Let us introduce you to Bibin Thottungal, a well-known Indian photographer whose passion for conceptual art is evident in all of his creations. Whether capturing weddings or children, his photographs give out a sense of mystery that could easily be mistaken for a still from a movie.

Today, we want to showcase Bibin's captivating photos of kids that capture the pure essence of their innocence and boundless joy. Whether they're playing with animals or enjoying the rain, each shot is sure to bring a smile to your face. Scroll down for some adorable shots!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook