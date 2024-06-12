‘Male Karen’ Tries To Stop Homeless Man From Making Food, Calls Fire Department

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people’s dedication to making a fuss about (almost) anything is truly unmatched. They are the ones who think that minor inconveniences are serious offenses that need to be fought with a sense of entitlement. If this screams ‘Karen’ to you, well, you are right.

A homeless man took to the r/EntitledPeople subreddit to share his encounter with a male Karen. Due to his limited options, the man was using the public fire pit in a park to cook his meal. Suddenly, a complete stranger aggressively came towards him and started yelling and asking him to leave. According to him, it was against the law to have a fire there. To stop the guy from cooking, he even contacted the fire department. Eventually, when the authorities arrived, things took a turn. Continue reading to find out how the situation transpired.

Not everyone has a fully-equipped kitchen, so sometimes you have to make do with what you have at hand

Share icon

Image credits: NomadSoul1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

A homeless man shared his run-in with a male Karen in vivid detail

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Kawaii-S / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ExtracheesyBroccoli

ADVERTISEMENT