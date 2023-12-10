ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to appearance, long hair is definitely an asset. On the other hand, it can also be a lot of work. Only fellow long-haired humans know how much work it takes to have beautiful and shiny locks. And for men to grow out their hair might even take some courage. Many societal standards and stereotypes come with having long hair.

The men from the Fierce Flow group on Reddit get it. It's a place where men can share their incredible hair growth journeys and results. They also support and hype each other up. And that's what we're here to do also – so give these guys some love for their awesome-looking hair, pandas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Two Braids Look Is Growing On Me

The Two Braids Look Is Growing On Me

CzarXavier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Curls On White

Curls On White

michaelrichardhall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Have A Nice Day There, Folks!

Have A Nice Day There, Folks!

J0rmungandr_Tyr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It’s 2023 and we’re still not used to seeing long hair on men. In our minds, it's usually reserved for surfers, punks and rockstars. We rarely think about the time and effort that one needs to invest to have thick, shiny and healthy hair. 

And what about the societal aspect? The stereotypes, society's expectations and beauty standards for men? There's a lot to unpack about the politics of hair, especially when we consider all ethnicities. Sometimes hair doesn't even need to be long for someone to deem it inappropriate.
#4

Was A Beautiful Day Yesterday For Some Flowing Hair!

Was A Beautiful Day Yesterday For Some Flowing Hair!

Ripster99840 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Had To Get Headshots For An Application — Glad The Flow Cooperated

Had To Get Headshots For An Application — Glad The Flow Cooperated

jrosmojo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Recent Headshot With My Hair Down. Have A Great Day Everyone!

A Recent Headshot With My Hair Down. Have A Great Day Everyone!

kenzodelv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

But this time let's talk about the reasons for and implications of long hair for men. First, is it unprofessional for males to come to work with their hair swinging past their shoulders? Best Fit Work writes that it depends on the workplace. If it's an old-school traditional environment, then probably yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, if you keep it neat and your overall appearance is professional, there's nothing wrong with long locks. Keep in mind that sometimes long hair can be a safety or hygiene risk. That's mostly relevant in the food industry – you wouldn't want to serve somebody soup with your hair in it.
#7

Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster ! Hello Everyone

Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster ! Hello Everyone

IllustriousYogurt712 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

To Flow Or Not To Flow; For That Is The Question

To Flow Or Not To Flow; For That Is The Question

vopraktv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Felt Like Showing Off Today

Felt Like Showing Off Today

StickyDitka21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Some people believe long hair is feminine, and for a long time, people thought only women should be sporting long hair. Women grow up conditioned to know how to grow, style and take care of their hair. Mothers and grandmothers pass down secrets to their daughters. It becomes a part of their culture, heritage and personal history.
#10

2 Years Ago When I Thought My Hair Was Long vs. Now

2 Years Ago When I Thought My Hair Was Long vs. Now

Grownupjob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

So I Was At The Mall To Watch A Movie And This Cop Approached Me And I Was Like,"Ahhh,he Is Gonna Check Me For Weed In Front Of Everyone And Make A Scene". But He Sweetly Came Up To Me With A Smile And Wanted To Click A Pic With Me To Show His Son. Here Is The Pic, Keep Smiling:)) Have A Nice Week

So I Was At The Mall To Watch A Movie And This Cop Approached Me And I Was Like,"Ahhh,he Is Gonna Check Me For Weed In Front Of Everyone And Make A Scene". But He Sweetly Came Up To Me With A Smile And Wanted To Click A Pic With Me To Show His Son. Here Is The Pic, Keep Smiling:)) Have A Nice Week

Dreadindian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

The Goodest Of Hair Days

The Goodest Of Hair Days

MythicalSponge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Men don't get the same luxury. Naturally, they find it harder to take care of their hair. How to brush it properly? How to style it? What products to use? And what are split ends? 

As a person who grew up socialized as a female, I went through my fair share of products and styling techniques. The lesson I learned is that it's a painfully personal journey and what works for someone else doesn't necessarily work for me.
#13

Fav Season, Now I Can Wear Beanies Again With My Long Hair

Fav Season, Now I Can Wear Beanies Again With My Long Hair

No_Insect8310 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Celebrating Three Years!

Celebrating Three Years!

Grownupjob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Asian Elf, I'll See Your Mystical Archer And Raise You A Clothed Asian Merman

Asian Elf, I'll See Your Mystical Archer And Raise You A Clothed Asian Merman

casiocass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The Longhairs blog writes about the issue of long hair and masculinity. One of their authors, Josef Stark, writes that generally, long hair for men is okay as long as there's some other masculine trait that the long-haired man possesses. 

"Sure, I'd love to have a bush on my face to match the mop up top," he writes. "And who wouldn't love to be ripped like Jason Momoa? That doesn't make me any more of a man though."

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Beard’s Coming Along

Beard’s Coming Along

Due-Relationship-595 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

After 61 Months, It Was Time For The Big Chop! I’ve Always Told People I Would Cut It Once I Got Into Medical School, So Here I Am Fulfilling That Promise! 30" Of Hair Is Going Towards Children With Hair Loss. I May Go For A Mullet Next Year, But We’ll See! Keep It Flowing!

After 61 Months, It Was Time For The Big Chop! I’ve Always Told People I Would Cut It Once I Got Into Medical School, So Here I Am Fulfilling That Promise! 30" Of Hair Is Going Towards Children With Hair Loss. I May Go For A Mullet Next Year, But We’ll See! Keep It Flowing!

Zealousideal_Code535 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Hair Growth Over 2 Years . Started Growing Out During The Start Of The Pandemic And Now Team #fierceflow

Hair Growth Over 2 Years . Started Growing Out During The Start Of The Pandemic And Now Team #fierceflow

Illustrious_beauty95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

The author concludes that his hair is part of his personality. Copying other styles or trying to mold himself according to people's perceptions just doesn't make him feel like himself.

"It was only when I accepted that masculinity is just another form of self-expression that I realized it's different for every person, much like a personality, or even a hair style," Josef Stark writes.
#19

Year Three Of Fierce Flow - High School Teacher Edition

Year Three Of Fierce Flow - High School Teacher Edition

CamRun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I Just Really Love My Hair At This Length

I Just Really Love My Hair At This Length

No_Insect8310 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

What Do You Guys Think?

What Do You Guys Think?

Adeem_Armadill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Stark gives a very beautiful, well-rounded observation on masculinity and why it is not related to the length of one's hair. "To be masculine is to be a helper, a leader, someone to look up to."

ADVERTISEMENT

"You lead, you take responsibility and most importantly, you love. To be a man is to be a rock for others to stand on, be there when your friends need you, and to show love freely."
#22

17m, 6 Years Of Growth With 2-4 Trims Per Year

17m, 6 Years Of Growth With 2-4 Trims Per Year

IllumiButItalian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Keep It Flowin’

Keep It Flowin’

Zealousideal_Code535 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

What A Night Out Looks Like For An Indigenous Man

What A Night Out Looks Like For An Indigenous Man

CzarXavier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

One other misconception about having long hair is that people automatically assume it requires a lot of maintenance. YouTuber and grooming specialist Jorge Fernando said that his long hair required the same amount of care as when he had a buzzcut.

"Even if there's a lot of hair now instead of no hair, 90% of the time I don't care about it. I just put it in a bun or just have it messy and scraggly."
#25

Let Me Know What Do You Think Of This

Let Me Know What Do You Think Of This

Federal_Parfait1689 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Had A Great Time Showcasing My Mane To A Lot Of People Today

Had A Great Time Showcasing My Mane To A Lot Of People Today

sorgh_om Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

A Little Hair Type Variation For Ya. The Length Is Coming Through Slowly, But Surely

A Little Hair Type Variation For Ya. The Length Is Coming Through Slowly, But Surely

Organic_Link Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Hair takes the most effort and time when it's in the awkward phase. It's that period after cutting it short and before it reaches a point where you can tie it up. I, too, had a short cut in my rebellious teenage years, so I understand you, fellas. 

