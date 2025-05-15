Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence On Ex Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Baldoni

ADVERTISEMENT

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out for the first time about the explosive legal battle between her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and filmmaker Justin Baldoni.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Black Widow actress was asked about the high-profile scandal, given that Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, backed her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great.

When the interviewer brought up Baldoni’s name, Johansson let out a “loud, knowing laugh,” as per the publication.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 40-year-old star never met Baldoni because he was busy working on It Ends With Us, the film at the center of the legal dispute.

However, she had positive words for his production company.

“They were super supportive throughout the process,” Johansson told the magazine.

“But yeah, such weird timing.”

Image credits: CBS Mornings

In December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, alleging he had s*xually harassed her on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

Baldoni denied Lively’s accusations and, the following month, filed a $400 million countersuit against her, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, alleging defamation.

Johansson was married to the Deadpool actor from 2008 to 2010.

The actress praised Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios for financing her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great

Image credits: Sony Pictures Classics

Her directorial debut, set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, is expected to influence the course of the trial.

As Baldoni has accused Lively and Reynolds of using their power in Hollywood to “destroy” his career, the success or failure of Eleanor the Great will serve as a test of that claim.

If the film Baldoni co-financed flops, he “will blame the Blake Lively lawsuit and point to the failure as an example of the millions of dollars in damages he is seeking,” said attorney Lisa Bloom.

“If it succeeds, his theory that he just can’t make it in Hollywood because of Blake Lively will be obliterated.”

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“And expect ScarJo and other big names on the film to be subpoenaed to testify at the Lively-Baldoni trial as to the money he makes from the film, and whether the case really cost him as much as he says.”

Another star who was subpoenaed is Lively’s friend, Taylor Swift, whom Baldoni accused of participating in a meeting intended to pressure him into accepting Lively’s rewrite of an important scene in the film.

Baldoni countersued Johansson’s ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his current wife, Blake Lively, for defamation

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Baldoni’s lawyers have also accused Lively of threatening to release her private conversations with Swift to support her position.



A spokesperson for Swift said the superstar never “saw an edit or made any notes on the film” and did not see the movie until weeks after its release.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

At another point in the interview, Johansson slammed the Oscars for snubbing Avengers: Endgame in the Best Picture category.

The 2018 film Black Panther remains the only Marvel film—and the only superhero movie—to be nominated for the biggest category.

Though Endgame did receive a nomination for Best Visual Effects, Johansson felt the record-breaking production deserved more.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” she told the magazine.

Taylor Swift was subpoenaed due to her alleged involvement in the rewriting of a scene, and Johansson could also be called to testify

Share icon

Image credits: Columbia Pictures

Image credits: Columbia Pictures

“It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film, and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time.”

Asked whether she would reprise her role as Black Widow, the mom of two said it would feel too forced given her character’s development.

“I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete,” she expressed.

“I don’t want to mess with that. For fans, too — it’s important for them.”

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Johansson also criticized the length of the ceremony.

“Why was it so long?” she asked, adding that “movies are so long now” and feel like a “chore.”

Specifically, there was one segment from the 2025 Oscars ceremony that the Lost in Translation star would have left out: the James Bond tribute.

The segment featured performances by Raye, Lisa, and Doja Cat, as well as dancing by Margaret Qualley.

“It felt like an ad placement,” Johansson said. “What a weird thing. People were like, ‘What the hell was that?'”

The actress criticized the Academy for not nominating Avengers: Endgame for Best Picture

Share icon

Image credits: Marvel Studios

Image credits: Vanity Fair

One of the main reasons she considered directing was her professional dissatisfaction with consistently being cast in roles that focused on her appearance.

“After Lost in Translation, every role that I was offered for years was ‘the girlfriend,’ ‘the other woman,’ a s*x object—I couldn’t get out of the cycle,” she told Vanity Fair.

Over time, she began to believe that was the only thing she could offer viewers.

“It sort of felt like, ‘Oh, I guess this is my identity now as an actor.’ There wasn’t much I could do with that.”

Johansson continued: “You suddenly turn around and you’re like, ‘Wait, I feel like I’m being’—I don’t want to say exploited because it’s such a severe word.”

“That term is so heavy, but yeah, it was a kind of an exploitation.”

Eleanor the Great follows a 91-year-old Florida woman who forges an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old student in New York City.

The film stars June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, and Erin Kellyman.

People praised Johansson for how she handled the Justin Baldoni question

