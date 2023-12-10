The men from the Fierce Flow group on Reddit get it. It's a place where men can share their incredible hair growth journeys and results. They also support and hype each other up. And that's what we're here to do also – so give these guys some love for their awesome-looking hair, pandas!

When it comes to appearance, long hair is definitely an asset. On the other hand, it can also be a lot of work. Only fellow long-haired humans know how much work it takes to have beautiful and shiny locks. And for men to grow out their hair might even take some courage. Many societal standards and stereotypes come with having long hair.

#1 The Two Braids Look Is Growing On Me Share

#2 Curls On White Share

#3 Have A Nice Day There, Folks! Share

It’s 2023 and we’re still not used to seeing long hair on men. In our minds, it's usually reserved for surfers, punks and rockstars. We rarely think about the time and effort that one needs to invest to have thick, shiny and healthy hair. And what about the societal aspect? The stereotypes, society's expectations and beauty standards for men? There's a lot to unpack about the politics of hair, especially when we consider all ethnicities. Sometimes hair doesn't even need to be long for someone to deem it inappropriate.

#4 Was A Beautiful Day Yesterday For Some Flowing Hair! Share

#5 Had To Get Headshots For An Application — Glad The Flow Cooperated Share

#6 A Recent Headshot With My Hair Down. Have A Great Day Everyone! Share

But this time let's talk about the reasons for and implications of long hair for men. First, is it unprofessional for males to come to work with their hair swinging past their shoulders? Best Fit Work writes that it depends on the workplace. If it's an old-school traditional environment, then probably yes. ADVERTISEMENT On the other hand, if you keep it neat and your overall appearance is professional, there's nothing wrong with long locks. Keep in mind that sometimes long hair can be a safety or hygiene risk. That's mostly relevant in the food industry – you wouldn't want to serve somebody soup with your hair in it.

#7 Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster ! Hello Everyone Share

#8 To Flow Or Not To Flow; For That Is The Question Share

#9 Felt Like Showing Off Today Share

Some people believe long hair is feminine, and for a long time, people thought only women should be sporting long hair. Women grow up conditioned to know how to grow, style and take care of their hair. Mothers and grandmothers pass down secrets to their daughters. It becomes a part of their culture, heritage and personal history.

#10 2 Years Ago When I Thought My Hair Was Long vs. Now Share

#11 So I Was At The Mall To Watch A Movie And This Cop Approached Me And I Was Like,"Ahhh,he Is Gonna Check Me For Weed In Front Of Everyone And Make A Scene". But He Sweetly Came Up To Me With A Smile And Wanted To Click A Pic With Me To Show His Son. Here Is The Pic, Keep Smiling:)) Have A Nice Week Share

#12 The Goodest Of Hair Days Share

Men don't get the same luxury. Naturally, they find it harder to take care of their hair. How to brush it properly? How to style it? What products to use? And what are split ends? As a person who grew up socialized as a female, I went through my fair share of products and styling techniques. The lesson I learned is that it's a painfully personal journey and what works for someone else doesn't necessarily work for me.

#13 Fav Season, Now I Can Wear Beanies Again With My Long Hair Share

#14 Celebrating Three Years! Share

#15 Asian Elf, I'll See Your Mystical Archer And Raise You A Clothed Asian Merman Share

The Longhairs blog writes about the issue of long hair and masculinity. One of their authors, Josef Stark, writes that generally, long hair for men is okay as long as there's some other masculine trait that the long-haired man possesses. "Sure, I'd love to have a bush on my face to match the mop up top," he writes. "And who wouldn't love to be ripped like Jason Momoa? That doesn't make me any more of a man though." ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Beard’s Coming Along Share

#17 After 61 Months, It Was Time For The Big Chop! I’ve Always Told People I Would Cut It Once I Got Into Medical School, So Here I Am Fulfilling That Promise! 30" Of Hair Is Going Towards Children With Hair Loss. I May Go For A Mullet Next Year, But We’ll See! Keep It Flowing! Share

#18 Hair Growth Over 2 Years . Started Growing Out During The Start Of The Pandemic And Now Team #fierceflow Share

The author concludes that his hair is part of his personality. Copying other styles or trying to mold himself according to people's perceptions just doesn't make him feel like himself. "It was only when I accepted that masculinity is just another form of self-expression that I realized it's different for every person, much like a personality, or even a hair style," Josef Stark writes.

#19 Year Three Of Fierce Flow - High School Teacher Edition Share

#20 I Just Really Love My Hair At This Length Share

#21 What Do You Guys Think? Share

Stark gives a very beautiful, well-rounded observation on masculinity and why it is not related to the length of one's hair. "To be masculine is to be a helper, a leader, someone to look up to." ADVERTISEMENT "You lead, you take responsibility and most importantly, you love. To be a man is to be a rock for others to stand on, be there when your friends need you, and to show love freely."

#22 17m, 6 Years Of Growth With 2-4 Trims Per Year Share

#23 Keep It Flowin’ Share

#24 What A Night Out Looks Like For An Indigenous Man Share

One other misconception about having long hair is that people automatically assume it requires a lot of maintenance. YouTuber and grooming specialist Jorge Fernando said that his long hair required the same amount of care as when he had a buzzcut. "Even if there's a lot of hair now instead of no hair, 90% of the time I don't care about it. I just put it in a bun or just have it messy and scraggly."

