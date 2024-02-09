81 Examples Of People So Consumed By Hustle Culture They Lose Touch With Reality (New Pics)
The trend of the 24/7 grind isn't that new, but it's already deeply set into our collective psyche. Social media stars are influencing us with their daily routines, productivity apps, and books that are still topping the charts, and tech moguls are telling us how to be more productive and successful on TED Talks. That’s the reality of hustle culture.
All this mentality permeates the professional social media platform LinkedIn, as well. People tend to lose touch with reality and promote putting work before relationships, hobbies, and well-being. And that's where the community LinkedIn Lunatics comes in. They shed light on the absurdity of "virtue signaling" and "cringe-worthy titles" its users like to use so much. Scroll down and see the best (cringiest?) entries for yourself, Pandas!
This post may include affiliate links.
The Lunatics Have Taken Over Threads
Agree?
Send This To Every Li Lunatic You See
First Time I’ve Seen Reddit Posts On Linkedin
First rule: the boss is always right. Second rule: if the boss happens to be wrong, refer to first rule. Third rule: the boss is free to change the rules whenever he wants. Fourth rule: even if he wrote the contrary of what he is actually telling you, refer to third rule. In the US, that seems to be the way it works.
"What" Is Definitely The Correct Response
WTF I know I'm not that smart but that sounds really stupid even to me
What A Miserable Outlook On Life
Downright Racism On Display
Which Lunatic Do We Think Is Going To Use This Picture First?
An Uber Driver Disclosed He’s A Millionaire To A Random Stranger!
Capitalism 101 By A Lunatic
I understand the game more then this jackass ever will. I'll give him some good advice buy 100 pounds of sand and buy a mallet or shovel and shove or pound that sand up your a*s
Thread
This Guy Is A Hero For Going On Vacation With His Family Instead Of Investing The Cost Of The Vacation
Definitely Gets To The Core Of The Issue
This Neither Inspired Me To Make A Million Or Clarified How To Do It. Am I Missing Something?
The Lunatics On Xitter Are Even Loonier
This Guy’s Dating Preferences Make Him A “Linkedin Leo Dicaprio”
What Makes You Think We Want Your Job That Much?
Your New Employer Owns You
This Guy Has Almost 30k Followers
Found In The Wild - Totally Not Intentional!
The Startup Hustle On New Year's Eve (Twitter)
Do Shut Up
I Wish This Was Satire
And the employee came back and beat the dog s**t out of you for being a freaking monster and a human turd
The Difference Between 50k And 1m
"I Am Steve Jobs"
Can you do all the work? And then let me uncredited you when we get successful?
One Of The Most Insane Job Postings I’ve Ever Read
It's always good when they at least put the crazy up front 😲
8:30 Am, -44 Degrees And Snowing. Ceos Be Like…
🤦♂️
This Is Gold!
How Does One Reach This Level Of Delusion?
National Hero Right Here. Of All Nations
Completely Normal To Cry At Office 😭
Tell me that youu work in a toxic work environement without telling me....
Lay-Off News Is Never Fun But
I Dont Like Taxes But Here's A Picture Of Mine You Might
New Year Resolution
Lunatic Redefines Poverty
So f**k everyone working a job in retail. Which, I'm fairly sure, you would be possed if they weren't there to serve you.
Proud CEO And Founder
I Blame Everyone But Myself
A Grateful Boss Is The Best!
Babe Wake Up, New Linkedin Lunatics House Just Dropped
Tell Me You've Never Written A Line Of Code In Your Life Without Telling Me
How Do I Know My Boss Is A Homophobe? He Asked Me About My Vacation
Anniversary Post From Hell
Boomer With Typo In Post Says There's No Excuse For Typos
If I see a typo in the job description, should someone in HR get sacked?
Well, That's An Interesting Anecdote
Why Do People Do This?
Linkedin Aibro Promotes Creepy Micromanagement
Weekends Are Luxury That You Don't Deserve
Wake Up, America!!
It’s Called Hanging Out
I’m Shivering
This Might Be The Most Patrick Bateman Post I've Ever Seen
I Finally Found One!
Hey Linkedin I Got A Vasectomy. Here’s How It Relates To Entrepreneurship
God Forbid You Aren’t Productive For 7 Minutes
Apparently The Idiot Race Has Begun
He’s One Of Us
WTF people are I'll say it again and again crazy 🤣🤣🤣🤣 and later that baby became Superman
Someone On Linkedin Approached Me And Said They Had Done A Portrait Of Me… Thanks
On X But Thought This Fit
Still The Number One Post Here: Porn
I imagine this guy sits in his car to fart so he can smell them better
Chatgpt Is A Linkedin Superstar
Topless With A Jacket
Good for her that she stopped drinking, but why doies she wears a xxxxl jacket (and proboably nothing else?)
"We'll All Be Wearing Apple Vision Pro In 6 Months, Whether You Like It Or Not." - Silicon Valley Douchebag
The Worst She Could Say Is No
Most Humble Linkedin Influencer
At least he doesn't pretend to work hard like other silver spooners
Tag The CEO So That He Becomes Aware Of Me
Only Recruiters
A Lunatic Getting Roasted Hard!!!
Neither Do We Chris
Not A Lunatic… But Guy’s Has Been Fed Up With These Lunatics
His Friends Are Hooking Up With His Wife?
My Favorite Part Of Being A Manger
I Work In Hr And This Scares Me To Death
A Gainfully Unemployed Tinder Fuckboy With 200+ Body Count Lmao (Serious)”
#virtue-Signaling : Harvard Grads Never Disappoint
This One Was Wild
How Do You Know That Your Girl Truly Loves And Respects You?
Legislative Aide For Senator Filmed Onlyfans Video Of Himself Having Sex In A Senate Committee Room, Deflects Blame
CEO Brags About Paying His Employees So Little, They Cannot Even Afford A Vehicle Unless They Make Him Millions
“I Don’t Deal With Low-Thinkers”
I just can't even read so many of these. Gawd, so many garbage people. It's sad.
I just can't even read so many of these. Gawd, so many garbage people. It's sad.