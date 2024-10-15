Woman Acts Like She Owns A Park, Gets Owned By The Police That She Called Herself

ADVERTISEMENT

The very thought of not having a safe place to call home is hard enough to imagine. But for many homeless people, it’s a daily reality, made even worse by the constant risks of violence, assault, and harsh judgment from others.

The man in this Reddit story found himself on the receiving end of this when one entitled woman spotted him in the park and decided he didn’t belong there. She berated and harassed him, going so far as to call the cops to have him removed. No need to worry though—karma made sure she got exactly what she deserved.

A homeless man became the target of harassment from an entitled woman

But the universe quickly stepped in to set things right

Image source: incrediblyonehundred

People experiencing homelessness face constant threats of violence

Among the many heartbreaking realities of homelessness, Tim’s story stands out as a rare beacon of hope. But for most people without stable shelter, the challenges continue to grow worse, especially for those who have no choice but to sleep outside.

Research by Crisis, a UK-based homelessness charity, reveals just how dangerous life on the streets can be. Rough sleepers are nearly 17 times more likely to be victims of violence and 15 times more likely to face verbal abuse than the general public.

In a survey of 458 homeless people, nearly 80% reported experiencing some form of violence, abuse, or anti-social behavior—often at the hands of strangers. And 66% said their situation on the streets is only getting more difficult.

Sadly, over one-third of homeless individuals have been deliberately hit, kicked, or attacked in some way, while an equal number have had objects thrown at them. Adding to this, 1 in 20 have been victims of sexual assault.

“Sleeping on the street is terrifying,” says Andy O’Rourke, a former homeless individual and now a support worker for Crisis. “You feel vulnerable anyway, but for that to happen, and for people to be laughing—it makes it hard to maintain your sense of self. It becomes easy to believe that you are just some rubbish on the street, for people to treat however they want.”

Though Andy left homelessness behind years ago, that fear has never truly left him. “It’s strange but I can still feel it, in the pit of my stomach,” he shares. “There is a level of cold that stays with you. I still feel it sometimes, in my bones, even now. It’s a despairing cold, as though no matter what happens, you won’t get warm again.”

How you can help those in need

As temperatures continue to drop with mid-October upon us, the dangers of cold weather can become life-threatening. DENS, a homeless charity, suggests a few simple ways you can help someone suffering in these conditions:

Start with a hello: Rough sleeping can be incredibly isolating. A kind word or acknowledgment can go a long way, and you can ask if the person needs help. Offer a hot drink or food: A warm, nourishing meal or beverage can make the cold feel more bearable, even if it’s just for an hour. Provide extra layers: Consider donating a coat, blanket, socks, or other items, if the homeless individual is open to it. Contact local services: If you’re worried about someone sleeping outside, contact your local council or a homelessness charity, as emergency shelters often open in extreme weather.

In a world where kindness sometimes feels in short supply, small gestures can make a big difference for someone struggling to survive.

People in the comments were happy to hear about the outcome, and by the looks of it, faith in humanity was restored

