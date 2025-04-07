ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve probably heard it a hundred times: what you see online isn’t always real. That flawless hourglass figure? Likely touched up. That dreamy sunset bursting with color? Color-grading magic. With filters, poses, lighting tricks, and editing apps just a tap away, the line between real life and curated content keeps getting blurrier.

Highlighting exactly this, the Bored Panda team rounded up some eye-opening “Instagram vs. reality” photos from across the internet, all focused on those dreamy travel shots. You know the kind: someone twirling in front of a crystal-clear lake, hair flowing, not a soul in sight until you realize the real version includes a dozen other tourists, a boat honking in the distance, and a guy casually eating chips just out of frame. Keep scrolling to see the magic and the mayhem behind those perfect posts!

#1

Insta vs. reality: a woman poses alone at Trevi Fountain, revealing its crowded backdrop filled with tourists.

roemer_productions Report

    #2

    Insta vs. reality: Woman poses by a scenic lake, with scaffolding and construction in surrounding area showing the truth.

    roemer_productions Report

    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on. I hate "influencers" as much as everyone else, but should this really be on here? The second pic was obviously taken during a remodel/reconstruction project.

    #3

    Insta vs. reality: A woman poses in a flowing orange dress with hot air balloons, contrasted by a crowded lookout spot.

    roemer_productions Report

    Ever find yourself wondering how everything looks so perfect on social media? From dreamy office views to vacation pics that seem pulled straight from a travel brochure, sometimes it all feels just a bit too flawless. Well, editing, filters, setups, it’s all part of the show. And it turns out it’s not just selfies and landscapes getting the glow-up.

    To understand how much goes into these picture-perfect posts, we spoke with Parth Kothari, co-founder of MunchyMumbai, a buzzing food-blogging page with over 167k followers. Parth begins, “People usually think it’s only selfies and vacation pics that are edited. But honestly, we also have to edit food photos.” And not just a little. It’s a whole art. The camera doesn’t always capture the deliciousness the way our eyes do. So, some magic is added to make the viewer hungry.
    #4

    Insta vs. Reality: Woman in red dress at quiet Trevi Fountain vs. crowded scene with tourists in Rome.

    roemer_productions Report

    #5

    Insta vs. Reality: Pristine turquoise pools versus crowded natural springs with many swimmers.

    roemer_productions Report

    #6

    Insta vs. Reality: Serene photo by water with a large crowd waiting behind, revealing the truth of perfect photos.

    asasteinars Report

    “In the beginning, we’d just play with color and lighting,” Parth explains. “We wanted the food to look fresh and appealing, not dull or off-color. No one wants to scroll past a sad-looking samosa.”

    The goal was always to capture the real thing, just the tastiest, most tempting version of it. “We never made it fake,” he adds. “We just helped the food shine a little brighter on camera.”

    #7

    Split image: left side shows perfect scenic Instagram photo, right side reveals mundane reality with a tunnel.

    qeeq.com Report

    #8

    Instagram vs. reality: Eiffel Tower beautifully lit vs. nearby trash cans and litter at night.

    nonn.j Report

    #9

    A woman in a red swimsuit poses in serene waters; reality shows a crowded scene with people in life vests highlighting photo truths.

    roemer_productions Report

    Over time, though, the game leveled up. “Now, there are so many new elements,” Parth continues. “The background, props, lighting setup, even the angle of the spoon, all of it matters. We make sure every part of the photo works in sync. From the first scroll to the final swipe, every detail has to look just right.” Because in today’s world, food styling is part creativity, part strategy.

    Things got even more precise when brand deals started rolling in. “Once brands start paying you,” Parth says, “you can’t wing it anymore. They have specific visions and expectations. Every photo needs to fit into a campaign or vibe they’ve already built. And we totally get that, it’s their product, their story.”

    #10

    Insta vs Reality beach scene; a deserted sandbar vs crowded beach with tourists taking photos.

    roemer_productions Report

    #11

    Insta vs. Reality: Woman in serene spa vs. crowded scene, revealing the truth behind perfect photos.

    travel.reality Report

    #12

    Instgram vs. Reality: Pristine beach on left contrasts with crowded shore on right, showing truth behind perfect photos.

    travel.reality Report

    “It’s a lot like making a movie,” he explains. “In films, actors have stylists, lighting experts, and makeup artists to look perfect for a role. For us, the food is the star. We treat every item, be it a burger, smoothie, or plate of fries as if it’s heading to the red carpet. Everything needs to be styled, lit, and shot to fit the brief.” It’s serious business and surprisingly artistic too.
    #13

    "Torii gate walkway with no people vs crowded path, highlighting Instagram vs Reality humor."

    sarahyak_ Report

    #14

    Insta vs. reality: Serene coastal view with model; crowded tourist scene underline photo perfection myths.

    carlagoesabroad Report

    #15

    Insta vs. reality at a beach: serene empty shore contrasted with a crowded tourist scene highlighting the truth behind perfect photos.

    charleyandbiagio Report

    “Take burgers, for example,” Parth laughs. “In commercials, the patty looks super juicy and crisp, right? That’s because we use clever tricks, like brushing it with oil or using steam to make it look fresh.” It’s all about highlighting the textures and layers. Lettuce fluffed, sesame seeds arranged just so, cheese melted at the right angle, it’s more setup than snack.

