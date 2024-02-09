ADVERTISEMENT

The trend of the 24/7 grind isn't that new, but it's already deeply set into our collective psyche. Social media stars are influencing us with their daily routines, productivity apps, and books that are still topping the charts, and tech moguls are telling us how to be more productive and successful on TED Talks. That’s the reality of hustle culture.

All this mentality permeates the professional social media platform LinkedIn, as well. People tend to lose touch with reality and promote putting work before relationships, hobbies, and well-being. And that's where the community LinkedIn Lunatics comes in. They shed light on the absurdity of "virtue signaling" and "cringe-worthy titles" its users like to use so much. Scroll down and see the best (cringiest?) entries for yourself, Pandas!

#1

The Lunatics Have Taken Over Threads

The Lunatics Have Taken Over Threads

spaghettiking216 Report

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
2 hours ago

I'm not a religious person but also I can recognise when the more than 2000 year old bible said "God rested on the seventh day"... the weekend is at least 2000 years old

#2

Agree?

Agree?

its_black_panther1 Report

black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

This is true :D why its in this gallery. Nobody reads to the end?

#3

Send This To Every Li Lunatic You See

Send This To Every Li Lunatic You See

Nonomomomo2 , x.com Report

#4

First Time I've Seen Reddit Posts On Linkedin

First Time I’ve Seen Reddit Posts On Linkedin

Fit_Inflation9464 Report

sebastienchristol avatar
Bas
Bas
Community Member
1 hour ago

First rule: the boss is always right. Second rule: if the boss happens to be wrong, refer to first rule. Third rule: the boss is free to change the rules whenever he wants. Fourth rule: even if he wrote the contrary of what he is actually telling you, refer to third rule. In the US, that seems to be the way it works.

#5

"What" Is Definitely The Correct Response

"What" Is Definitely The Correct Response

drarb1991 Report

kevinryan_1 avatar
Donteatme666
Donteatme666
Community Member
2 hours ago

WTF I know I'm not that smart but that sounds really stupid even to me

#6

What A Miserable Outlook On Life

What A Miserable Outlook On Life

newyorkrealestate19 Report

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
2 hours ago

That's a boss trying to get his staff to work more without paying them by making it seem like "it will set you apart"... yes, apart from your friends and family

#7

Downright Racism On Display

Downright Racism On Display

dpk1908 Report

#8

Which Lunatic Do We Think Is Going To Use This Picture First?

Which Lunatic Do We Think Is Going To Use This Picture First?

redditfiredme , x.com Report

#9

An Uber Driver Disclosed He's A Millionaire To A Random Stranger!

An Uber Driver Disclosed He’s A Millionaire To A Random Stranger!

drivinWagons Report

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
2 hours ago

He worked as a radiologist for 40 years but his dad left him the SUV??? how many lies can you have in one story

#10

Capitalism 101 By A Lunatic

Capitalism 101 By A Lunatic

AtheistNator , x.com Report

kevinryan_1 avatar
Donteatme666
Donteatme666
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

I understand the game more then this jackass ever will. I'll give him some good advice buy 100 pounds of sand and buy a mallet or shovel and shove or pound that sand up your a*s

#11

Thread

Thread

Monsantoshill619 Report

#12

This Guy Is A Hero For Going On Vacation With His Family Instead Of Investing The Cost Of The Vacation

This Guy Is A Hero For Going On Vacation With His Family Instead Of Investing The Cost Of The Vacation

Iheartmovies99 Report

#13

Definitely Gets To The Core Of The Issue

Definitely Gets To The Core Of The Issue

pugloescobar Report

#14

This Neither Inspired Me To Make A Million Or Clarified How To Do It. Am I Missing Something?

This Neither Inspired Me To Make A Million Or Clarified How To Do It. Am I Missing Something?

__sanjay Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago

The only way I could make $2739 a day is by robbing banks...

#15

The Lunatics On Xitter Are Even Loonier

The Lunatics On Xitter Are Even Loonier

Scuczu2 Report

#16

This Guy's Dating Preferences Make Him A "Linkedin Leo Dicaprio"

This Guy’s Dating Preferences Make Him A “Linkedin Leo Dicaprio”

AccordionGuy Report

#17

What Makes You Think We Want Your Job That Much?

What Makes You Think We Want Your Job That Much?

Low_Union_7178 Report

#18

Your New Employer Owns You

Your New Employer Owns You

mikb2br Report

#19

This Guy Has Almost 30k Followers

This Guy Has Almost 30k Followers

Spaaf Report

sebastienchristol avatar
Bas
Bas
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sad. To change the world you have to live in it, to know how it practically functions, not theoretically.

#20

Found In The Wild - Totally Not Intentional!

Found In The Wild - Totally Not Intentional!

tazadeleche Report

#21

The Startup Hustle On New Year's Eve (Twitter)

The Startup Hustle On New Year's Eve (Twitter)

mineaum , x.com Report

#22

Do Shut Up

Do Shut Up

JessonBI89 Report

#23

I Wish This Was Satire

I Wish This Was Satire

Mobtor Report

kevinryan_1 avatar
Donteatme666
Donteatme666
Community Member
1 hour ago

And the employee came back and beat the dog s**t out of you for being a freaking monster and a human turd

#24

The Difference Between 50k And 1m

The Difference Between 50k And 1m

MirageSavior72 Report

roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Is he trying to sell his book? By saying it's worth $950,000? Per person?

#25

"I Am Steve Jobs"

"I Am Steve Jobs"

sidcool1234 Report

geekymcdork avatar
Aubrie Allen
Aubrie Allen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Can you do all the work? And then let me uncredited you when we get successful?

#26

One Of The Most Insane Job Postings I've Ever Read

One Of The Most Insane Job Postings I’ve Ever Read

ManufacturerNo1648 Report

kevinryan_1 avatar
Donteatme666
Donteatme666
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

It's always good when they at least put the crazy up front 😲

#27

8:30 Am, -44 Degrees And Snowing. Ceos Be Like…

8:30 Am, -44 Degrees And Snowing. Ceos Be Like…

siralexio Report

arkadiuszjenczak avatar
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited)

I am very annoyed by the gap between the tables near lower right corner. What team is that, they cannot even set tables straight.

#28

🤦‍♂️

🤦‍♂️

DopeHeadZombie Report

sebastienchristol avatar
Bas
Bas
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well Mr "I create revenues through stories and media", seems you added a new story to your revenue.

#29

This Is Gold!

This Is Gold!

UnmappedCastle Report

#30

How Does One Reach This Level Of Delusion?

How Does One Reach This Level Of Delusion?

jridy Report

#31

National Hero Right Here. Of All Nations

National Hero Right Here. Of All Nations

PierreEstagos Report

#32

Completely Normal To Cry At Office 😭

Completely Normal To Cry At Office 😭

Leather-Community642 Report

christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tell me

#33

Lay-Off News Is Never Fun But

Lay-Off News Is Never Fun But

garuda_gamana Report

#34

I Dont Like Taxes But Here's A Picture Of Mine You Might

I Dont Like Taxes But Here's A Picture Of Mine You Might

OverratedDataScience Report

#35

New Year Resolution

New Year Resolution

myusername_qwerty Report

oktopus1973 avatar
oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He'll have better luck wit the girls if he hides the Elon Musk shrine in his room.

#36

Lunatic Redefines Poverty

Lunatic Redefines Poverty

AtheistNator Report

geekymcdork avatar
Aubrie Allen
Aubrie Allen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So f**k everyone working a job in retail. Which, I'm fairly sure, you would be possed if they weren't there to serve you.

#37

Proud CEO And Founder

Proud CEO And Founder

Mysterious_Two_810 Report

#38

I Blame Everyone But Myself

I Blame Everyone But Myself

WildAndFreeee Report

#39

A Grateful Boss Is The Best!

A Grateful Boss Is The Best!

subrus Report

#40

Babe Wake Up, New Linkedin Lunatics House Just Dropped

Babe Wake Up, New Linkedin Lunatics House Just Dropped

ElectronicMixture600 Report

#41

Tell Me You've Never Written A Line Of Code In Your Life Without Telling Me

Tell Me You've Never Written A Line Of Code In Your Life Without Telling Me

Dyslexic_Novelist Report

#42

Response My Wife Received

Response My Wife Received

cun7tfairy Report

#43

How Do I Know My Boss Is A Homophobe? He Asked Me About My Vacation

How Do I Know My Boss Is A Homophobe? He Asked Me About My Vacation

pope-anonymous Report

#44

Anniversary Post From Hell

Anniversary Post From Hell

TheDrizzyDrew Report

#45

Boomer With Typo In Post Says There's No Excuse For Typos

Boomer With Typo In Post Says There's No Excuse For Typos

Lexi_Liu Report

crowngemuk avatar
Mama Penguin
Mama Penguin
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I see a typo in the job description, should someone in HR get sacked?

#46

Well, That's An Interesting Anecdote

Well, That's An Interesting Anecdote

Pasmoistp Report

#47

Why Do People Do This?

Why Do People Do This?

Trick-Explanation368 Report

#48

Linkedin Aibro Promotes Creepy Micromanagement

Linkedin Aibro Promotes Creepy Micromanagement

Far-Cry6947 Report

#49

Weekends Are Luxury That You Don't Deserve

Weekends Are Luxury That You Don't Deserve

Kaspazza Report

#50

Wake Up, America!!

Wake Up, America!!

ItsMe_YO Report

#51

It’s Called Hanging Out

It’s Called Hanging Out

its_black_panther1 Report

#52

I’m Shivering

I’m Shivering

emoduke101 Report

#53

This Might Be The Most Patrick Bateman Post I've Ever Seen

This Might Be The Most Patrick Bateman Post I've Ever Seen

FuckTheStateofOhio Report

#54

I Finally Found One!

