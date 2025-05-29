ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common sense that anyone would want to put their best foot forward on social media. After all, it’s pretty human to want to leave a good impression. However, some folks also don’t want to put in the work it takes to have whatever passes for a “perfect” body these days, so, instead, they resort to some less-than-plausible photo manipulation.

So take a stroll through the land of make-believe to see just what sort of edits netizens have tried to pass off as real images. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#1

Unbend-Agram

Young influencer posing in red outfit with heavy editing evident in Instagram post comparison photos.

deathbyshoeshoe Report

    #2

    Yet Another Successful Organ Transplant! ⛑

    Young woman in a purple dress posing outdoors with visible photo editing exposing heavy Instagram post alterations.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    Waist So Snatched It Has Its Own Gravitational Pull 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻

    Side-by-side photos of a woman in a beige dress and plaid shirt, showing examples of heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #4

    Wavy Elbow Issues

    Side-by-side comparison of influencer photos at the beach highlighting heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    midnightrider Report

    #5

    My Take On This Rather Infamous Image. Painted Over The Legs, Bobies Are More Of The Same Size Now, Put Her Organs Back, Not Sure What Else Is Missing

    Influencer taking a mirror selfie holding coffee, showcasing heavy editing on Instagram posts with noticeable body shape differences.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Breath In, Breath Out, Breath In, Breath Out

    Side-by-side photos of a woman in a leopard print bikini in water, showing influencer heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    Pdf_3000 Report

    #7

    From Drumstick To Thigh 🦵🏻

    Young woman sitting in a car with a hat, showing edited legs in a side-by-side comparison of heavy Instagram photo editing.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    I Hit The Gym And That Happened

    Side-by-side photos of influencer outdoors showing heavy editing differences in body shape on Instagram posts.

    Pdf_3000 Report

    #9

    The Swell Tool Is A Hell Of A Thing

    Side-by-side images of a woman in a striped dress at sunset showing heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    jedijazmin Report

    #10

    Chin So Snatched It Has Its Own Gravitational Pull 👌🏻👌🏻

    Side-by-side images of an influencer on a city street showing heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    I Tried Xd

    Side-by-side images of a woman in workout clothes with edited differences highlighting influencer heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Might Have Gone A Bit Too Far On The Edit, Markers Were Hard To Find On The Black Coat

    Influencer photo showing heavy editing on Instagram posts with altered body proportions and clothing distortion.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    Desnatch 101

    Side-by-side photos showing heavy editing on an influencer’s Instagram post, highlighting distorted body proportions.

    chelbierg Report

    #14

    Out Here Looking Like Gumby’s Wife 👌🏻

    Side by side images of a woman in black outfit posing outdoors, highlighting influencer heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    I Wasn’t Sure If There’d Be A Whole Lot Of Coming Back From This But An Attempt Has Been Made!

    Side-by-side comparison of influencer photos showing heavy editing differences in body shape on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #16

    Sorry Shakira, Those Hips Do Lie

    Side-by-side images of a female influencer showing heavy editing differences on Instagram posts.

    kp3377 Report

    #17

    Slightly More Human

    Side-by-side comparison of an influencer with heavy editing on Instagram posts showing exaggerated body proportions.

    midnightrider Report

    #18

    Posted An An Advert For A Photoshopping Service. Wtf???

    Side-by-side comparison of influencer photos revealing heavy editing on Instagram posts for body shape alterations.

    TheGirlOnTheCorner Report

    #19

    I Tried My Best But It Didn't Turn Out That Well

    Man with curly hair and tattoos holding guitar in outdoor setting, example of influencers using heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    Lilly_1337 Report

    #20

    Fixed The Drapes

    Side-by-side comparison of an influencer’s heavily edited Instagram posts showing altered waist and hip areas.

    midnightrider Report

    #21

    Un-Warped Reality

    Woman in bikini and child by pool showing comparison for influencers using heavy editing on Instagram photos.

    deathbyshoeshoe Report

    #22

    Is It Still Catfishing If It’s This Obvious?

    Woman posing on balcony in side-by-side images showing heavy editing used by influencers on Instagram posts

    deathbyshoeshoe Report

    #23

    From Cute To Cuter 💕

    Side-by-side comparison of influencer photos showing heavy editing differences on Instagram posts outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    The Organ Transplant Was A Success!

