people’s dedication to making a fuss about (almost) anything is truly unmatched. They are the ones who think that minor inconveniences are serious offenses that need to be fought with a sense of entitlement. If this screams ‘Karen’ to you, well, you are right.

A homeless man took to the r/EntitledPeople subreddit to share his encounter with a male Karen. Due to his limited options, the man was using the public fire pit in a park to cook his meal. Suddenly, a complete stranger aggressively came towards him and started yelling and asking him to leave. According to him, it was against the law to have a fire there. To stop the guy from cooking, he even contacted the fire department. Eventually, when the authorities arrived, things took a turn. Continue reading to find out how the situation transpired.

Not everyone has a fully-equipped kitchen, so sometimes you have to make do with what you have at hand

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

Image credits: NomadSoul1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

A homeless man shared his run-in with a male Karen in vivid detail

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

ADVERTISEMENT

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

ADVERTISEMENT

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

Image credits: Kawaii-S / Envato (not the actual photo)

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

Image credits: ExtracheesyBroccoli

People online showed support for the author’s situation 'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

ADVERTISEMENT

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

'Male Karen' Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that man should be fined to have called unnecessarily cops and firefighters

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that man should be fined to have called unnecessarily cops and firefighters

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda