Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Facelift Breaks The Internet After People Discover What She Looked Like Before
Woman's facelift before photo showing natural face with minimal makeup and neutral expression sitting against brick wall background
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman’s Facelift Breaks The Internet After People Discover What She Looked Like Before

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A 50-year-old from TikTok has become the internet’s newest beauty icon thanks to a facelift journey that turned her into a full-blown viral sensation.

Michelle Wood, who posts under the handle @michellewood165 on TikTok, has captivated millions after sharing a raw, step-by-step look into her cosmetic surgery recovery

With frequent updates, honest reflections, and jaw-dropping before-and-after shots, Michelle owned her transformation. Now, she has quite literally become the face of aging on your own terms.

Highlights
  • Michelle Wood, 50, went viral after documenting her deep plane facelift’s results on TikTok.
  • She also had a neck lift, chin implant, forehead lift, and lip lift, all for $15K in Mexico.
  • Her transformation left viewers stunned, with some comparing her new look to a young Amanda Bynes.
RELATED:

    Michelle’s journey began with a single, earnest video

    Close-up of a woman showing her face after a facelift, highlighting the natural skin texture and healing process.

    Image credits: michellewood165

    When Michelle first revealed on TikTok that she was getting a deep plane facelift in Guadalajara, Mexico, her tone was calm and candid. 

    She stated that she wanted to do some cosmetic surgery to “look more refreshed.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @michellewood165#over50tiktok#facelift#over50women#faceliftjourney#faceliftjourney#medicaltourismmexico♬ original sound – michellewood165

    TikTok users were very supportive of her decision to change her looks, with many commenting on how youthful she sounded despite her age.

    Netizens were shocked at Michelle’s follow-up posts. From her Day 1 recovery update, netizens were already floored by the results of her deep plane facelift.

    Before and after photos showing a woman's facelift transformation trending online after people see her look before surgery.

    Image credits: michellewood165

    Michelle’s face was still swollen at that point, but it was evident that her doctor, Dr. Maribel Belmontes, did a fantastic job.

    It did not take long before netizens were gushing about how great she looked.

    “You look like a young Amanda Bynes,” one commenter on TikTok wrote.

    User comment stating “It's worth the price, she looks stunning” by Emem Rogong on a Facebook-style platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a woman’s facelift results, noting the huge difference and mentioning people doing botox at a young age.

    “You look 20 years younger,” added another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is the best facelift I’ve ever seen,” another commenter stated.

    She had several cosmetic procedures, and the cost shocked social media

    Woman's facelift recovery on day one showing swelling and surgical tape after cosmetic procedure.

    Image credits: photo

    Michelle later revealed that she underwent a deep plane facelift, a forehead lift, neck lift, and lip lift. She also got a small chin implant. 

    These procedures allowed her to completely reverse her aging and change her appearance.

    Close-up images of a woman’s facelift recovery showing sutures and healing progress on day 5 post-surgery.

    Image credits: michellewood165

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a TikTok video posted June 22, about 20 to 24 days after her surgery, Michelle confessed that even she is still not used to her new look. 

    This was because she struggled with weight issues when she was younger, according toE! News.

    @michellewood165#over50tiktok#over50women#facelift#faceliftjourney#medicaltourismmexico#deepplanefacelift♬ original sound – michellewood165

    “I still don’t recognize myself. I think a part of that has to do with how I’ve never looked like this. Even when I was in my 20s, I didn’t look like this because I was always very, very obese,” Michelle said.

    Michelle stated that the total cost of her transformation came to around US $15,000.

    Side-by-side photos of a woman’s facelift showing before and after results with visible bruising post-surgery

    Image credits: drafacelift

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This amount covered her cosmetic procedures, food, aftercare, transportation, and a 10-day stay at a recovery center with round-the-clock nursing.

    Overall, the costs of her cosmetic surgery were “very, very reasonable,” Michelle said.

    Michelle’s healing process became TikTok’s favorite glow-up story

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman's facelift transformation highlighting changes before and after surgery.

    Image credits: drafacelift

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By day 15, Michelle’s jawline was snatched, her eyes were brighter, and her lip lift had softened her expression. Her social media followers were stunned.

    “This is the best non-celebrity facelift I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.

    “Jaw…dropped!!! You look unbelievable!!!” wrote another.

    Woman's facelift reaction comment praising improvement and thanking plastic surgeons for the transformation and results.

    Comment from Yen Hoang praising the bargain and great outcome of a woman's facelift procedure.

    Even her surgeon posted Michelle’s before-and-after photos on her own Instagram page.

    After Michell’s TikTok videos went viral, some critics questioned if she was using AI or beauty filters.

