ADVERTISEMENT

The latest season of Love Island brought more than just romance and reality TV drama to the screen, it elicited an uncanny valley feeling as viewers started noticing something strange among female contestants:

They all looked the same.

With non-expressive faces, inflated lips, jawlines and cheekbones sculpted to near-geometric perfection, the end result went from appealing—to eerie.

Highlights
  • The 'Love Island face' trend features same-looking women due to heavy dermal filler use.
  • Experts say social media filters fuel the trend by promoting idealized features like big lips, impossibly smooth skin and fox eyes.
  • Experts warn fillers were meant for aging loss, not young skin, and overuse can cause 'filler blindness' and unnatural results in real life.

Now dubbed “Love Island face”, the look is characterized by heavy reliance on dermal fillers and Botox. Far from delivering eternal youth, medical professionals are already warning of the trend’s troubling consequences.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Viewers were put off by Love Island participants’ overuse of dermal fillers, which left them all looking similar

    Woman examining her face in a handheld mirror, reflecting concerns related to the Love Island face trend and filler blindness.

    Image credits: m-art/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    For many specialists, the culprit behind everyone looking the same is clear: social media.

    Platforms flooded with filtered selfies and influencer beauty standards have fueled a wave of patients chasing an identical checklist: big lips, pulled-back faces, small noses, and angular, “fox eye” shapes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a woman receiving lip filler injection, highlighting the Love Island face trend and filler concerns from experts.

    Image credits: Andrii/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    “I believe that social media is solely responsible for this trend, as filters often create a ‘fox eye’ appearance on influencers and celebrities,” explained Dr. John Lake, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon.

    Five women in colorful bikinis and cover-ups posing outdoors by the water, illustrating the Love Island face trend concern.

    Image credits: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

    At the same time, board-certified surgeon Dr. Angela Sturm explained that these procedures are designed to look good in photos, but that the same couldn’t be said of real life.

    “It’s like makeup. Certain looks may look OK in pictures, but not look natural in person or on video,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a tight dress posing indoors highlighting the Love Island face trend concerns.

    Image credits: vannaeinerson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What makes the trend more troubling, experts say, is that its target audience is overwhelmingly young adults who still have full skin elasticity, strong bone structure, and no natural volume loss to correct.

    For Sturm, the younger the patient is, the more susceptible they are to a phenomenon called “filler blindness,” which causes them to not recognize when they’ve overdone it.

    Overuse and the exposure to black market materials makes dermal fillers a risky alternative for younger patients

    @wheredafukdafunctionnn no hate to her but y’all cannot say vanna looks her age #fyp#foryoupage#loveislandusa#loveisland#loveislandvanna#lipfiller#filler#injections#plasticsurgery#utah♬ Love Island Extended Remix – Joys

    Dr. Kristina Liu, a dermatologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, explained that dermal fillers were originally developed to replenish lost volume caused by the natural aging process.

    Comment reading Vanna’s giving Natalie Nunn a run for her money, discussing the Love Island Face trend and filler blindness concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with styled eyebrows and defined lips representing Love Island face trend and filler concerns indoors.

    Image credits: hudabubbaaa

    “Over time, age-related bone loss in the face can lead to retraction of the jawline, descent of the nose, and loss of high cheekbones.”

    “The facial muscles also decrease in volume and elasticity, and deflation and movement of facial fat further accentuates the signs of aging,” she explained.

    Text reading Bad SD drivers I'm so happy to be Ugly for free, highlighting concerns around Love Island Face trend and filler blindness warnings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Group of women posing in swimsuits highlighting the Love Island Face trend and concerns over filler blindness.

    Image credits: iriskendall

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The injections were therefore intended for mature patients or individuals who had lost facial structure due to accidents, and thus not recommended for people whose facial fat, muscle and bone structure are still intact.

    User comment expressing frustration and suggesting casting more natural looking women to stop the Love Island face trend.

    @indigoreports Love Island UK star Harrison got filler before villa #loveisland#loveislanduk#WhatToWatch#loveisland2025#realitytv♬ Ballet song like “Waltz of flowers” _ 5 minutes(965273) – yulu-ism project

    However, under the pressures of social media and constant self-scrutiny, younger and younger patients are opting for fillers—often years, if not decades, before they would ever naturally need them.

    And the results, experts say, are problematic.

    Text post saying Instagram face is going in history books, highlighting the Love Island face trend and filler blindness concerns.

    Woman in a red dress applying lip gloss in a beauty store, highlighting the Love Island face trend and filler concerns.

