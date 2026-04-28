“Like Meryl Streep”: Fans Can’t Stop Arguing Over This Sydney Sweeney Clip From ‘Euphoria’

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Since premiering earlier this month, Euphoria season 3 has sparked fierce debate, with longtime fans split over several controversial storylines.

Sydney Sweeney has been at the center of backlash over Cassie’s provocative storyline. Following this week’s long-awaited wedding episode, the actress is once again fueling fan debate.

Highlights Fans debate Sydney Sweeney’s viral scene in the latest episode of Euphoria.

Viewers compared Sweeney’s performance with Meryl Streep, sparking heated reactions online.

Rumors of a rift between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya resurfaced after the wedding episode.

Viewers dissected her performance in the chaotic episode, with some reactions even drawing unexpected comparisons to Meryl Streep.

RELATED:

Fans spot one major problem in Sydney Sweeney’s viral Euphoria scene

Image credits: HBO

In Episode 3, Cassie marries Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), leading to one of the season’s most chaotic sequences.

In one moment, Cassie, lost in fantasies of wealth, interacts with Heather (Jessica Blair Herman), her neighbor and the wife of one of Nate’s investors, unaware that Nate is deep in debt.

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When Cassie learns the investor gave Nate their children’s college fund, she reacts with chilling indifference. The scene quickly went viral on X, racking up more than 1 million views.

While viewers praised Sweeney’s portrayal of Cassie’s delusion, many had one major gripe: Jessica Blair Herman’s performance, particularly the contrast in facial expressions between the two actresses.

Image credits: HBO/YouTube

“That other woman’s forehead doesn’t move at all, does it?” one user said.

A second wrote, “This is why, as an actor, you want to leave some muscle movement in your forehead. Look at the difference.”

“The other lady’s face doesn’t move at all, as if you watched without sound, you wouldn’t know she was mad,” commented a third.

Fans argue over Sydney Sweeney’s performance after weeks of backlash

Image credits: HBO/YouTube

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Several viewers argued that Herman’s limited facial expressions undercut her character’s frustration. At the same time, many praised Sweeney for expressions that captured Cassie’s cold indifference.

“I know we don’t like her, but Sydney ate this,” one user stated.

Image credits: HBO

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Another said, “Why do they insist on being actresses if they’re gonna have their foreheads all stretched out, making Sydney look like Meryl Streep?” commented another.

Some argued Sweeney has always been talented, and that recent criticism of her performances is tied more to her public image than her acting.

somethings never change pic.twitter.com/Dltjv1AvhE — sydney sweeney nation (@sweeneyupdate) April 27, 2026

“Sydney’s super cancelable, but it’s impossible to say she’s a bad actress,” a fan wrote.

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Others pointed to Sweeney’s performance in the show’s first season and compared it to the wedding episode as evidence that reinforced her acting range.

Euphoria actress addresses Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya’s rumored rift

Image credits: HBO

Aside from her controversial storyline in season 3, Sweeney has also been in the headlines for her reported rift with co-star Zendaya.

The rumors first surfaced after the two actresses did not take pictures together at the premiere event. After Zendaya and Sweeney shared little to no screen time in the wedding episode, fans became convinced of the rumored feud.

However, Herman, who plays Heather, clarified that there was “no drama” between the cast. During an appearance on Good Day NY, the actress said:

“They’ve created this beautiful working relationship, and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job.”

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Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.