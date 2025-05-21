Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Women Who "Wanted To Look A Little Refreshed" Show How A Plastic Surgeon "Disfigured" Them
Older woman showing effects of plastic surgery, discussing how a surgeon disfigured her while aiming to look refreshed
Health, News

Women Who “Wanted To Look A Little Refreshed” Show How A Plastic Surgeon “Disfigured” Them

Two women have come forward after filing lawsuits against a plastic surgeon for negligence, claiming they were left permanently “disfigured” following their procedures.

Sara Dunham said Dr. Harvey “Chip” Cole performed various cosmetic procedures on her at the Northside Hospital facilities in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Dunham—one of at least nine patients who have sued Dr. Cole—said he recommended a cheek lift, lip lift, eyelid, and ear-pinning surgery after she told him she “wanted to look a little refreshed.”

Highlights
  • At least nine former patients have accused Dr. Harvey “Chip” Cole of botched procedures.
  • Two women have spoken out in a new interview, showing the effects of their procedures.
  • Dr. Cole is being investigated by the Georgia Composite Medical Board and has filed for bankruptcy.

In her lawsuit, she accused the doctor of “damaging the facial nerve” and “removing too much tissue” from her face.

    At least nine former patients have sued Dr. Harvey “Chip” Cole, alleging malpractice or negligence

    Male plastic surgeon wearing glasses and black scrubs, smiling against a white background, related to women disfigured cases.

    Image credits: oculusplasticsurgery

    The former patient claims the surgery caused her several side effects, including right facial paralysis, impaired eating and drinking, a dry mouth, and the inability to close her eyes.

    “Let’s be really honest; I’m disfigured,” Dunham told WVUE-TV on Monday (May 19).

    “I’m embarrassed how I look; I’m embarrassed with how I try to talk; I’m embarrassed that I have to keep taking swigs of a liquid to moisturize my mouth to be able to talk.”

    Sara Dunham said she went to the surgeon to look “refreshed,” but was left with several side effects, including facial paralysis

    Woman sharing her experience of how a plastic surgeon disfigured her while trying to look refreshed in an interview setting.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Before and after photos of women who wanted to look refreshed but were disfigured by a plastic surgeon.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Dunham stated that she was motivated to sue because she doesn’t want Dr. Cole “to continue to do it to other people.”

    Similarly, 29-year-old Kayla Cannon accused Dr. Cole of “damaging her face” in a lawsuit.

    She said her surgery was not for cosmetic reasons, but to correct a “birth defect” that left her without muscle function in her eyelids.

    “I’m embarrassed how I look; I’m embarrassed with how I try to talk,” said Dunham, who accused Dr. Cole of leaving her “disfigured”

    Older woman showing plastic surgery results, highlighting issues faced with a disfiguring cosmetic procedure.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Comment on a social media post criticizing a plastic surgeon accused of disfiguring women who wanted to look refreshed.

    Comment from Kathy Routzounis Cassidy questioning how a plastic surgeon is allowed to practice after disfiguring patients seeking a refreshed look.
    In addition to eyelid surgery, Dr. Cole allegedly recommended cheek implants because he said Cannon’s cheeks were “very flat.”

    Initially, Cannon believed the surgery had been successful. However, weeks later, her eyelid dropped back to its original position, “maybe worse,” she claimed.

    According to her lawsuit, the doctors Cannon had consulted informed her that too much tissue had been removed from her eyes and that certain areas had been overtightened.

    The lawsuit also alleges that Dr. Cole failed to recognize and treat an infection in one of Cannon’s cheek implants.

    Dr. Cole denies any wrongdoing, and his attorney accused the patients of “taking their shot at the lawsuit lottery” with their cases

    Peachtree Dunwoody Medical Center, a location relating to women who wanted to look refreshed after plastic surgery.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Cannon has undergone seven more surgeries to try to fix the procedure, but says she is still “permanently deformed.”

    “He took all of my 20s away from me, the most important years of my life,” she said. “I look worse than when I started, and it k*lls me.”

    At least seven additional patients have filed lawsuits against Dr. Cole, accusing him of leaving them disfigured after plastic surgery. The doctor has denied all claims.

    Book titled Face Change by a plastic surgeon displayed on a marble table, highlighting facial enhancement methods.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    “They went to him to make things better, and all he did was make things worse,” stated Alex Seay, the attorney representing the patients.

    “You see a pattern in practice of upselling patients for procedures they don’t need and then doing those procedures incorrectly.”

    Dr. Cole has previously faced multiple malpractice lawsuits, including one from Julie Kimmerling, who accused him of damaging a blood vessel and nerves in her neck during a procedure in January 2023.

    According to the complaint, Kimmerling was left with permanent brain injuries and facial paralysis after losing more than a liter of blood during the surgery.

    Kayla Cannon, 29, accused Dr. Cole of “damaging her face” after going to the surgeon to correct a “birth defect”

    Woman sharing experience of plastic surgeon disfiguring her after seeking a refreshed look, wearing floral blouse indoors.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Kimmerling cited five prior incidents, including a settlement related to the 1999 passing of a patient named Jeannie Huff during an eyebrow lift procedure.

