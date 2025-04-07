40 Hilarious Examples Of Insta Vs. Reality That Show The Truth Behind Perfect PhotosInterview With Expert
You’ve probably heard it a hundred times: what you see online isn’t always real. That flawless hourglass figure? Likely touched up. That dreamy sunset bursting with color? Color-grading magic. With filters, poses, lighting tricks, and editing apps just a tap away, the line between real life and curated content keeps getting blurrier.
Highlighting exactly this, the Bored Panda team rounded up some eye-opening “Instagram vs. reality” photos from across the internet, all focused on those dreamy travel shots. You know the kind: someone twirling in front of a crystal-clear lake, hair flowing, not a soul in sight until you realize the real version includes a dozen other tourists, a boat honking in the distance, and a guy casually eating chips just out of frame. Keep scrolling to see the magic and the mayhem behind those perfect posts!
Ever find yourself wondering how everything looks so perfect on social media? From dreamy office views to vacation pics that seem pulled straight from a travel brochure, sometimes it all feels just a bit too flawless. Well, editing, filters, setups, it’s all part of the show. And it turns out it’s not just selfies and landscapes getting the glow-up.
To understand how much goes into these picture-perfect posts, we spoke with Parth Kothari, co-founder of MunchyMumbai, a buzzing food-blogging page with over 167k followers. Parth begins, “People usually think it’s only selfies and vacation pics that are edited. But honestly, we also have to edit food photos.” And not just a little. It’s a whole art. The camera doesn’t always capture the deliciousness the way our eyes do. So, some magic is added to make the viewer hungry.
“In the beginning, we’d just play with color and lighting,” Parth explains. “We wanted the food to look fresh and appealing, not dull or off-color. No one wants to scroll past a sad-looking samosa.”
The goal was always to capture the real thing, just the tastiest, most tempting version of it. “We never made it fake,” he adds. “We just helped the food shine a little brighter on camera.”
Over time, though, the game leveled up. “Now, there are so many new elements,” Parth continues. “The background, props, lighting setup, even the angle of the spoon, all of it matters. We make sure every part of the photo works in sync. From the first scroll to the final swipe, every detail has to look just right.” Because in today’s world, food styling is part creativity, part strategy.
Things got even more precise when brand deals started rolling in. “Once brands start paying you,” Parth says, “you can’t wing it anymore. They have specific visions and expectations. Every photo needs to fit into a campaign or vibe they’ve already built. And we totally get that, it’s their product, their story.”
“It’s a lot like making a movie,” he explains. “In films, actors have stylists, lighting experts, and makeup artists to look perfect for a role. For us, the food is the star. We treat every item, be it a burger, smoothie, or plate of fries as if it’s heading to the red carpet. Everything needs to be styled, lit, and shot to fit the brief.” It’s serious business and surprisingly artistic too.
“Take burgers, for example,” Parth laughs. “In commercials, the patty looks super juicy and crisp, right? That’s because we use clever tricks, like brushing it with oil or using steam to make it look fresh.” It’s all about highlighting the textures and layers. Lettuce fluffed, sesame seeds arranged just so, cheese melted at the right angle, it’s more setup than snack.
And then there’s cold coffee. “To get it looking just right,” Parth shares, “we sometimes use fake ice cubes that won’t melt under studio lights. Real ice turns cloudy or disappears too fast."
"These tricks keep the coffee looking icy and delicious all through the shoot.” The goal is to create an image that instantly makes you crave a sip, even if the glass itself is not exactly ready to drink.
“Of course,” he adds, “the food we feature is absolutely delicious. We never fake the taste. But for the campaign or Instagram feed, it has to look a certain way. People eat with their eyes first. If something looks bland or flat, they won’t even read the caption. So yes, a little styling goes a long way. It’s not deception, it’s presentation.”
“So, while not everything you see online is 100% raw and unfiltered, that doesn’t mean it’s fake either. It just means there’s more happening behind the scenes than meets the eye. A little lighting, some props, maybe even a sneaky ice cube or two. It’s all part of telling a story. The next time you see a drool-worthy dish online, just know a lot of thought probably went into it,” Parth concludes.
And it’s not just food photos; these posts show how travel pics go through their own glow-up too. From removing the crowd to adjusting the sky to just the right shade of dreamy, a lot happens before that snap lands on your feed. Which one of these posts surprised you the most? Or made you laugh a little louder than you expected? Share it with someone who needs that reminder that even the most “effortless” photos sometimes take, well, a lot of effort.