#25 Let Me Know What Do You Think Of This Share

#26 Had A Great Time Showcasing My Mane To A Lot Of People Today Share

#27 A Little Hair Type Variation For Ya. The Length Is Coming Through Slowly, But Surely Share

Hair takes the most effort and time when it's in the awkward phase. It's that period after cutting it short and before it reaches a point where you can tie it up. I, too, had a short cut in my rebellious teenage years, so I understand you, fellas. It's hard to style awkward-phase hair because it's shaggy, unruly and just all over the place. If you're not a hat and beanie person, try a product with a strong bonding agent. However, it might be a slippery slope and you may end up looking like Lloyd Christmas.

#28 I’m 52 And Covid Let Me Grow My Hair To This Length For The First Time In My Life. It’s Not Fierce, But I’m Glad To Still Have Some Hair Share

#29 New Here, Thought I'd Show My Flow Share

#30 10 Months Of Growth, Loving The Locks Again Share

Whether or not this list inspires some fellas to try growing their hair out, let's leave the old stereotypes about long hair and masculinity in 2023, what do you say? And let this be my open letter to all men reading: please don’t be afraid to grow out your hair. Maybe it’s just my personal experience, but it can be quite the kryptonite for some ladies...

#31 Cut Like It’s ‘76 Share

#32 First Time Climbing A Mountain And Had To Let That Hair Fiercely Flow At The Peak! Share

#33 About One An A Half Years Of Growth And I Don’t Plan On Stopping Share

#34 “I Had Hair Like That When I Was Your Age!” - Many An Old Men Share

#35 2 And Half Years Since Buzz Cut. What Do You Think? Share

#36 About 1 Year And 3 Months Since I Started Growing It Out Wdyt? Share

#37 Made The Tough Decision Yesterday, Filled With Regret But At Least It'll Grow Back, Right.....right? Share

#38 Boss Wants Me To Cut It Share

#39 Hope You Kids Are Doing Alright... Another Beautiful Day Here... Have A Fantastic Evening Share

#40 Cut It? Share

#41 1 Year Of Growout (With Minor Trims) Share

#42 Bed Head Share

#43 1,5 Years After Getting A Buzz Cut Share

#44 2 1/2 Years Of Growth. I Get Told Often That I Look Like Scar Lol Share

#45 I Was In My Shed Working On A Camper For My Truck When I Was Mistaken For A Nest By A Baby Bird Share

#46 First Time Growing It Out - Is It A Keeper Or Not? Share

#47 Been A While Since I've Been Complimented Irl So Here Goes Share

#48 I’m Going Grey. Should I Still Have Long Hair? Share

#49 I’ve Been Growing It Out For 2ish Years. Would Appreciate Your Opinions. Does My Hair Fit My Face? If Not, What Cut Should I Get? Share

#50 Got Married This Weekend With My Mane On Full Display Share

#51 Had An Amazing Hairday Today Share

#52 Still Growing Share

#53 My Boyfriend Is A King Share

#54 7 Years Flowing Share

#55 Been Growing It Out For Almost 2 Years And I’m So Proud Of My Progress Share

#56 Never Posted My Hair Anywhere Before, What Do Y’all Think? Share

#57 About 3 Years With Maybe 1 Trim. Don't See Myself Going Back Anytime Soon Share

#58 Living My Farrah Fawcett Fantasy Share

#59 Bad Mental Health Temporary Suspended By A Good Hair Day :) Share

#60 Had My First Real Life Hair Compliment Today ☺️ Share

#61 Get Mistaken For A Girl A Lot Share

#62 Does A Mid Part Or Side Part Look Better On Me? Share

#63 My Journey Ends Share

#64 What Sort Of Difference Can A Pair Of Glasses Make? Share

#65 8 Years :) Share

#66 Thought I’d Share My 2.5 Years Of Growth Share

#67 Brothers,, Today Marks 2 Years Since A Buzz. Should I Cut Some? Share

#68 Heartless Curls Are My Go-To Now Share

#69 I Adore My Hair In This Pic, And No I’m Not A Girl Lol ❤️ Share

#70 Happy Holidays You Beautiful Humans Share

#71 Preflow•midflow•fullflow - My Waist Gained Inches At The Same Rate As My Hair Share

#72 I’ve Been Told To Get A Haircut By Everyone I Know. What Y’all Think? Keep Or Cut Share

#73 Should I Cut My Hair? Share

#74 4 Years In The Making Share

#75 Have A Date This Week And Feeling Anxious. Thinking Of Getting A Trim, Any Thought Or Tips? Share

#76 First Post Here, This Is My Hair Share

#77 How It Started vs. How It's Going. Keep The Flow Fierce Gentleman Share

#78 Got Stoned, Felt Cute, My Still Be Cute Later Share

#79 Got Called Arab Elvis All Day At Work Today. Can’t Tell If Compliment Or Insult Share