    In 2008, Betty Nestlehutt and her husband won a $1.2 million payout after accusing Dr. Cole of causing permanent disfigurement during facial surgery.

    Another patient alleged that her face became infected after Dr. Cole used unsterilized surgical instruments during her procedure.

    Close-up of a woman showing plastic surgery scars and disfigurement from a procedure that aimed to refresh her appearance.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Dr. Cole denies any wrongdoing. His attorney stated that he “will fight the claims against him.”

    “Dr. Cole is known to handle some of the most difficult cases in his field, and he is dedicated to his patients.

    “He has grave concerns about the methods that may have been used to identify and solicit his patients, and he questions how it is possible that a single plaintiff’s attorney has been retained by several former patients.

    “It is Dr. Cole’s strong opinion that an aggressive attorney has received help in soliciting his patients to take their shot at the ‘lawsuit lottery.’ There is much more to this story than is being reported.”

    Dr. Cole allegedly recommended cheek implants because he said that Cannon’s cheeks were “very flat”

    Before and after photos of a woman showing results of plastic surgery that reportedly disfigured her face.

    Image credits: Kayla Cannon / Facebook

    Dr. Cole is not certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, an independent, non-regulatory organization that is considered to be the gold standard certification.

    He is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Board of Laser Surgery, and the American Board of Ophthalmology, and claims to have trained numerous doctors over his 35-year career.

    Northside Hospital is also named as a defendant and has been accused of wrongfully allowing Dr. Cole to perform surgeries.

    Close-up portrait of a woman showing facial changes after a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Comment from Linda Johnson describing a woman with devastating results after plastic surgery for a refreshed look.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing a plastic surgeon for disfiguring women who wanted to look refreshed.
    In court filings, the Atlanta hospital has denied wrongdoing but said Dr. Cole no longer has privileges there.

    Patients involved in the lawsuits said they’ve filed complaints with the Georgia Composite Medical Board and given in-person statements to board investigators.

    Executive director Jason Jones stated that the board treats complaints with “the utmost seriousness.”

    The women’s attorney said Dr. Cole has a pattern of “upselling patients for procedures they don’t need and then doing those procedures incorrectly”

    Women showing plastic surgery results after aiming to look refreshed, revealing disfigured faces and emotional reactions.

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Group of professionals in a meeting discussing cases of women disfigured by plastic surgeon after refresh procedure requests

    Image credits: InvestigateTV / YouTube

    Jones said last month that the board is “reviewing and assessing all internal processes to ensure continued integrity and effectiveness in our regulatory responsibilities.”

    “Every investigation is unique and requires time to ensure that all concerns are thoroughly addressed.”


    Records show Dr. Cole has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a legal process declaring he’s in debt and is selling off assets, after four patients sued him for malpractice.

    He and his wife declared $13.6 million in debts and $37,000 in assets.

    Since then, a further six patients have reportedly taken legal action.

    People supported the women and questioned why Dr. Cole’s medical license had not been revoked

    Facebook comment by Cathy Thompson expressing sympathy about a woman disfigured by a plastic surgeon.

    Comment expressing concern over cosmetic surgery risks shared by women who wanted to look refreshed but were disfigured.

    Comment about a surgeon shared by Bill Conley, mentioning research from 20 years ago and concerns related to women disfigured by plastic surgery.

    Comment on a social media post criticizing a plastic surgeon who disfigured women wanting to look refreshed.

    Comment on social media post questioning how a plastic surgeon managed to keep his license after allegedly disfiguring women seeking a refreshed look.

    Comment expressing hopes that a license plastic surgeon in Los Angeles can help women disfigured after cosmetic procedures.

    Comment criticizing a plastic surgeon for disfiguring women who wanted to look refreshed, calling the results horrific.

    Comment from Lynn Bennett Brooks criticizing a plastic surgeon for allegedly botching elective surgery and calling for legal action.

    Comment from Heather Shoemaker questioning how a plastic surgeon continued practicing despite complaints.

    Comment from Sharon Capra Antoniello discussing risks of surgery and malpractice insurance related to women disfigured by a plastic surgeon.

    Comment by Cyril Junior expressing regret about a plastic surgery outcome that left women disfigured after wanting to look refreshed.

    Comment by Lorenzo Nick expressing a wish for people to feel comfortable with their natural appearance today.

    Comment on social media from Lorie Ann Dale criticizing plastic surgeon's work on women wanting to look refreshed.

    Comment from Monica Birks expressing views on plastic surgery, self-love, and embracing aging without cosmetic procedures.

    Facebook comment from Roslyn Smith expressing regret about a woman going to the wrong plastic surgeon and being too young for surgery

    Comment on plastic surgery disfigurement, discussing women who wanted to look refreshed after procedures.

    Comment expressing concern over a terrible plastic surgery result with hope for face correction by a surgeon.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Too sad to read. Poor women wanted to feel good about themselves and it turned out horribly.

    jennlbm avatar
    JenniB
    JenniB
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    This is so sad, I hope a good revision doctor can help them. Watching the show Botched has scared me off any and all plastic surgery...

    vilem-marak avatar
    Wij
    Wij
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    The bride of nosfetatu meets the bride of frankenstein. It’ll make millions. Didn’t read it

