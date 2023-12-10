80 Men Who Grew Out Their Hair And Ended Up Looking Awesome (New Pics)
When it comes to appearance, long hair is definitely an asset. On the other hand, it can also be a lot of work. Only fellow long-haired humans know how much work it takes to have beautiful and shiny locks. And for men to grow out their hair might even take some courage. Many societal standards and stereotypes come with having long hair.
The men from the Fierce Flow group on Reddit get it. It's a place where men can share their incredible hair growth journeys and results. They also support and hype each other up. And that's what we're here to do also – so give these guys some love for their awesome-looking hair, pandas!
The Two Braids Look Is Growing On Me
Curls On White
Have A Nice Day There, Folks!
It’s 2023 and we’re still not used to seeing long hair on men. In our minds, it's usually reserved for surfers, punks and rockstars. We rarely think about the time and effort that one needs to invest to have thick, shiny and healthy hair.
And what about the societal aspect? The stereotypes, society's expectations and beauty standards for men? There's a lot to unpack about the politics of hair, especially when we consider all ethnicities. Sometimes hair doesn't even need to be long for someone to deem it inappropriate.
Was A Beautiful Day Yesterday For Some Flowing Hair!
Had To Get Headshots For An Application — Glad The Flow Cooperated
A Recent Headshot With My Hair Down. Have A Great Day Everyone!
But this time let's talk about the reasons for and implications of long hair for men. First, is it unprofessional for males to come to work with their hair swinging past their shoulders? Best Fit Work writes that it depends on the workplace. If it's an old-school traditional environment, then probably yes.
On the other hand, if you keep it neat and your overall appearance is professional, there's nothing wrong with long locks. Keep in mind that sometimes long hair can be a safety or hygiene risk. That's mostly relevant in the food industry – you wouldn't want to serve somebody soup with your hair in it.
Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster ! Hello Everyone
To Flow Or Not To Flow; For That Is The Question
Felt Like Showing Off Today
Some people believe long hair is feminine, and for a long time, people thought only women should be sporting long hair. Women grow up conditioned to know how to grow, style and take care of their hair. Mothers and grandmothers pass down secrets to their daughters. It becomes a part of their culture, heritage and personal history.
2 Years Ago When I Thought My Hair Was Long vs. Now
So I Was At The Mall To Watch A Movie And This Cop Approached Me And I Was Like,"Ahhh,he Is Gonna Check Me For Weed In Front Of Everyone And Make A Scene". But He Sweetly Came Up To Me With A Smile And Wanted To Click A Pic With Me To Show His Son. Here Is The Pic, Keep Smiling:)) Have A Nice Week
The Goodest Of Hair Days
Men don't get the same luxury. Naturally, they find it harder to take care of their hair. How to brush it properly? How to style it? What products to use? And what are split ends?
As a person who grew up socialized as a female, I went through my fair share of products and styling techniques. The lesson I learned is that it's a painfully personal journey and what works for someone else doesn't necessarily work for me.
Fav Season, Now I Can Wear Beanies Again With My Long Hair
Celebrating Three Years!
Asian Elf, I'll See Your Mystical Archer And Raise You A Clothed Asian Merman
The Longhairs blog writes about the issue of long hair and masculinity. One of their authors, Josef Stark, writes that generally, long hair for men is okay as long as there's some other masculine trait that the long-haired man possesses.
"Sure, I'd love to have a bush on my face to match the mop up top," he writes. "And who wouldn't love to be ripped like Jason Momoa? That doesn't make me any more of a man though."
Beard’s Coming Along
After 61 Months, It Was Time For The Big Chop! I’ve Always Told People I Would Cut It Once I Got Into Medical School, So Here I Am Fulfilling That Promise! 30" Of Hair Is Going Towards Children With Hair Loss. I May Go For A Mullet Next Year, But We’ll See! Keep It Flowing!
Hair Growth Over 2 Years . Started Growing Out During The Start Of The Pandemic And Now Team #fierceflow
The author concludes that his hair is part of his personality. Copying other styles or trying to mold himself according to people's perceptions just doesn't make him feel like himself.
"It was only when I accepted that masculinity is just another form of self-expression that I realized it's different for every person, much like a personality, or even a hair style," Josef Stark writes.
Year Three Of Fierce Flow - High School Teacher Edition
I Just Really Love My Hair At This Length
What Do You Guys Think?
Stark gives a very beautiful, well-rounded observation on masculinity and why it is not related to the length of one's hair. "To be masculine is to be a helper, a leader, someone to look up to."
"You lead, you take responsibility and most importantly, you love. To be a man is to be a rock for others to stand on, be there when your friends need you, and to show love freely."
17m, 6 Years Of Growth With 2-4 Trims Per Year
Keep It Flowin’
What A Night Out Looks Like For An Indigenous Man
One other misconception about having long hair is that people automatically assume it requires a lot of maintenance. YouTuber and grooming specialist Jorge Fernando said that his long hair required the same amount of care as when he had a buzzcut.
"Even if there's a lot of hair now instead of no hair, 90% of the time I don't care about it. I just put it in a bun or just have it messy and scraggly."
Let Me Know What Do You Think Of This
Had A Great Time Showcasing My Mane To A Lot Of People Today
A Little Hair Type Variation For Ya. The Length Is Coming Through Slowly, But Surely
Hair takes the most effort and time when it's in the awkward phase. It's that period after cutting it short and before it reaches a point where you can tie it up. I, too, had a short cut in my rebellious teenage years, so I understand you, fellas.
It's hard to style awkward-phase hair because it's shaggy, unruly and just all over the place. If you're not a hat and beanie person, try a product with a strong bonding agent. However, it might be a slippery slope and you may end up looking like Lloyd Christmas.
I’m 52 And Covid Let Me Grow My Hair To This Length For The First Time In My Life. It’s Not Fierce, But I’m Glad To Still Have Some Hair
New Here, Thought I'd Show My Flow
10 Months Of Growth, Loving The Locks Again
Whether or not this list inspires some fellas to try growing their hair out, let's leave the old stereotypes about long hair and masculinity in 2023, what do you say?
And let this be my open letter to all men reading: please don’t be afraid to grow out your hair. Maybe it’s just my personal experience, but it can be quite the kryptonite for some ladies...
Cut Like It’s ‘76
First Time Climbing A Mountain And Had To Let That Hair Fiercely Flow At The Peak!
About One An A Half Years Of Growth And I Don’t Plan On Stopping
“I Had Hair Like That When I Was Your Age!” - Many An Old Men
2 And Half Years Since Buzz Cut. What Do You Think?
About 1 Year And 3 Months Since I Started Growing It Out Wdyt?
Made The Tough Decision Yesterday, Filled With Regret But At Least It'll Grow Back, Right.....right?
Boss Wants Me To Cut It
Hope You Kids Are Doing Alright... Another Beautiful Day Here... Have A Fantastic Evening
1 Year Of Growout (With Minor Trims)
Bed Head
1,5 Years After Getting A Buzz Cut
2 1/2 Years Of Growth. I Get Told Often That I Look Like Scar Lol
