43 Of Life’s Biggest Traps That People Fall Into, As Shared In This Viral Thread
People are actually social beings. This is to our colossal advantage, because it is largely thanks to social relations that we have come this long way from animals to contemporary society. This is also our no less great shortcoming, because over the years and centuries of its history, humanity has accumulated hundreds and thousands of various life traps into which people regularly fall.
Mankind lives according to the principles of the so-called "collective agreement", so that in fact any phenomenon, any thing in our life is the fruit of an agreement between people who consider it as such. For many years, people have known perfectly well that one should learn from the mistakes of others - and yet, we again and again step on the same rakes, knowing full well what they actually are.
A few days ago there came a thread in the AskReddit community whose topic starter asked the question: "What's one of life's biggest traps that people fall into?" As of today, the thread boasts over 21.6K ups and around 10.2K comments listing the various nasties and situations people run into so often, even though they are well aware of them.
Bored Panda has put together a selection of the most popular comments from the original thread for you, so it's possible you'll find this list really helpful. After all, as the old wisdom says, "Forewarned is forearmed." But this is in fact inaccurate, because people have refuted this wisdom so often... In any case, no one would really stop you from scrolling this list to the very end, marking the submissions you like best, and, of course, adding your own opinions in the comments. And who knows - maybe for someone they will become an extremely wholesome and important life lesson...
More info: Reddit
Doing nothing becouse of fear of rejection.
Thinking that you're running out of time to do something because someone else has done it already.
Just because you have spare money at the end of the month doesn’t mean you need to spend it
Waiting too long for "perfect", like the perfect soulmate, house, job, etc., and then letting too many good opportunities pass by.
Never letting go of the past , that can kill you I swear
Lifestyle creep
Feeling the need to upgrade cars, houses, jewelry, etc to keep up with your peers.
Letting other people define success for them rather than defining it for themselves.
Marrying or living with or otherwise committing to someone who is mean to you and doesn’t treat you well.
You gotta be your own advocate. If you think other people will fix the problems you have, you're gonna have a bad time.
Spending more because you're earning more.
Sunk cost fallacy
Not knowing how to use credit cards right.
Putting things off.
We could do it more as kids because someone was there to pick up the slack, or stay on top of you to get something done.
But as an adult, the consequences of waiting on stuff slaps you hard.
Thinking too much of what others think of them or how they are perceived. I think this goes along with self esteem but I started feeling a lot better about myself when I let go of the fear of judgement.
Cats showing their belly
Debt. Regret. Fear.
Working a job you hate because it pays well but you’re miserable
Having kids bc society said they should.
Nothing against kids, parents, etc but the pressure to have kids is immense from family and/or religion in most areas/cultures. More often couples have to explain WHY they chose not to (or couldn't have)
Multi-level marketing, someone got me to go to a seminar and the rhetoric was what a lot of people want to hear about themselves for validation.
One of the biggest traps in life is not picking yourself up after a failure. Letting yourself go and sinking to the bottom. Depression will sink in and you’ll start to loose everything. Extremely heartbreaking when you see someone you love to through this. They will stop caring and become suicidal, because they feel there is nothing left to live for. When in reality they still are alive and that’s all that matters... The world isn’t better with less people; it’s better with people who adjust and live for the better. ❤️
Procrastination
Always staying in your comfort zone
Having an elaborate expensive wedding that does nothing but stress everyone out and bankrupt you.
Toxic relationships. People do them to try and "fix" people, but they just end up getting themselves hurt.
Alcoholism and drug abuse. Eventually getting high stops being fun but you can't stop because your body is physically dependent on it. It sucks.
Payday loans.
Imposter Syndrome.
The cure is eventually realizing no one has a clue.
Staying in unhealthy relationships because "I've put ten years into this"... I beg of you, know your worth, my loves.
spiraling credit card debt
Simply graduating from college will guarantee you a nice paying comfy job.
Thinking HR is on their side
Comparing yourself to others. Comparison is the thief of joy.
Low self esteem. Addiction. Codependency. Dependency. Ignorance.
My grandfather only ever gave me one piece of advice God rest his soul. "There are 3 things in life that can ruin you, 1 Drugs, don't do drugs, 2 Don't gamble and 3 A good women is very important, a bad one can ruin your life forever" All I can say is Too true.
By far the biggest - living in a complacent existence because it is rooted in a fear with something based around your self esteem, change. Open mindedness and forcing actions (even minor such as taking a trip to a library, cooking a meal you haven’t tried, or major like applying to a new job or trying to a new hobby involving other new people) are the method to staying youthful and most importantly, soulful. Complacency eventually hits a floor that isn’t pleasant to yourself or others around you because you don’t have much new insight, merit, or bright energy to offer.
May sound general, but ask yourself when was the last time you tried something for the first time? A food, a place, a book, a trip.
Less complacency = more soul
That giant box propped up by a stick. It’s got a pizza under it and, while the pizza is good, it is frustrating being under the box when the stuck falls down.
Thinking life is fair
Fear of missing out (FOMO).
Fear of not measuring up.
Bringing on self-decay due to comparing oneself to others.
Believing that what people show you of themselves is true. It's rarely ever even close.
Thinking your 'education' was complete in HS or college.
Failing to understand that your darkest secret, the one that holds you hostage, with shame, is the same thing everyone else struggles with.
"That which is most personal is most universal."
Listening too much to others and not enough to yourself. Remember that you're the one that* has to live with you and your choices. Make sure you're happy with them
Being too philosophical. If you keep being like : What's the point of life ? Why doing this ? Etc... it can really be depressing overall. Yeah life sucks sometimes. And then what ? Well then, nothing change, so don't think about it too much. What I mean is getting over all of that is an important starting point, what is done is done. You may have made some mistakes, yeah , and then what ? Bro just live your present life
Obsession with physical appearance.
This has plagued my life and I’ve never felt satisfied with how I look. Be kind to yourself and others.
Can't believe I haven't seen this yet: getting involved in a land war in Asia or going up against a Sicilian when death is on the line.
IMHO, believing that life ends when you're 20, 30, 40 and you can't do anything but settle into family life ASAP
Other traps include quicksand, a pit covered in stick and grass cutting so you do not see it until too late, and a loop of rope you step into then find yourself swinging from the trees.
