Woman’s Facelift Breaks The Internet After People Discover What She Looked Like Before

ADVERTISEMENT

A 50-year-old from TikTok has become the internet’s newest beauty icon thanks to a facelift journey that turned her into a full-blown viral sensation.

Michelle Wood, who posts under the handle @michellewood165 on TikTok, has captivated millions after sharing a raw, step-by-step look into her cosmetic surgery recovery.

With frequent updates, honest reflections, and jaw-dropping before-and-after shots, Michelle owned her transformation. Now, she has quite literally become the face of aging on your own terms.

Highlights Michelle Wood, 50, went viral after documenting her deep plane facelift’s results on TikTok.

She also had a neck lift, chin implant, forehead lift, and lip lift, all for $15K in Mexico.

Her transformation left viewers stunned, with some comparing her new look to a young Amanda Bynes.

RELATED:

Michelle’s journey began with a single, earnest video

Share icon

Image credits: michellewood165

When Michelle first revealed on TikTok that she was getting a deep plane facelift in Guadalajara, Mexico, her tone was calm and candid.

She stated that she wanted to do some cosmetic surgery to “look more refreshed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok users were very supportive of her decision to change her looks, with many commenting on how youthful she sounded despite her age.

Netizens were shocked at Michelle’s follow-up posts. From her Day 1 recovery update, netizens were already floored by the results of her deep plane facelift.

Share icon

Image credits: michellewood165

Michelle’s face was still swollen at that point, but it was evident that her doctor, Dr. Maribel Belmontes, did a fantastic job.

It did not take long before netizens were gushing about how great she looked.

“You look like a young Amanda Bynes,” one commenter on TikTok wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look 20 years younger,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the best facelift I’ve ever seen,” another commenter stated.

She had several cosmetic procedures, and the cost shocked social media

Share icon

Image credits: photo

Michelle later revealed that she underwent a deep plane facelift, a forehead lift, neck lift, and lip lift. She also got a small chin implant.

These procedures allowed her to completely reverse her aging and change her appearance.

Share icon

Image credits: michellewood165

ADVERTISEMENT

In a TikTok video posted June 22, about 20 to 24 days after her surgery, Michelle confessed that even she is still not used to her new look.

This was because she struggled with weight issues when she was younger, according toE! News.

“I still don’t recognize myself. I think a part of that has to do with how I’ve never looked like this. Even when I was in my 20s, I didn’t look like this because I was always very, very obese,” Michelle said.

Michelle stated that the total cost of her transformation came to around US $15,000.

Share icon

Image credits: drafacelift

ADVERTISEMENT

This amount covered her cosmetic procedures, food, aftercare, transportation, and a 10-day stay at a recovery center with round-the-clock nursing.

Overall, the costs of her cosmetic surgery were “very, very reasonable,” Michelle said.

Michelle’s healing process became TikTok’s favorite glow-up story

Share icon

Image credits: drafacelift

ADVERTISEMENT

By day 15, Michelle’s jawline was snatched, her eyes were brighter, and her lip lift had softened her expression. Her social media followers were stunned.

“This is the best non-celebrity facelift I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.

“Jaw…dropped!!! You look unbelievable!!!” wrote another.

Even her surgeon posted Michelle’s before-and-after photos on her own Instagram page.

After Michell’s TikTok videos went viral, some critics questioned if she was using AI or beauty filters.

“That’s literally impossible, right? That’s a filter,” one critic wrote on X.

Share icon

Image credits: michellewood165

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you think this is real, then you are actually crazy,” another critic wrote.

Michelle quickly shut down her critics’ allegations by filming in multiple lighting conditions and making videos with no makeup.

Deep plane facelifts are changing the way people think about aging

Share icon

Image credits: michellewood165

According to the University of California San Francisco’s Facial Plastic Surgery Division, deep plane facelifts go beyond surface-level skin tightening.

The procedure lifts the deeper layers of the face, including muscles and fat pads, leading to a more natural result.

With deep plane facelifts, patients do not get an overly pulled look. They do not get any tight skin effects either.

The end result is just a softer, lifted version of their natural face. UCSF explained that the effects of deep plane facelifts can turn back the clock by five years, or perhaps even more.

Michelle’s results are definitely at the latter end of the UCSF’s estimate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens had strong reactions to Michelle’s stunning transformation

Share icon

Image credits: AbigailJoyFloat

Share icon

Image credits: luxebarbie_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cinnamondcoke

Share icon

Image credits: showerskittles

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sarahttay

Share icon

Image credits: RubenChago

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Samieams

Share icon

Image credits: model_daughters

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: hottiebillion

Share icon

Image credits: preettyylexx

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Guacamole_Hater

Share icon

Image credits: Jooberloober

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: xx_Tynehya_xx

Share icon

Image credits: s4m31p4n

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: chicfryrice

Share icon

Image credits: Hotpinkkt

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: xolisileeeee

Share icon

Image credits: JamesFluker

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MoreOrLessAMess

Share icon

Image credits: eternalcumslimz

ADVERTISEMENT