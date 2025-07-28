Woman With ‘World’s Biggest Lips’ Shares What She Looked Like Before $26K Extreme Surgeries

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulgarian influencer Andrea Ivanova, who claims to have the “world’s biggest lips,” has shared stunning throwback photos showing what she looked like before her transformation.

Since 2018, the 27-year-old has spent over £20,000 ($26,700) on lip fillers alone and undergone numerous facial procedures, all in pursuit of her unique beauty ideals.

The Bulgarian influencer recently shared her pre-surgery photos, revealing how drastically her appearance has changed since 2018.

Despite serious risks, including warnings from doctors, Andrea says she’s determined to keep going with her transformation.

Her dramatic appearance has drawn global attention, alarm from netizens, and growing concern from her doctors.

She started her transformation to escape what she called a ‘boring’ look

Before the fillers, chin shaping, and facial augmentations, Andrea looked like any other attractive young woman. She had natural lips, balanced features, and long brown hair.

Andrea, however, stated that she was never drawn to the natural look. “I don’t like boring ordinary appearances, and I am a fan of huge shapes and eccentric beauties,” she said.

Andrea Ivanova is known as the woman with the ‘world’s largest lips’ Before and After mulitple surgeries pic.twitter.com/CWxvVE1xOW — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 28, 2025

“Natural beauty is boring to me, so I decided to change my appearance radically,” she added.

So, in 2018, she began what would become an ongoing transformation. Her procedures included lip augmentation, cheekbone enhancement, jawline reshaping, and chin shaping, according to theDaily Mail.

These procedures resulted in a face that Andrea describes as “radically different” and impossible to ignore.

“I like exaggerated things like huge lips, a face with many fillers, heavy and eccentric make-up,” she said.

Andrea is committed to her transformation. She’s had numerous lip injections, resulting in her lips now being several times larger than when she started. She doesn’t intend to stop, either.

Doctors warned her of the risks, but Andrea is determined to continue

At one point, Andrea tried having six different cosmetic treatments done in a single day as an experiment.

When her regular doctor refused to administer more lip filler, she traveled to Germany to find someone who would.

“My doctor was afraid to inject more hyaluronic acid into my lips, but I was adamant that I wanted more, and I will not stop. I wanted to do six procedures at once. Until now, I always did these on different areas of the face on different days.

Andrea Ivanova, a Bulgarian woman, has spent over $26,000 since 2018 to transform herself into a living Bratz doll. She is seen below (left) in a recent photo and before she started the lip filler procedures and facial sculpting (right).

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/nx68PKtJco — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) July 28, 2025

“But this time, I wanted to experiment with myself to see how many injections and (amounts of filler) would affect my body,” she said.

The result was intense. Andrea reported pain in her jaw, chin, and cheekbones, and she stated that it was difficult to smile because her face felt as though it was being pulled in multiple directions.

But for Andrea, the pain was worth it. “I only feel a slight discomfort, but that’s where I have the most amount of filler and where I’ve had injections the most amount of times. The more filler there is, the less the area hurts,” she said.

Numerous social media users have expressed their shock and discomfort at Andrea’s transformation.

“Absolutely madness and totally unhealthy,” one commenter wrote.

“She is mentally disturbed, clearly, and no one should be playing along with this,” another stated.

“She was particularly attractive before any cosmetic surgery,” another commenter wrote.

Even medical professionals are asking Andrea to slow down on her cosmetic procedures

Even the German doctor who agreed to Andrea’s multiple procedures expressed concern. The doctor warned her that she could develop necrosis, a serious condition that occurs when body tissue dies due to lack of blood flow. In extreme cases, it can lead to surgical removal or worse.

“I had no fears about having so many injections at once because I trust my doctor and they are a great professional in cosmetic surgery. But they are afraid I’ll get necrosis and have to have the tissue surgically removed from my lips if I carry on,” Andrea recalled.

Despite these concerns, Andrea remains committed. In previous comments, she stated that she has no plans to slow down. She also expects some pain, though she maintained that she can handle the discomfort.

“There are risks involved, such as inflammation, and raised body temperature, especially with so much at once. I have facial swelling and bruising right now, which is normal due to the many needles, but I think in a few days, I’ll recover.

“You shouldn’t judge people for their looks. It’s their taste and no one has the right to be offended because of it. I think I’m going to carry on doing multiple injections in one day going forward, as it makes me very happy,” Andrea said.

Social media has been divided on Andrea’s cosmetic surgeries

