All this mentality permeates the professional social media platform LinkedIn, as well. People tend to lose touch with reality and promote putting work before relationships, hobbies, and well-being. And that's where the community LinkedIn Lunatics comes in. They shed light on the absurdity of "virtue signaling" and "cringe-worthy titles" its users like to use so much. Scroll down and see the best (cringiest?) entries for yourself, Pandas!

The trend of the 24/7 grind isn't that new, but it's already deeply set into our collective psyche. Social media stars are influencing us with their daily routines, productivity apps, and books that are still topping the charts, and tech moguls are telling us how to be more productive and successful on TED Talks. That’s the reality of hustle culture .

#1 The Lunatics Have Taken Over Threads Share icon

You May Also Like:

#3 Send This To Every Li Lunatic You See Share icon

#4 First Time I’ve Seen Reddit Posts On Linkedin Share icon

#5 "What" Is Definitely The Correct Response Share icon

#6 What A Miserable Outlook On Life Share icon

#7 Downright Racism On Display Share icon

#8 Which Lunatic Do We Think Is Going To Use This Picture First? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 An Uber Driver Disclosed He’s A Millionaire To A Random Stranger! Share icon

#10 Capitalism 101 By A Lunatic Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Thread Share icon

#12 This Guy Is A Hero For Going On Vacation With His Family Instead Of Investing The Cost Of The Vacation Share icon

#13 Definitely Gets To The Core Of The Issue Share icon

#14 This Neither Inspired Me To Make A Million Or Clarified How To Do It. Am I Missing Something? Share icon

#15 The Lunatics On Xitter Are Even Loonier Share icon

#16 This Guy’s Dating Preferences Make Him A “Linkedin Leo Dicaprio” Share icon

#17 What Makes You Think We Want Your Job That Much? Share icon

#18 Your New Employer Owns You Share icon

#19 This Guy Has Almost 30k Followers Share icon

#20 Found In The Wild - Totally Not Intentional! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 The Startup Hustle On New Year's Eve (Twitter) Share icon

#22 Do Shut Up Share icon

#23 I Wish This Was Satire Share icon

#24 The Difference Between 50k And 1m Share icon

#25 "I Am Steve Jobs" Share icon

#26 One Of The Most Insane Job Postings I’ve Ever Read Share icon

#27 8:30 Am, -44 Degrees And Snowing. Ceos Be Like… Share icon

#29 This Is Gold! Share icon

#30 How Does One Reach This Level Of Delusion? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 National Hero Right Here. Of All Nations Share icon

#32 Completely Normal To Cry At Office 😭 Share icon

#33 Lay-Off News Is Never Fun But Share icon

#34 I Dont Like Taxes But Here's A Picture Of Mine You Might Share icon

#35 New Year Resolution Share icon

#36 Lunatic Redefines Poverty Share icon

#37 Proud CEO And Founder Share icon

#38 I Blame Everyone But Myself Share icon

#39 A Grateful Boss Is The Best! Share icon

#40 Babe Wake Up, New Linkedin Lunatics House Just Dropped Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Tell Me You've Never Written A Line Of Code In Your Life Without Telling Me Share icon

#42 Response My Wife Received Share icon

#43 How Do I Know My Boss Is A Homophobe? He Asked Me About My Vacation Share icon

#44 Anniversary Post From Hell Share icon

#45 Boomer With Typo In Post Says There's No Excuse For Typos Share icon

#46 Well, That's An Interesting Anecdote Share icon

#47 Why Do People Do This? Share icon

#48 Linkedin Aibro Promotes Creepy Micromanagement Share icon

#49 Weekends Are Luxury That You Don't Deserve Share icon

#50 Wake Up, America!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 It’s Called Hanging Out Share icon

#52 I’m Shivering Share icon

#53 This Might Be The Most Patrick Bateman Post I've Ever Seen Share icon

#54 I Finally Found One! Share icon

#55 Hey Linkedin I Got A Vasectomy. Here’s How It Relates To Entrepreneurship Share icon

#56 God Forbid You Aren’t Productive For 7 Minutes Share icon

#57 Apparently The Idiot Race Has Begun Share icon

#58 He’s One Of Us Share icon

#59 Someone On Linkedin Approached Me And Said They Had Done A Portrait Of Me… Thanks Share icon

#60 On X But Thought This Fit Share icon

#61 Still The Number One Post Here: Porn Share icon

#62 Chatgpt Is A Linkedin Superstar Share icon

#63 Topless With A Jacket Share icon

#64 "We'll All Be Wearing Apple Vision Pro In 6 Months, Whether You Like It Or Not." - Silicon Valley Douchebag Share icon

#65 The Worst She Could Say Is No Share icon

#66 Most Humble Linkedin Influencer Share icon

#67 Tag The CEO So That He Becomes Aware Of Me Share icon

#68 Only Recruiters Share icon

#69 A Lunatic Getting Roasted Hard!!! Share icon

#70 Neither Do We Chris Share icon

#71 Not A Lunatic… But Guy’s Has Been Fed Up With These Lunatics Share icon

#72 His Friends Are Hooking Up With His Wife? Share icon

#73 My Favorite Part Of Being A Manger Share icon

#74 I Work In Hr And This Scares Me To Death Share icon

#75 A Gainfully Unemployed Tinder Fuckboy With 200+ Body Count Lmao (Serious)” Share icon

#76 #virtue-Signaling : Harvard Grads Never Disappoint Share icon

#77 This One Was Wild Share icon

#78 How Do You Know That Your Girl Truly Loves And Respects You? Share icon

#79 Legislative Aide For Senator Filmed Onlyfans Video Of Himself Having Sex In A Senate Committee Room, Deflects Blame Share icon

#80 CEO Brags About Paying His Employees So Little, They Cannot Even Afford A Vehicle Unless They Make Him Millions Share icon