I Finally Found One!

fatstrat0228 Report

#55

Hey Linkedin I Got A Vasectomy. Here’s How It Relates To Entrepreneurship

Hey Linkedin I Got A Vasectomy. Here’s How It Relates To Entrepreneurship

ArcaneFrostie Report

#56

God Forbid You Aren’t Productive For 7 Minutes

God Forbid You Aren’t Productive For 7 Minutes

ajsayshello- Report

#57

Apparently The Idiot Race Has Begun

Apparently The Idiot Race Has Begun

nowfatto Report

#58

He’s One Of Us

He’s One Of Us

shwa323fsb Report

kevinryan_1 avatar
Donteatme666
Donteatme666
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF people are I'll say it again and again crazy 🤣🤣🤣🤣 and later that baby became Superman

#59

Someone On Linkedin Approached Me And Said They Had Done A Portrait Of Me… Thanks

Someone On Linkedin Approached Me And Said They Had Done A Portrait Of Me… Thanks

420Eski-Grim Report

#60

On X But Thought This Fit

On X But Thought This Fit

Vibranium2222 Report

#61

Still The Number One Post Here: Porn

Still The Number One Post Here: Porn

Formal_Counter_7789 Report

hollysain avatar
Holly Sain
Holly Sain
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I imagine this guy sits in his car to fart so he can smell them better

#62

Chatgpt Is A Linkedin Superstar

Chatgpt Is A Linkedin Superstar

kirmizikopek Report

#63

Topless With A Jacket

Topless With A Jacket

Nigelthornfruit Report

christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for her that she stopped drinking, but why doies she wears a xxxxl jacket (and proboably nothing else?)

#64

"We'll All Be Wearing Apple Vision Pro In 6 Months, Whether You Like It Or Not." - Silicon Valley Douchebag

"We'll All Be Wearing Apple Vision Pro In 6 Months, Whether You Like It Or Not." - Silicon Valley Douchebag

XenBuild Report

oktopus1973 avatar
oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I for one can't wait to spend all day wearing an expensive, heavy device strapped to my head, with the battery pack in a pocket.

#65

The Worst She Could Say Is No

The Worst She Could Say Is No

Natural_Comedian6298 Report

#66

Most Humble Linkedin Influencer

Most Humble Linkedin Influencer

TerribleFanArts Report

rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least he doesn't pretend to work hard like other silver spooners

#67

Tag The CEO So That He Becomes Aware Of Me

Tag The CEO So That He Becomes Aware Of Me

MasterMagazine7214 Report

#68

Only Recruiters

Only Recruiters

Severe_Wonder_6524 Report

#69

A Lunatic Getting Roasted Hard!!!

A Lunatic Getting Roasted Hard!!!

cuentanro3 Report

#70

Neither Do We Chris

Neither Do We Chris

Low_Union_7178 Report

#71

Not A Lunatic… But Guy’s Has Been Fed Up With These Lunatics

Not A Lunatic… But Guy’s Has Been Fed Up With These Lunatics

villiers19 Report

#72

His Friends Are Hooking Up With His Wife?

His Friends Are Hooking Up With His Wife?

electricmehicle Report

#73

My Favorite Part Of Being A Manger

My Favorite Part Of Being A Manger

reddit.com Report

#74

I Work In Hr And This Scares Me To Death

I Work In Hr And This Scares Me To Death

SundayFox Report

#75

A Gainfully Unemployed Tinder Fuckboy With 200+ Body Count Lmao (Serious)”

A Gainfully Unemployed Tinder Fuckboy With 200+ Body Count Lmao (Serious)”

pope-anonymous Report

#76

#virtue-Signaling : Harvard Grads Never Disappoint

#virtue-Signaling : Harvard Grads Never Disappoint

axyz0390 Report

#77

This One Was Wild

This One Was Wild

Right_Strategy8985 Report

#78

How Do You Know That Your Girl Truly Loves And Respects You?

How Do You Know That Your Girl Truly Loves And Respects You?

Informal_View_2175 Report

#79

Legislative Aide For Senator Filmed Onlyfans Video Of Himself Having Sex In A Senate Committee Room, Deflects Blame

Legislative Aide For Senator Filmed Onlyfans Video Of Himself Having Sex In A Senate Committee Room, Deflects Blame

ThomasJake71 Report

#80

CEO Brags About Paying His Employees So Little, They Cannot Even Afford A Vehicle Unless They Make Him Millions

CEO Brags About Paying His Employees So Little, They Cannot Even Afford A Vehicle Unless They Make Him Millions

DavidPHumes Report

#81

“I Don’t Deal With Low-Thinkers”

“I Don’t Deal With Low-Thinkers”

Fit_Inflation9464 Report

