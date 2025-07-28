Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman With 'World's Biggest Lips' Shares What She Looked Like Before $26K Extreme Surgeries
Close-up of woman with world's biggest lips showing extreme lip enhancement after costly surgeries.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman With 'World's Biggest Lips' Shares What She Looked Like Before $26K Extreme Surgeries

Bulgarian influencer Andrea Ivanova, who claims to have the “world’s biggest lips,” has shared stunning throwback photos showing what she looked like before her transformation. 

Since 2018, the 27-year-old has spent over £20,000 ($26,700) on lip fillers alone and undergone numerous facial procedures, all in pursuit of her unique beauty ideals. 

  • Andrea Ivanova spent over £20,000 ($26,700) on lip filler and facial enhancements to pursue her goal of having the world’s biggest lips.
  • The Bulgarian influencer recently shared her pre-surgery photos, revealing how drastically her appearance has changed since 2018.
  • Despite serious risks, including warnings from doctors, Andrea says she’s determined to keep going with her transformation.

Her dramatic appearance has drawn global attention, alarm from netizens, and growing concern from her doctors.

    She started her transformation to escape what she called a ‘boring’ look

    Woman with world’s biggest lips taking a selfie in a car, showcasing extreme lip enhancement and makeup details.

    Image credits: Instagram/andrea88476

    Before the fillers, chin shaping, and facial augmentations, Andrea looked like any other attractive young woman. She had natural lips, balanced features, and long brown hair. 

    Andrea, however, stated that she was never drawn to the natural look. “I don’t like boring ordinary appearances, and I am a fan of huge shapes and eccentric beauties,” she said.

    “Natural beauty is boring to me, so I decided to change my appearance radically,” she added.

    So, in 2018, she began what would become an ongoing transformation. Her procedures included lip augmentation, cheekbone enhancement, jawline reshaping, and chin shaping, according to theDaily Mail.

    These procedures resulted in a face that Andrea describes as “radically different” and impossible to ignore.

    Woman with world's biggest lips, blonde hair, wearing a brown shirt, showcasing extreme lip enlargement surgery results.

    Image credits: Instagram/andrea88476

    “I like exaggerated things like huge lips, a face with many fillers, heavy and eccentric make-up,” she said.

    Andrea is committed to her transformation. She’s had numerous lip injections, resulting in her lips now being several times larger than when she started. She doesn’t intend to stop, either. 

    Doctors warned her of the risks, but Andrea is determined to continue

    Woman with world’s biggest lips shown close-up, highlighting extreme lip enhancement and cosmetic surgery results.

    Image credits: Instagram/andrea88476

    At one point, Andrea tried having six different cosmetic treatments done in a single day as an experiment.

    When her regular doctor refused to administer more lip filler, she traveled to Germany to find someone who would.

    “My doctor was afraid to inject more hyaluronic acid into my lips, but I was adamant that I wanted more, and I will not stop. I wanted to do six procedures at once. Until now, I always did these on different areas of the face on different days.

    “But this time, I wanted to experiment with myself to see how many injections and (amounts of filler) would affect my body,” she said.

    The result was intense. Andrea reported pain in her jaw, chin, and cheekbones, and she stated that it was difficult to smile because her face felt as though it was being pulled in multiple directions.

    But for Andrea, the pain was worth it. “I only feel a slight discomfort, but that’s where I have the most amount of filler and where I’ve had injections the most amount of times. The more filler there is, the less the area hurts,” she said.

    Woman with world's biggest lips showing extreme lip enlargement and makeup with blonde hair in close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Instagram/andrea88476

    Numerous social media users have expressed their shock and discomfort at Andrea’s transformation. 

    “Absolutely madness and totally unhealthy,” one commenter wrote.

    “She is mentally disturbed, clearly, and no one should be playing along with this,” another stated.

    “She was particularly attractive before any cosmetic surgery,” another commenter wrote.

    Even medical professionals are asking Andrea to slow down on her cosmetic procedures

    Woman with world’s biggest lips wearing a red shirt, showing extreme lip enlargement after $26K surgeries.

    Image credits: Instagram/andrea88476

    Even the German doctor who agreed to Andrea’s multiple procedures expressed concern. The doctor warned her that she could develop necrosis, a serious condition that occurs when body tissue dies due to lack of blood flow. In extreme cases, it can lead to surgical removal or worse.

    “I had no fears about having so many injections at once because I trust my doctor and they are a great professional in cosmetic surgery. But they are afraid I’ll get necrosis and have to have the tissue surgically removed from my lips if I carry on,” Andrea recalled.

    Despite these concerns, Andrea remains committed. In previous comments, she stated that she has no plans to slow down. She also expects some pain, though she maintained that she can handle the discomfort.

    Woman with the world’s biggest lips showing extreme lip enhancement after costly cosmetic surgeries.

    Image credits: Instagram/andrea88476

    “There are risks involved, such as inflammation, and raised body temperature, especially with so much at once. I have facial swelling and bruising right now, which is normal due to the many needles, but I think in a few days, I’ll recover.

    “You shouldn’t judge people for their looks. It’s their taste and no one has the right to be offended because of it. I think I’m going to carry on doing multiple injections in one day going forward, as it makes me very happy,” Andrea said.

    Social media has been divided on Andrea’s cosmetic surgeries

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on extreme lip enhancement related to the woman with the world’s biggest lips.

    Image credits: stractic2

    Tweet from user Matte expressing concern about doctors performing extreme lip surgeries.

    Image credits: mthschmbrln

    Tweet discussing woman with world’s biggest lips and her appearance before extreme cosmetic surgeries.

    Image credits: LaughlandMorgan

    Screenshot of a social media post questioning why a woman with the world’s biggest lips would undergo extreme lip surgeries.

    Image credits: Liberacrat

    Twitter post criticizing doctors related to a woman with world’s biggest lips after extreme surgeries.

    Image credits: SpeakTruthAndRH

    Woman with extreme lip enlargement showcasing her look before costly cosmetic lip surgeries in a close-up photo.

    Image credits: cold_xyz

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about a woman with the world’s biggest lips undergoing extreme lip surgeries.

    Image credits: CJWood71

    Woman with world’s biggest lips showcasing before and after extreme lip enhancement surgeries.

    Image credits: LowCountryBK369

    Woman with world’s biggest lips shown before and after extreme lip enhancement surgeries, smiling in close-up portrait.

    Image credits: wsimpsonkw

    A woman with the world’s biggest lips sharing her look before $26K extreme lip surgeries.

    Image credits: libNot

    Woman with extreme lips sharing before and after photos of $26K lip surgeries in a close-up selfie.

    Image credits: RYvonneMS

    Tweet by a user commenting on doctors allowing a woman with the world’s biggest lips to undergo extreme lip surgeries.

    Image credits: DQuilici1

    Tweet from Duckbert on social media asking if they can pop it, referencing woman with world’s biggest lips before surgeries.

    Image credits: RealDuckbert

    Woman with world’s biggest lips showing before and after extreme lip enhancement surgeries.

    Image credits: Crocket63435366

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks diseased. How does she eat? Or brush her teeth? Gross.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s a good point, 😂 I have a lot of plastic friends and one plastic AF ex bff- thank god none had lips like this, they are usually the nicest girls ever in the world and make great friends but the lack of self esteem wears you down. I wouldn’t be able to stop staring at her doing normal mouth stuff if we hung out

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kevinhickey avatar
    Kevin Hickey
    Kevin Hickey
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She said that she did it to express herself. Well, actually, she said, "I (bbbabbba) did it (bubbua) to (bumbbaa) express (babadaba) myself (bbbubba)!"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