It's hard to style awkward-phase hair because it's shaggy, unruly and just all over the place. If you're not a hat and beanie person, try a product with a strong bonding agent. However, it might be a slippery slope and you may end up looking like Lloyd Christmas.
#28

I’m 52 And Covid Let Me Grow My Hair To This Length For The First Time In My Life. It’s Not Fierce, But I’m Glad To Still Have Some Hair

I’m 52 And Covid Let Me Grow My Hair To This Length For The First Time In My Life. It’s Not Fierce, But I’m Glad To Still Have Some Hair

honestmango Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

New Here, Thought I'd Show My Flow

New Here, Thought I'd Show My Flow

No_Insect8310 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

10 Months Of Growth, Loving The Locks Again

10 Months Of Growth, Loving The Locks Again

bigtitsbluehair Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Whether or not this list inspires some fellas to try growing their hair out, let's leave the old stereotypes about long hair and masculinity in 2023, what do you say?

And let this be my open letter to all men reading: please don’t be afraid to grow out your hair. Maybe it’s just my personal experience, but it can be quite the kryptonite for some ladies...
#31

Cut Like It’s ‘76

Cut Like It’s ‘76

Ripster99840 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

First Time Climbing A Mountain And Had To Let That Hair Fiercely Flow At The Peak!

First Time Climbing A Mountain And Had To Let That Hair Fiercely Flow At The Peak!

Smellslikechillvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

About One An A Half Years Of Growth And I Don’t Plan On Stopping

About One An A Half Years Of Growth And I Don’t Plan On Stopping

Low_Upstairs_6715 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

“I Had Hair Like That When I Was Your Age!” - Many An Old Men

“I Had Hair Like That When I Was Your Age!” - Many An Old Men

ThatGuyTheyCallAlex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

2 And Half Years Since Buzz Cut. What Do You Think?

2 And Half Years Since Buzz Cut. What Do You Think?

king_slayer300 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

About 1 Year And 3 Months Since I Started Growing It Out Wdyt?

About 1 Year And 3 Months Since I Started Growing It Out Wdyt?

chevecross Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Made The Tough Decision Yesterday, Filled With Regret But At Least It'll Grow Back, Right.....right?

Made The Tough Decision Yesterday, Filled With Regret But At Least It'll Grow Back, Right.....right?

aspiringgolfer10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Boss Wants Me To Cut It

Boss Wants Me To Cut It

PapaHickaroni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Hope You Kids Are Doing Alright... Another Beautiful Day Here... Have A Fantastic Evening

Hope You Kids Are Doing Alright... Another Beautiful Day Here... Have A Fantastic Evening

J0rmungandr_Tyr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
katekarch avatar
Giverny
Giverny
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want this dream of a man to hold me and softly whisper that it's all going to okay.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Cut It?

Cut It?

FierceFlowOrNo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

1 Year Of Growout (With Minor Trims)

1 Year Of Growout (With Minor Trims)

ParkTheFnShark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Bed Head

Bed Head

94rithwik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

1,5 Years After Getting A Buzz Cut

1,5 Years After Getting A Buzz Cut

Kanex_x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

2 1/2 Years Of Growth. I Get Told Often That I Look Like Scar Lol

2 1/2 Years Of Growth. I Get Told Often That I Look Like Scar Lol

Irakanis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
evelynmraz avatar
Evelyn Mraz
Evelyn Mraz
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i like the septum ring a lot :) i had one similar to it but i lost one of the little screws 🥲

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

I Was In My Shed Working On A Camper For My Truck When I Was Mistaken For A Nest By A Baby Bird

I Was In My Shed Working On A Camper For My Truck When I Was Mistaken For A Nest By A Baby Bird

hooch_01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

First Time Growing It Out - Is It A Keeper Or Not?

First Time Growing It Out - Is It A Keeper Or Not?

plavojez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Been A While Since I've Been Complimented Irl So Here Goes

Been A While Since I've Been Complimented Irl So Here Goes

NotMeNorMyself Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I’m Going Grey. Should I Still Have Long Hair?

I’m Going Grey. Should I Still Have Long Hair?

flagsssss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

I’ve Been Growing It Out For 2ish Years. Would Appreciate Your Opinions. Does My Hair Fit My Face? If Not, What Cut Should I Get?

I’ve Been Growing It Out For 2ish Years. Would Appreciate Your Opinions. Does My Hair Fit My Face? If Not, What Cut Should I Get?