    #16

    Insta vs. reality: a staged photo vs. candid shots at a popular tourist spot.

    due_zaini_in_viaggio Report

    #17

    Insta vs. reality at Barracuda Lake, Coron, showing calm waters vs. busy tourists in life vests.

    roemer_productions Report

    #18

    Insta vs. Reality: Woman hiking on a scenic trail vs. tired man struggling uphill in nature.

    roemer_productions Report

    And then there’s cold coffee. “To get it looking just right,” Parth shares, “we sometimes use fake ice cubes that won’t melt under studio lights. Real ice turns cloudy or disappears too fast."

    "These tricks keep the coffee looking icy and delicious all through the shoot.” The goal is to create an image that instantly makes you crave a sip, even if the glass itself is not exactly ready to drink.
    #19

    Insta vs. Reality: Woman poses at pristine beach, while the actual crowded beach scene unfolds next to it.

    roemer_productions Report

    #20

    Insta vs. Reality showing a person on a sunny mountain vs. a foggy hike, illustrating photo perfection and truth.

    roemer_productions Report

    #21

    Insta vs. Reality: Peaceful Santorini view vs. crowded street scene, highlighting the truth behind perfect photos.

    thepetitewanderer Report

    “Of course,” he adds, “the food we feature is absolutely delicious. We never fake the taste. But for the campaign or Instagram feed, it has to look a certain way. People eat with their eyes first. If something looks bland or flat, they won’t even read the caption. So yes, a little styling goes a long way. It’s not deception, it’s presentation.”

    #22

    Insta vs. reality on a boat: left shows a scenic pose, right shows a person covered with a towel.

    travelguyss Report

    #23

    Social media vs reality at Mont Saint-Michel; pristine path vs man standing in muddy water.

    chronically44 Report

    #24

    "Comparison of beach photos showing the difference between Instagram and reality with people on rocky shore."

    joe_smith2002 Report

    #25

    Beach scene showing Instagram vs. reality with an empty, serene beach on the left and a crowded beach on the right.

    mathildedldr Report

    #26

    Person posing on ocean swing vs reality of swing setup on beach, showcasing perfect photos contrast.

    roemer_productions Report

    #27

    Woman in hat poses on scenic hill for perfect Instagram photo; reality shows a group with tripods capturing the scene.

    roemer_productions Report

    And it’s not just food photos; these posts show how travel pics go through their own glow-up too. From removing the crowd to adjusting the sky to just the right shade of dreamy, a lot happens before that snap lands on your feed. Which one of these posts surprised you the most? Or made you laugh a little louder than you expected? Share it with someone who needs that reminder that even the most “effortless” photos sometimes take, well, a lot of effort.

    #28

    Insta vs. Reality: A woman on a scenic swing, contrasted with a man on a dull swing in the same pose.

    roemer_productions Report

    #29

    Insta vs Reality: lush island from boat view vs. dry and rocky reality with house on stilts.

    travel.reality Report

    #30

    Instagram vs. reality comparison of a rooftop bed with scenic view versus messy setting.

    qeeq.com Report

    #31

    Instagram vs. Reality: A vibrant pink landscape compared to its natural view, highlighting the truth behind perfect photos.

    travel Report

    #32

    Person in red dress in an ideal Insta setting vs. crowded reality with lots of silver balloons, illustrating Insta vs. reality.

    qeeq.com Report

    #33

    Social media vs reality comparison: glowing water scene on left, dimly lit sand on right, showcasing photo differences.

    tasteourworld Report

    #34

    Insta vs. Reality comparison of a forest scene showing edited vibrant colors vs. natural look.

    qeeq.com Report

    #35

    Insta vs. Reality: Two people in a canoe on vibrant green water versus murky, less ideal conditions.

    qeeq.com Report

    #36

    Instagram vs. reality: a scenic view with fewer people vs. crowded path by the ocean.

    royrichardo19 Report

    #37

    Instagram vs Reality: A woman posing stylishly in an archway versus the true muddy scene behind it.

    wherenextnicole Report

    #38

    Insta vs Reality: Curved shelves filled with books versus printed spines on a flat wall surface.

    trystane Report

    #39

    Insta vs. reality in Bali: perfect tropical poolside vs. muddy riverbank scene.

    victoria_goulbourne Report

    #40

    Instagram vs. reality humor showing a woman posing alone and then waiting with people for the perfect photo.

    rominameier Report

