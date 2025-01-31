ADVERTISEMENT

All of us cat owners consider our kitties one of a kind, and truth be told, each of them is unique. But then… they also have so much in common with other felines, and we can all agree on that as well.

The comic series by Lingvistov, well known to our Bored Panda community, is great proof of the above statement. This illustrator does a fantastic job of depicting the daily situations cat parents experience! Some of them are cute, others hilarious, and then there are those annoying moments… that, in hindsight, turn out to be funny too—a mix of everything for cat lovers everywhere.

Scroll down to see the newest collection of strips by this artist, and let us know which comics you find the most relatable!

More info: Instagram | lingvistov.com | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic by Lingvistov showing a person lifting a cat, holding it, and placing it on a bed, depicting daily cat life.

lingvistov Report

    #2

    Comic by Lingvistov: Cat imagined as a parrot, dog, mouse, and sandworm from Dune.

    lingvistov Report

    #3

    Comic by Lingvistov showing a cat snuggling with a sleeping person, with the word "Connected" above them.

    lingvistov Report

    #4

    Man on chair with cat on lap, cat jumps off, then cat returns, illustrating the realities of living with a cat.

    lingvistov Report

    #5

    Comic by Lingvistov illustrating daily cat antics: cat hiding under pillow, book, blanket, and legs.

    lingvistov Report

    #6

    Comic showing humorous daily realities of living with a cat, by Lingvistov. A cat inspects various activities.

    lingvistov Report

    #7

    Cat humor comic by Lingvistov, showing a cat camouflaged on chair, rug, TV, and bag with only eyes visible.

    lingvistov Report

    #8

    Comic showing daily life with a cat; person tries to leave, cat insists they stay, person gives in and rests with cat.

    lingvistov Report

    #9

    Comic about living with a cat, showing various ways a cat interacts with its owner in four panels.

    lingvistov Report

    #10

    Comic showing daily cat behaviors with guests: attention seeker, judger, hider, and indifferent cat on the floor.

    lingvistov Report

    #11

    Comic by Lingvistov showing humorous daily interactions with a cat: laying on clothes, hugging, hiding, and occupying a closet.

    lingvistov Report

    #12

    Illustration of daily life with a cat: cat interrupts eating, tooth brushing, reading, and working on a laptop.

    lingvistov Report

    #13

    Comic illustration of a person using a phone under a blanket, with a cat walking over their face, highlighting daily cat life.

    lingvistov Report

    #14

    Cat comic by Lingvistov shows a black and white cat grooming, getting petted, then frustrated because it has to groom again.

    lingvistov Report

    #15

    Comic depicting the daily realities of living with a cat; busy vs. free time interactions with a playful cat on a desk.

    lingvistov Report

    #16

    Comic by Lingvistov shows a cat first saying "Leave me alone!" then asking, "Why did you leave me?"

    lingvistov Report

    #17

    Person with a cat on their lap, holding a phone, drawn in Lingvistov's comic style.

    lingvistov Report

    #18

    A man in an orange shirt helps a cat catch flies as it looks up at the wall in a comic by Lingvistov.

    lingvistov Report

    #19

    Cartoon of a cat claiming ownership of a chair while a person looks surprised, illustrating daily cat antics.

    lingvistov Report

    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ended up buying another desk chair for my cat. Now she doesn't sit on either one.

    #20

    Comic by Lingvistov showing interactions of a person and a cat, illustrating daily life with a cat in two panels.

    lingvistov Report

    #21

    Comic about living with a cat, highlighting the therapeutic effects of a cat's purring on people.

    lingvistov Report

    #22

    Comic depicting daily realities with a black cat, featuring a cat design shirt, hidden cat eyes in a bag, and folded clothes.

    lingvistov Report

    #23

    Comics by Lingvistov depicting daily life with a cat, featuring moments of missing and communicating with a pet.

    lingvistov Report

    #24

    Cat comic by Lingvistov shows a cat mischievously splashing water from its bowl.

    lingvistov Report

    #25

    A woman wrapped in a blanket as a cat joins her for warmth, illustrating the daily realities of living with a cat.

    lingvistov Report

    #26

    Comic depicting daily life with a cat during home office work; cat disrupts computer and nap time.

    lingvistov Report

    #27

    Comics by Lingvistov depicting daily realities with cats being fed and interacting with humans at different times.

    lingvistov Report

    #28

    Festive Christmas decor observed by a wide-eyed cat, reflecting daily life with a feline.

    lingvistov Report

    #29

    A comic showing the humorous realities of living with cats during a birthday celebration, featuring party hats and cake.

    lingvistov Report

    #30

    Comic depicting daily cat antics by Lingvistov: loud meowing, knocking over plants, playful pouncing, and cuddling in bed.

    lingvistov Report

