Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence On Ex Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Baldoni
Scarlett Johansson at red carpet event, wearing black dress and gold necklace, breaking silence on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively lawsuit.
Celebrities, News

Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence On Ex Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Baldoni

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out for the first time about the explosive legal battle between her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and filmmaker Justin Baldoni.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Black Widow actress was asked about the high-profile scandal, given that Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, backed her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great.

Highlights
  • Scarlett Johansson laughed when asked about Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit during a new interview with Vanity Fair.
  • The director has sued Johansson’s ex, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively on claims of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.
  • Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, co-financed Johansson’s directorial debut.

When the interviewer brought up Baldoni’s name, Johansson let out a “loud, knowing laugh,” as per the publication.

    Scarlett Johansson let out a “loud, knowing laugh” when asked about Justin Baldoni

    Scarlett Johansson posing at a red carpet event, wearing a black dress and gold jewelry, breaking silence on lawsuit news.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    The 40-year-old star never met Baldoni because he was busy working on It Ends With Us, the film at the center of the legal dispute.

    However, she had positive words for his production company.

    “They were super supportive throughout the process,” Johansson told the magazine.

    “But yeah, such weird timing.”

    Man with curly dark hair and a beard wearing a brown shirt, speaking in a studio with colorful vertical lights behind him

    Image credits: CBS Mornings

    In December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, alleging he had s*xually harassed her on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

    Baldoni denied Lively’s accusations and, the following month, filed a $400 million countersuit against her, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, alleging defamation.

    Johansson was married to the Deadpool actor from 2008 to 2010.

    The actress praised Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios for financing her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great

    Elderly woman standing confidently with a Ferris wheel in the background on a clear day.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Classics

    Her directorial debut, set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, is expected to influence the course of the trial.

    As Baldoni has accused Lively and Reynolds of using their power in Hollywood to “destroy” his career, the success or failure of Eleanor the Great will serve as a test of that claim.

    If the film Baldoni co-financed flops, he “will blame the Blake Lively lawsuit and point to the failure as an example of the millions of dollars in damages he is seeking,” said attorney Lisa Bloom.

    “If it succeeds, his theory that he just can’t make it in Hollywood because of Blake Lively will be obliterated.”

    Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds in formal attire seated and conversing at an indoor event with dim lighting.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    “And expect ScarJo and other big names on the film to be subpoenaed to testify at the Lively-Baldoni trial as to the money he makes from the film, and whether the case really cost him as much as he says.”

    Another star who was subpoenaed is Lively’s friend, Taylor Swift, whom Baldoni accused of participating in a meeting intended to pressure him into accepting Lively’s rewrite of an important scene in the film.

    Baldoni countersued Johansson’s ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his current wife, Blake Lively, for defamation

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively posing on the red carpet at an event related to a high-profile lawsuit against Baldoni.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Baldoni’s lawyers have also accused Lively of threatening to release her private conversations with Swift to support her position.

    A spokesperson for Swift said the superstar never “saw an edit or made any notes on the film” and did not see the movie until weeks after its release.

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively embracing warmly indoors, related to Scarlett Johansson lawsuit news.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    At another point in the interview, Johansson slammed the Oscars for snubbing Avengers: Endgame in the Best Picture category.

    The 2018 film Black Panther remains the only Marvel film—and the only superhero movie—to be nominated for the biggest category.

    Though Endgame did receive a nomination for Best Visual Effects, Johansson felt the record-breaking production deserved more.

    “How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” she told the magazine.

    Taylor Swift was subpoenaed due to her alleged involvement in the rewriting of a scene, and Johansson could also be called to testify

    Blake Lively and a man holding microphones in a neon-lit setting, related to Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson lawsuit news.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    Couple sharing an intimate moment in dim light, representing Scarlett Johansson breaking silence on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively lawsuit.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    “It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film, and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time.”

    Asked whether she would reprise her role as Black Widow, the mom of two said it would feel too forced given her character’s development.

    “I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete,” she expressed.

    “I don’t want to mess with that. For fans, too — it’s important for them.”

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    Johansson also criticized the length of the ceremony.

    “Why was it so long?” she asked, adding that “movies are so long now” and feel like a “chore.”

    Specifically, there was one segment from the 2025 Oscars ceremony that the Lost in Translation star would have left out: the James Bond tribute.

    The segment featured performances by Raye, Lisa, and Doja Cat, as well as dancing by Margaret Qualley.

    “It felt like an ad placement,” Johansson said. “What a weird thing. People were like, ‘What the hell was that?'”

    The actress criticized the Academy for not nominating Avengers: Endgame for Best Picture

    Scarlett Johansson outdoors in forest, wearing green jacket, appearing serious while addressing Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively lawsuit topic

    Image credits: Marvel Studios

    Scarlett Johansson in a white robe speaking candidly about Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively lawsuit against Baldoni.

    Image credits: Vanity Fair

    One of the main reasons she considered directing was her professional dissatisfaction with consistently being cast in roles that focused on her appearance.

    “After Lost in Translation, every role that I was offered for years was ‘the girlfriend,’ ‘the other woman,’ a s*x object—I couldn’t get out of the cycle,” she told Vanity Fair.

    Over time, she began to believe that was the only thing she could offer viewers.

    “It sort of felt like, ‘Oh, I guess this is my identity now as an actor.’ There wasn’t much I could do with that.”

    Johansson continued: “You suddenly turn around and you’re like, ‘Wait, I feel like I’m being’—I don’t want to say exploited because it’s such a severe word.”

    “That term is so heavy, but yeah, it was a kind of an exploitation.”

    Eleanor the Great follows a 91-year-old Florida woman who forges an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old student in New York City.

    The film stars June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, and Erin Kellyman.

    People praised Johansson for how she handled the Justin Baldoni question

    Text excerpt from a comment discussing Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in relation to Scarlett Johansson and legal matters.

    Scarlett Johansson speaking publicly about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lawsuit involving Baldoni in a formal interview.

    Comment discussing Scarlett Johansson's silence on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni.

    Scarlett Johansson speaking out about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s lawsuit involving Baldoni.

    Text from fatalcharm stating a commentary on Scarlett Johansson breaking silence involving Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively lawsuit against Baldoni.

    Scarlett Johansson speaking publicly about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lawsuit involving Baldoni in a media setting.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Scarlett Johansson's reaction to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni.

    Text snippet from Totallytexas discussing Scarlett Johansson breaking silence on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni.

    Scarlett Johansson addressing Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lawsuit involving Baldoni in a candid social media comment.

    Comment by Nat Clark discussing the impact of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively lawsuit on Scarlett Johansson movie boost.

    Comment discussing Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and lawsuit involving Baldoni, expressing strong opinions.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Scarlett Johansson breaking silence on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni.

    Comment from Sandra Rossetti labeled Top Fan, stating "She's too much ruined herself" with reaction icons visible.

    Comment section showing user Brianna Fair as top fan commenting hopefully about timing, related to Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively lawsuit

    Comment from Caleb Dobosh expressing frustration about LA drama, related to Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively lawsuit.

    Comment saying this is a rich people's problem, reacting to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds lawsuit news.

    Facebook comment by Victoria Pauken expressing frustration about Hollywood drama and California.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