ExoticPinecones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Got Married This Weekend With My Mane On Full Display

Got Married This Weekend With My Mane On Full Display

ImagineGriffins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Had An Amazing Hairday Today

Had An Amazing Hairday Today

No_Insect8310 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Still Growing

Still Growing

Thomas_B_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Boyfriend Is A King

My Boyfriend Is A King

AngelaRansley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

7 Years Flowing

7 Years Flowing

Tor_Tor_Tor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Been Growing It Out For Almost 2 Years And I’m So Proud Of My Progress

Been Growing It Out For Almost 2 Years And I’m So Proud Of My Progress

_MeatPlow_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Never Posted My Hair Anywhere Before, What Do Y’all Think?

Never Posted My Hair Anywhere Before, What Do Y’all Think?

lostthetrip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

About 3 Years With Maybe 1 Trim. Don't See Myself Going Back Anytime Soon

About 3 Years With Maybe 1 Trim. Don't See Myself Going Back Anytime Soon

NFahey1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Living My Farrah Fawcett Fantasy

Living My Farrah Fawcett Fantasy

iambobnelson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Bad Mental Health Temporary Suspended By A Good Hair Day :)

Bad Mental Health Temporary Suspended By A Good Hair Day :)

flyfy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Had My First Real Life Hair Compliment Today ☺️

Had My First Real Life Hair Compliment Today ☺️

PrinceEric97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Get Mistaken For A Girl A Lot

Get Mistaken For A Girl A Lot

PapiChulo7771111 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Does A Mid Part Or Side Part Look Better On Me?

Does A Mid Part Or Side Part Look Better On Me?

DigitalBagel8899 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Journey Ends

My Journey Ends

TheNerdyDeviant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

What Sort Of Difference Can A Pair Of Glasses Make?

What Sort Of Difference Can A Pair Of Glasses Make?

Tor_Tor_Tor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

8 Years :)

8 Years :)

c_palmtree3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Thought I’d Share My 2.5 Years Of Growth

Thought I’d Share My 2.5 Years Of Growth

Low_Upstairs_6715 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Brothers,, Today Marks 2 Years Since A Buzz. Should I Cut Some?

Brothers,, Today Marks 2 Years Since A Buzz. Should I Cut Some?

coyoteketchup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Heartless Curls Are My Go-To Now

Heartless Curls Are My Go-To Now

Ecstatic_Face_2410 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Adore My Hair In This Pic, And No I’m Not A Girl Lol ❤️

I Adore My Hair In This Pic, And No I’m Not A Girl Lol ❤️

IridescentAngel333 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Happy Holidays You Beautiful Humans

Happy Holidays You Beautiful Humans

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Preflow•midflow•fullflow - My Waist Gained Inches At The Same Rate As My Hair

Preflow•midflow•fullflow - My Waist Gained Inches At The Same Rate As My Hair

muppet_driller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

I’ve Been Told To Get A Haircut By Everyone I Know. What Y’all Think? Keep Or Cut

I’ve Been Told To Get A Haircut By Everyone I Know. What Y’all Think? Keep Or Cut

chowdagimmethat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Should I Cut My Hair?

Should I Cut My Hair?

Some-Ad7660 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

4 Years In The Making

4 Years In The Making

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Have A Date This Week And Feeling Anxious. Thinking Of Getting A Trim, Any Thought Or Tips?

Have A Date This Week And Feeling Anxious. Thinking Of Getting A Trim, Any Thought Or Tips?

LincBtG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

First Post Here, This Is My Hair

First Post Here, This Is My Hair

Consistent-Owl-2266 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

How It Started vs. How It's Going. Keep The Flow Fierce Gentleman

How It Started vs. How It's Going. Keep The Flow Fierce Gentleman

stool_kin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Got Stoned, Felt Cute, My Still Be Cute Later

Got Stoned, Felt Cute, My Still Be Cute Later

anterfr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Got Called Arab Elvis All Day At Work Today. Can’t Tell If Compliment Or Insult

Got Called Arab Elvis All Day At Work Today. Can’t Tell If Compliment Or Insult

AesopsTable2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Should I Keep The Long Hair?

Should I Keep The Long Hair?

BreakfastSilver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!