44 Women Get Real And Share What They Look Like With Filters Vs Without Them
Most of us sort of already know that when someone posts a picture online, they’ve probably fiddled with some sliders somewhere. Changing the lighting, the exposure, maybe cropping out some random detail on the edge of the frame, these are all tools that have been around. But if you really dig into these apps, as it turns out, you can change a lot more.
We’ve gathered some pretty blatant examples of people sharing just how easy it is to alter the images you post on social media. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
People will retouch their photographs before uploading them on social media in the expectation of presenting a neater or improved version of themselves. They might retouch lighting to conceal shadows or flaws, smoothen skin, lighten eyes, reduce the features, and add filters that change color shades. The desire is usually to fit into perceived beauty standards or be seen in their plethora of feeds. Despite these efforts, the result is usually short of being expected or sometimes even has an unpleasant outcome.
One of the most common reasons why editing normally does not live up to expectations is that over-retouching creates an unnatural or inconsistent appearance. When the skin is overly smooth or proportions are subtly skewed, the photo will create a feeling of discomfort or mistrust in a viewer, who senses that something is "off."
This is an uncanny effect that reduces the desired effect of effortless beauty and may lead to criticism or loss of believability. Instead of being more attractive, the subject may be less real. A second challenge is platform-specific constraints. Social media apps re-size and compress photographs, which can undo conscientious edits.
A sharp, well-lit photo on a monitor can become pixelated or overly contrasted when displayed in a small mobile stream. Color shifts can occur at compression, so painfully chosen filters appear jarring or washed out. These technical restraints guarantee that even skilled editing does not always yield a pleasingly consistent result across platforms and environments.
Social media image trends are constantly evolving. What seems fresh in a month may soon feel tired or done. Those who take the time to replicate a trendiest edit look come across as being on the fad train rather than projecting their own personality. When everybody does the same filter or the same editing template, the thing being filtered starts losing its effect. Keeping up with evolving trends can be exhausting and may not lead to long-term engagement.
Editing also fails to sync up the edited image with real perception. A highly edited photo can produce unrealistic expectations for in-person encounters or future posts. When friends or followers see the person offline, discrepancies between the edited photo and what really exists can make things uncomfortable or disappointing. In the long term, the stress of appearing good in each new posting will probably erode confidence and self-esteem, counteracting the very confidence the edits were meant to boost.
Psychologically, watchers have become more attuned to realism. They might favor candid or minimally edited photos because they sense more intimacy. Overediting can create distance, not intimacy. When people perceive that a person’s images are overly curated or manipulated, they may question what else is being concealed. In contrast, subtle edits that enhance an image without obscuring its genuine character tend to resonate better, but striking the right balance is difficult and often misjudged.
Beyond individual sense of style, social media algorithms may even work against overly edited pictures. Platforms prefer to show users content that is interesting or relevant to them. If overly edited pictures get nothing but indifferent or negative reactions, users scroll rapidly through and/or don't like or comment, then the algorithm will demote those posts. Therefore, over-editing can diminish their reach, and the exercise is self-defeating.
It is also possible to sacrifice deep expression for the sake of superficial improvement. Time spent on wonderful edits can become just as important as time for actual creativity or actual interaction. When achieving perfection in a shot is more important than conveying a second, the social aspect of interaction becomes lost. Follower awareness may arise that messages are being crafted to get a stamp of approval rather than communication, watering down the interaction between reader and poster.
Software can “lie”. Applications offer easy fixes and dramatic enhancements, with comparisons to perfected blueprints. Without proper understanding of technique, users may use adjustments or filters arbitrarily, emphasizing flaws instead of correcting them. For example, increasing brightness to cover shadows under the eyes may also desaturate facial tones, and over-the-top color grading may clash with the subject's natural color. Trial-and-error editing gives uneven results, and without a trained eye, the user doesn't even notice when an edit ruins the photo.
Generally, editing photographs to look more appealing requires social media fails because over-manipulation creates unnatural effects, technical constraints alter the intended outcome, shifting trends make the edits outdated, and audiences crave authenticity instead of highly polished artifice. In addition, inconsistency with real appearance and behaviors from algorithms can actually decrease engagement. While modest, considerate tweaks are fine with an image, the bigger task is to achieve balance between self-presentation and authenticity, and also to understand that relationship and confidence come less from flawless pixels and more from sincere expression.
Most of these ladies are absolutely stunning without filters! It seems having pores and even slight lines is a bad thing…I understand the make up filters, it helps if you don’t really know how to apply makeup…some change features such as eye color, skin color, nose and lips. They need to go to therapy and be treated for body dismorphia and maybe watch some make up tutorials.