    Image credits: Ben Symons/Peacock

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Liu recognized that fillers can be safe and effective, she stressed the importance of avoiding black market alternatives.

    “Dermal filler procedures can be expensive, which has prompted some consumers to turn to the online black market to purchase do-it-yourself fillers,” she explained. 

    “They contain a variety of nonsterile substances, such as hair gel. When injected, these substances can cause allergic reactions, infections, and the death of skin cells.”

    People are now looking for safer alternatives to dermal fillers

    Comment discussing incorrect makeup application and excessive bronzer smearing, highlighting concerns related to the Love Island face trend.

    Comment on bright orange walls in a makeup room referencing Love Island Face trend and concerns from plastic surgery experts.

    Yet as overfilled cheeks and “pillow face” flood social media, a counter-movement is gaining momentum.

    While filler still has its loyalists, fatigue with the look—and concern over its side effects—is pushing more people toward a softer, less invasive approach.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman receiving cosmetic filler injection on forehead from gloved professional in a clinical setting related to Love Island face trend.

    Image credits: Yakobchuk Olena/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    “The days of patients coming in for big lips are long gone,” said dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali in a 2024 interview. “Instead, we’re in the ‘just enough where I notice but no one else does’ era.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women with enhanced facial features pose outdoors, illustrating the rising trend of Love Island face and filler concerns.

    Close-up of a partially obscured face with light illuminating contours, symbolizing concerns about Love Island face trend.

    Image credits: kamiparsamd

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Demand is also rising for alternatives like microneedling, platelet-rich plasma therapy, and noninvasive skin-tightening treatments that stimulate collagen production without altering facial structure.

    @kamiparsamd Replying to @Chelsea Part 2: Can fillers block lymphatics? #kamiparsa#fillers#hylenex#dissolvingfiller#dermalfillers#lips#teartroughs♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

    Some of the first signs of fillers not being the ultimate youth hack arose in 2023, after the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) unveiled the concerning results of a study done by a US research team.

    3D scan of a face showing uneven textures, related to Love Island face trend and filler blindness concerns.

    Image credits: kamiparsamd

    The study found that a staggering 80% of patients presented an increase in intra-operative anatomical distortion due to the use of fillers in facelift patients.

    @kamiparsamd#kamiparsa#fillers#hylenex#dissolvingfiller#dermalfillers#lips#teartroughfiller♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

    “Our surgeons have seen filler lasting longer than expected, well over a year in many cases,” BAAPS President Marc Pacifico said.  

    “Many have noted that anatomical structures are certainly more tethered and scarred when fillers have previously been used.”

    “I’m 40 and I look younger.” Viewers were put-off by the so-called “Love Island face” trend

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Love Island Face trend and concerns about filler blindness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading same as the sun beds; they are ageing their skins, discussing concerns about the Love Island face trend and filler blindness.

    Comment on social media discussing the Love Island Face trend and concerns about filler blindness from plastic surgery experts.

    Comment on social media expressing opinion that women's vanity affects their acceptance of looks, linked to Love Island face trend concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading It’s the pillow face for me referencing the Love Island face trend and filler concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user lexi expressing the opinion that Botox and fillers may age rather than rejuvenate the appearance.

    Text post reading Resistant Insomnia I'm 40 and I look younger this is absolutely insane, highlighting concerns about the Love Island face trend.

    Comment saying being 36 but looking 26, related to the Love Island Face trend and filler blindness concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman showing effects of the Love Island face trend, with a focus on cosmetic fillers and plastic surgery concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the Love Island face trend and concerns about filler blindness and plastic surgery risks.

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning why people appear to be in pain when they smile, related to filler blindness concerns.

    Text post reading "Sooo I'm not ugly I'm just poor" with a blue "GINA" username above on a plain background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with a cosmetic treatment healing face, highlighting concerns over Love Island Face filler trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing filler addiction and the impact on natural appearance related to the Love Island face trend and filler blindness concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing filler blindness related to the Love Island face trend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about Love Island face trend and invasive plastic surgery procedures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing the Love Island face trend and concerns from plastic surgery experts about filler blindness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about influencers photo-shopping their kids, related to concerns over the Love Island face trend and filler blindness warnings.

    Comment discussing social media’s impact on female beauty standards linked to Love Island face trend and filler blindness warnings.

    Comment on a white background with username amoore in blue, text says Love Island UK would love them down. Discusses Love Island Face trend and filler blindness concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing opinions on appearance and plastic surgery related to the Love Island face trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!