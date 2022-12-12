People are actually social beings. This is to our colossal advantage, because it is largely thanks to social relations that we have come this long way from animals to contemporary society. This is also our no less great shortcoming, because over the years and centuries of its history, humanity has accumulated hundreds and thousands of various life traps into which people regularly fall.

Mankind lives according to the principles of the so-called "collective agreement", so that in fact any phenomenon, any thing in our life is the fruit of an agreement between people who consider it as such. For many years, people have known perfectly well that one should learn from the mistakes of others - and yet, we again and again step on the same rakes, knowing full well what they actually are.

A few days ago there came a thread in the AskReddit community whose topic starter asked the question: "What's one of life's biggest traps that people fall into?" As of today, the thread boasts over 21.6K ups and around 10.2K comments listing the various nasties and situations people run into so often, even though they are well aware of them.

Bored Panda has put together a selection of the most popular comments from the original thread for you, so it's possible you'll find this list really helpful. After all, as the old wisdom says, "Forewarned is forearmed." But this is in fact inaccurate, because people have refuted this wisdom so often... In any case, no one would really stop you from scrolling this list to the very end, marking the submissions you like best, and, of course, adding your own opinions in the comments. And who knows - maybe for someone they will become an extremely wholesome and important life lesson...

More info: Reddit