    Side-by-side photos of a woman in a black outfit taking a mirror selfie highlighting influencer heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    sweetsmall Report

    #25

    I Didn't Even Know Where To Start. Best 5 Min Effort

    Woman in a black crop top and checkered pants showing heavy editing effects on Instagram posts side by side.

    midnightrider Report

    #26

    Subtle, But Deadly

    Young woman with braided hair wearing a pink outfit, sitting outdoors, illustrating influencers using heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    Successful Organ Transplant!!

    Influencer posing in a plaid skirt and pink socks with visible signs of heavy editing on Instagram photos.

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    ~ Bring Me The Horiiiizon ~

    Influencer posing outdoors on grass in edited vs original Instagram photo comparison showing heavy editing effects.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Now She Can Breath

    Side-by-side photos of an influencer at the beach showing heavy editing differences on their Instagram posts.

    Pdf_3000 Report

    #30

    My, What Bendy Walls You’ve Got!

    Side-by-side comparison of influencer selfies showing heavy editing on Instagram posts with altered body proportions.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    I Tried My Best

    Woman in a shimmering lavender gown and matching hat outdoors, highlighting influencer heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    “High Waist” Indeed

    Side-by-side comparison of an influencer's Instagram post showing heavy editing on skin and body shape in a bikini.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    Vent Needed Some Help

    Young woman posing indoors wearing a pink top and jeans, highlighting influencer heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    midnightrider Report

    #34

    Way More Realistic

    Influencer posing in pink dress with heavy editing on Instagram posts, showing altered body shape differences.

    Dead-eyed-doe Report

    #35

    A Girl This Thin Shopping Herself Is Unbelievable. I Don't Understand

    Influencer taking a mirror selfie with visible heavy editing on Instagram post, showing altered body shape and tattoos.

    midnightrider Report

    #36

    From Anime Girl To Human

    Young influencer posing in a purple plaid skirt with edited effects showing heavy Instagram post editing exposure.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    I Fixed The Popeyes Forearms

    Side-by-side comparison of a shirtless man with and without heavy editing in an influencer Instagram post exposure.

    LayersOfMe Report

    #38

    Just A Wild Slenderwoman Roaming The Streets Of Seoul 🚶🏻‍♀️

    Young woman in a black dress and boots walking on a city sidewalk, highlighting influencer heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    Whoever Edited The Original Mspainted Her Stomach All One Color And Idk How To Draw Ribs Realistically LOL

    Woman wearing a black hat and bikini in pool, showing influencer heavy editing on Instagram posts side by side.

    Dead-eyed-doe Report

    #40

    If One Of Your Shoes Is Twice The Width Of Both Your Calves Combined, You Might Have A Problem.🤷🏻‍♀️

    Influencer posing on rooftop with edited legs in black outfit and white sneakers, exposing heavy editing on Instagram posts

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    Organs? Never Heard Of Them

    Influencer showing heavily edited Instagram photo with exaggerated waist and altered body proportions against a plain background.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    ~ Bring Me The Horizon ~

    Young woman posing on the beach in a black crop top and denim shorts showing heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Thought I’d Take A Crack At This One

    Woman posing outdoors in plaid pants and white tank top, example of influencers using heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    jedijazmin Report

    #44

    I Did My Best

    Woman posing in a polka dot dress near large LOVE letters, a common scene where influencers got exposed for heavy editing.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    Legs For Days vs. Legs For Minutes

    Influencer sitting outdoors with visibly edited elongated legs on Instagram post showcasing heavy editing exposure.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    This One Made Me Sad Because She Enlarged Her Friend To Make Herself Seem Smaller

    Two women posing side by side against a brick wall, showing examples of heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    midnightrider Report

    #47

    First Time I Try To Fix A Photo, I'm Not Great At It, But I Think I'm Getting Close

    Side-by-side images of a woman in a striped dress, highlighting heavy editing on Instagram influencer posts.

    idontloveanyone Report

    #48

    Now We Don't Have To Shoot The Horse

    Side-by-side images showing heavy editing differences of an influencer posing with a horse in a stable.

    midnightrider Report

    #49

    First Post, How Did I Do?

    Side-by-side photos of an influencer showing heavy editing on Instagram posts near a pink door with diamond-shaped window.

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    Fix By U/Ashthundercrow

    Two women posing at a party with heavy editing exposing differences in their Instagram posts side by side.

    emmademontford Report

