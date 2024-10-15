Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Acts Like She Owns A Park, Gets Owned By The Police That She Called Herself
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Acts Like She Owns A Park, Gets Owned By The Police That She Called Herself

The very thought of not having a safe place to call home is hard enough to imagine. But for many homeless people, it’s a daily reality, made even worse by the constant risks of violence, assault, and harsh judgment from others.

The man in this Reddit story found himself on the receiving end of this when one entitled woman spotted him in the park and decided he didn’t belong there. She berated and harassed him, going so far as to call the cops to have him removed. No need to worry though—karma made sure she got exactly what she deserved.

    A homeless man became the target of harassment from an entitled woman

    Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

    But the universe quickly stepped in to set things right

    Image credits: vozdvizhenskayadina (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)

    Image source: incrediblyonehundred

    People experiencing homelessness face constant threats of violence

    Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

    Among the many heartbreaking realities of homelessness, Tim’s story stands out as a rare beacon of hope. But for most people without stable shelter, the challenges continue to grow worse, especially for those who have no choice but to sleep outside.

    Research by Crisis, a UK-based homelessness charity, reveals just how dangerous life on the streets can be. Rough sleepers are nearly 17 times more likely to be victims of violence and 15 times more likely to face verbal abuse than the general public.

    In a survey of 458 homeless people, nearly 80% reported experiencing some form of violence, abuse, or anti-social behavior—often at the hands of strangers. And 66% said their situation on the streets is only getting more difficult.

    Sadly, over one-third of homeless individuals have been deliberately hit, kicked, or attacked in some way, while an equal number have had objects thrown at them. Adding to this, 1 in 20 have been victims of sexual assault.

    “Sleeping on the street is terrifying,” says Andy O’Rourke, a former homeless individual and now a support worker for Crisis. “You feel vulnerable anyway, but for that to happen, and for people to be laughing—it makes it hard to maintain your sense of self. It becomes easy to believe that you are just some rubbish on the street, for people to treat however they want.”

    Though Andy left homelessness behind years ago, that fear has never truly left him. “It’s strange but I can still feel it, in the pit of my stomach,” he shares. “There is a level of cold that stays with you. I still feel it sometimes, in my bones, even now. It’s a despairing cold, as though no matter what happens, you won’t get warm again.”

    How you can help those in need

    Image credits: Said (not the actual photo)

    As temperatures continue to drop with mid-October upon us, the dangers of cold weather can become life-threatening. DENS, a homeless charity, suggests a few simple ways you can help someone suffering in these conditions:

    1. Start with a hello: Rough sleeping can be incredibly isolating. A kind word or acknowledgment can go a long way, and you can ask if the person needs help.
    2. Offer a hot drink or food: A warm, nourishing meal or beverage can make the cold feel more bearable, even if it’s just for an hour.
    3. Provide extra layers: Consider donating a coat, blanket, socks, or other items, if the homeless individual is open to it.
    4. Contact local services: If you’re worried about someone sleeping outside, contact your local council or a homelessness charity, as emergency shelters often open in extreme weather.

    In a world where kindness sometimes feels in short supply, small gestures can make a big difference for someone struggling to survive.

    People in the comments were happy to hear about the outcome, and by the looks of it, faith in humanity was restored

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think of the police officer's response to the situation in the park?
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will never understand how some people can have so little compassion for a person in need or just enjoys kicking on someone that is already down.

    sheilagem avatar
    Salad Spinner 3000
    Salad Spinner 3000
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hehehe..."Yoga Karen". Our local Tim is the best "neighbourhood watch", he knows who lives here and who doesn't. He refuses money.

    jackholt avatar
    Greenmantle
    Greenmantle
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know much about the philosophy of yoga, but I'm pretty sure she completely missed the point.