    “That’s literally impossible, right? That’s a filter,” one critic wrote on X.

    Image credits: michellewood165

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If you think this is real, then you are actually crazy,” another critic wrote.

    Michelle quickly shut down her critics’ allegations by filming in multiple lighting conditions and making videos with no makeup.

    Deep plane facelifts are changing the way people think about aging

    Image credits: michellewood165

    According to the University of California San Francisco’s Facial Plastic Surgery Division, deep plane facelifts go beyond surface-level skin tightening.

    The procedure lifts the deeper layers of the face, including muscles and fat pads, leading to a more natural result.

    With deep plane facelifts, patients do not get an overly pulled look. They do not get any tight skin effects either. 

    @michellewood165#over50tiktok#facelift#over50women#faceliftjourney#medicaltourismmexico#deepplanefacelift#necklift @Dra Maribel Belmontes ♬ original sound – michellewood165

    The end result is just a softer, lifted version of their natural face. UCSF explained that the effects of deep plane facelifts can turn back the clock by five years, or perhaps even more.

    Michelle’s results are definitely at the latter end of the UCSF’s estimate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens had strong reactions to Michelle’s stunning transformation

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman’s facelift making her look 30 years younger, sparking online interest.

    Image credits: AbigailJoyFloat

    Tweet by luxury influencer luxebarbie_ mentioning booking appointments for 2060, related to woman’s facelift breaking the internet.

    Image credits: luxebarbie_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman sharing her facelift journey, sparking online buzz after revealing her before and after transformation.

    Image credits: cinnamondcoke

    Tweet from showerskittles stating Her face wasn't only lifted it got raptured in response to a comment about woman's facelift transformation.

    Image credits: showerskittles

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising a woman’s facelift results, highlighting her beauty before and after and expressing support for her happiness.

    Image credits: sarahttay

    Tweet by Ruben S Barrera encouraging a woman's facelift, stating all the stress was worth it for the facial transformation.

    Image credits: RubenChago

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a woman’s facelift, saying it took 20 years off her face.

    Image credits: Samieams

    Tweet showing a reaction to a woman's facelift that breaks the internet after people discover her before look.

    Image credits: model_daughters

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Briana Shanee stating she looks like a young Amanda Bynes in a reply on social media about woman's facelift.

    Image credits: hottiebillion

    Woman's facelift reaction on social media as people express shock over her before and after appearance.

    Image credits: preettyylexx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing a woman's facelift, questioning if the surgery caused a deformity after her transformation was revealed.

    Image credits: Guacamole_Hater

    Tweet discussing a woman’s facelift and reactions after people saw what she looked like before the procedure.

    Image credits: Jooberloober

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing user commenting on a woman’s facelift, describing her appearance as good but uncanny and odd.

    Image credits: xx_Tynehya_xx

    User's tweet text reading she looks deformed now tho on a white social media interface, discussing woman's facelift reaction online.

    Image credits: s4m31p4n

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman's facelift reaction tweet, user expressing disbelief, questioning if transformation is a filter or real change.

    Image credits: chicfryrice

    Woman's facelift sparks online buzz after revealing dramatic transformation from her before appearance.

    Image credits: Hotpinkkt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user pimpcess commenting on patriarchy, displayed in a social media interface with timestamp June 25, 2025.

    Image credits: xolisileeeee

    Tweet discussing societal pressure on aging women and mentioning a woman's facelift transformation before and after.

    Image credits: JamesFluker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing mental health concerns related to woman's facelift and the pursuit of an unstartling face.

    Image credits: MoreOrLessAMess

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the unsettling reality of women's facelifts and societal pressure on appearance.

    Image credits: eternalcumslimz

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    5

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks younger, yes, but like there's something wrong with her.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks so much younger, but I would feel really weird to look like my daughter's sister rather than her mom. Also your face might not match how old the rest of your body looks. Also, she probably hasn't gone through menopause yet, which will definitely change things. Appreciate her honesty, though, and the surgeon did a fantastic job.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sknutz avatar
    featherytoad
    featherytoad
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was looking around on Reddit to see other peoples experience. It's pretty amazing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks younger, yes, but like there's something wrong with her.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks so much younger, but I would feel really weird to look like my daughter's sister rather than her mom. Also your face might not match how old the rest of your body looks. Also, she probably hasn't gone through menopause yet, which will definitely change things. Appreciate her honesty, though, and the surgeon did a fantastic job.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sknutz avatar
    featherytoad
    featherytoad
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was looking around on Reddit to see other peoples experience. It's pretty amazing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT