Most of us sort of already know that when someone posts a picture online, they’ve probably fiddled with some sliders somewhere. Changing the lighting, the exposure, maybe cropping out some random detail on the edge of the frame, these are all tools that have been around. But if you really dig into these apps, as it turns out, you can change a lot more.

We’ve gathered some pretty blatant examples of people sharing just how easy it is to alter the images you post on social media. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s filtered social media appearance versus her natural skin without filters.

elizabethkayeturner Report

    #2

    Woman showing the difference in appearance with filters vs without filters, highlighting natural vs enhanced looks.

    kellyr899 Report

    #3

    Close-up comparison of a woman’s face showing differences with filters versus real skin in women filter vs reality photos.

    chicandrise Report

    People will retouch their photographs before uploading them on social media in the expectation of presenting a neater or improved version of themselves. They might retouch lighting to conceal shadows or flaws, smoothen skin, lighten eyes, reduce the features, and add filters that change color shades. The desire is usually to fit into perceived beauty standards or be seen in their plethora of feeds. Despite these efforts, the result is usually short of being expected or sometimes even has an unpleasant outcome.

    One of the most common reasons why editing normally does not live up to expectations is that over-retouching creates an unnatural or inconsistent appearance. When the skin is overly smooth or proportions are subtly skewed, the photo will create a feeling of discomfort or mistrust in a viewer, who senses that something is "off."
    #4

    Woman showing clear difference between filters vs reality on her face in a side-by-side comparison photo.

    miahhcarter Report

    #5

    Woman showing difference in appearance with filters versus reality, highlighting filter vs no filter comparison on face.

    lccbeautyy Report

    #6

    Side-by-side close-up of a woman showing differences with filters versus without filters on her face.

    rikki Report

    This is an uncanny effect that reduces the desired effect of effortless beauty and may lead to criticism or loss of believability. Instead of being more attractive, the subject may be less real. A second challenge is platform-specific constraints. Social media apps re-size and compress photographs, which can undo conscientious edits.
    #7

    Woman showing difference in appearance with filters vs without filters while holding a glass of rose wine indoors.

    rikki Report

    #8

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing differences with and without filters highlighting women and filters comparison.

    helinndoski Report

    #9

    Woman showing differences in appearance with filters versus without filters, highlighting natural beauty and makeup effects.

    helinndoski Report

    A sharp, well-lit photo on a monitor can become pixelated or overly contrasted when displayed in a small mobile stream. Color shifts can occur at compression, so painfully chosen filters appear jarring or washed out. These technical restraints guarantee that even skilled editing does not always yield a pleasingly consistent result across platforms and environments.
    #10

    Young woman with blonde hair shown with filters versus without filters, highlighting natural appearance differences.

    theshanaofficial Report

    #11

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing differences with filters vs natural appearance highlighting filter vs reality.

    makeupbyash.x Report

    #12

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing differences between filtered and unfiltered appearance for women with filters vs without.

    miahhcarter Report

    Social media image trends are constantly evolving. What seems fresh in a month may soon feel tired or done. Those who take the time to replicate a trendiest edit look come across as being on the fad train rather than projecting their own personality. When everybody does the same filter or the same editing template, the thing being filtered starts losing its effect. Keeping up with evolving trends can be exhausting and may not lead to long-term engagement.
    #13

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s face with filters versus without filters showing natural skin texture and beauty.

    elizabethkayeturner Report

    #14

    Young woman wearing glasses showing differences in appearance with and without filters in a side-by-side comparison.

    rikki Report

    #15

    Young woman wearing glasses showing her face with and without filters in a side-by-side comparison for real look.

    rikki Report

    Editing also fails to sync up the edited image with real perception. A highly edited photo can produce unrealistic expectations for in-person encounters or future posts. When friends or followers see the person offline, discrepancies between the edited photo and what really exists can make things uncomfortable or disappointing. In the long term, the stress of appearing good in each new posting will probably erode confidence and self-esteem, counteracting the very confidence the edits were meant to boost.

    #16

    Woman showing differences between filters and reality on her face and neck tattoos, highlighting filter vs reality comparison.

    theworldoflg Report

    #17

    Young woman showing difference between filtered and real appearance in a side-by-side comparison, highlighting women and filters.

    theshanaofficial Report

    #18

    Woman shows difference between filter and reality, demonstrating impact of filters on appearance for women comparison.

    lobadakuma Report

    Psychologically, watchers have become more attuned to realism. They might favor candid or minimally edited photos because they sense more intimacy. Overediting can create distance, not intimacy. When people perceive that a person’s images are overly curated or manipulated, they may question what else is being concealed. In contrast, subtle edits that enhance an image without obscuring its genuine character tend to resonate better, but striking the right balance is difficult and often misjudged.
    #19

    Woman showing differences in appearance with and without filters in a side-by-side comparison photo.

    chenoa Report

    #20

    A woman with long blonde hair wearing a brown top and jeans shown with filters versus without filters comparison.

    nelly.nela Report

    #21

    Young woman in a blue top showing her face with and without filters, highlighting real vs filtered appearance differences.

    candiinelly Report

    Beyond individual sense of style, social media algorithms may even work against overly edited pictures. Platforms prefer to show users content that is interesting or relevant to them. If overly edited pictures get nothing but indifferent or negative reactions, users scroll rapidly through and/or don't like or comment, then the algorithm will demote those posts. Therefore, over-editing can diminish their reach, and the exercise is self-defeating.
    #22

    35-year-old woman dermatologist shows difference between filtered and unfiltered appearance highlighting women filters vs reality.

    dermatologysurgeon Report

    #23

    Young woman shows filter face smiling next to her real face without filters revealing natural skin features.

    sarswtysanyok Report

    #24

    Woman showing difference with filters vs without filters, revealing natural look and filtered appearance side by side.

    its_onyinyechukwu Report

    It is also possible to sacrifice deep expression for the sake of superficial improvement. Time spent on wonderful edits can become just as important as time for actual creativity or actual interaction. When achieving perfection in a shot is more important than conveying a second, the social aspect of interaction becomes lost. Follower awareness may arise that messages are being crafted to get a stamp of approval rather than communication, watering down the interaction between reader and poster.
    #25

    Woman showing difference between filtered and unfiltered face, illustrating women look with filters vs without filters.

    acneproneprincess Report

    #26

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s face with makeup using filters versus natural appearance without filters.

    naomipricee Report

    #27

    Young woman showing the difference between filtered and unfiltered selfies highlighting natural beauty and skin texture.

    rikki Report

    Software can “lie”. Applications offer easy fixes and dramatic enhancements, with comparisons to perfected blueprints. Without proper understanding of technique, users may use adjustments or filters arbitrarily, emphasizing flaws instead of correcting them. For example, increasing brightness to cover shadows under the eyes may also desaturate facial tones, and over-the-top color grading may clash with the subject's natural color. Trial-and-error editing gives uneven results, and without a trained eye, the user doesn't even notice when an edit ruins the photo.
    #28

    Young woman showing difference in appearance with filters versus without filters in a close-up comparison photo.

    rikki Report

    #29

    Woman showing difference in appearance with filters vs without filters, highlighting natural beauty and filter effects.

    rikki Report

    #30

    Young woman showing the difference in appearance with filters versus without filters in a side-by-side comparison.

    elizabethkayeturner Report

    #31

    Young woman showing difference between filters vs reality in side-by-side selfies, highlighting women’s look with and without filters.

    cjn012 Report

    #32

    Woman showing appearance with and without filters, highlighting differences in skin texture and makeup details outdoors.

    kirstieroche Report

    #33

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing the difference in appearance with filters versus without filters on her face.

    ellie_pembs Report

    #34

    Young woman showing her appearance with filters vs without filters in a side-by-side comparison photo.

    shilalicious Report

    #35

    Young woman showing filter vs reality comparison in selfies, highlighting differences with and without filters in photo editing.

    itsmisabell Report

    #36

    Woman showing the difference in appearance with filters versus without filters, highlighting natural beauty and filter effects.

    arshiamoorjani Report

    #37

    Woman showing filter vs reality comparison selfie with FaceApp and natural appearance inside a car.

    balazsmercedes Report

    #38

    Woman showing difference in appearance with filters vs without filters, illustrating real vs Instagram filtered looks.

    sxmiabegum Report

    #39

    Woman showing comparison of her appearance with filters versus without filters, highlighting natural beauty differences.

    eva_ricciii Report

    #40

    Young woman showing filters vs reality comparison on her face with and without makeup effects applied.

    chantelle.filters Report

    #41

    Young woman showing face with filters vs without them, highlighting the difference in appearance and makeup effects.

    j.tere Report

    #42

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing appearance with beauty filters versus without filters revealing real look.

    mmnattaya Report

    #43

    Woman showing natural appearance with and without filters, highlighting authentic beauty in side-by-side comparison.

    timi.lor Report

    #44

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing the difference in appearance with filters versus without filters in natural lighting.

    arynibrahim Report

