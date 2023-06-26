Lewis Capaldi Apologizes To Fans As He Battles Tics During The Show, And The Crowd’s Response Is Amazing
This weekend was full of inspiring events. From the Santa Clara horse parade in Spain to Italy’s dazzling Pride parade in Milan, there were many great things happening around the world. However, only a few reached the same emotional highs as Lewis Capaldi’s performance during the Glastonbury festival in England.
During a weekend full of non-stop performances by beloved singers from all over the world, this 26-year-old Scottish singer was the opposite of what people expected during, say, Frank Ocean’s Coachella fiasco a couple of months ago. Amidst his performance on stage this weekend, Lewis Capaldi, who has Tourette’s syndrome, unexpectedly paused in the middle of a song. However, to his surprise and delight, the audience rallied together, joining their voices in harmony to continue the tune, showcasing an inspiring display of support and unity. The remarkable incident was captured on video and quickly gained traction on social media, capturing the hearts of many who shared their heartfelt reactions, describing it as an incredibly touching and poignant moment.
Tourette’s syndrome, which Capaldi was diagnosed with last year, is a nervous disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (called ‘tics’) that can’t be easily controlled. Billie Eilish, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, David Beckham and countless others have been known to deal with the condition.
In this year’s documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, The Brit award-winning singer opened up about the overwhelming pressure that followed the success of his debut album, ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,’ and how it led to debilitating panic attacks. Lewis, most known for his smash hit “Someone You Love,” candidly shared how his anxiety manifested in a distressing manner—a pronounced shoulder twitch that became increasingly severe while he was in the process of songwriting.
“You might not see me for the rest of the year,” the Scottish singer told Glastonbury’s crowd after apologizing for his performance.
After struggling during this weekend’s Glastonbury show, the crowd helped Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi finish his touching performance
@bbc The Glastonbury crowd ft @lewiscapaldi – what a beautiful moment ❤️🤗 listen on @bbcsounds ♬ original sound – BBC @bbc crying over here @Lewis Capaldi 😭 listen on @BBC Sounds | watch on iPlayer #Glastonbury #iPlayer #OurBBC ♬ original sound – BBC
Image credits: bbc
Image credits: bbc
26-Year-Old Capaldi, who is struggling with Tourette’s syndrome, apologized festival goers for his shaky performance
Image credits: bbc
Image credits: bbc
Although he felt gutted about disappointing fans, people couldn’t care less and enjoyed every minute of singer’s presence
Image credits: bbc
Image credits: bbc
Last month, Capaldi made a public announcement stopping all his shows before the Glastonbury’s performance
Image credits: lewiscapaldi
This one hit hard. My dad had Tourette's, the physical tic/twitch version, not the verbal-tic version. He was always very embarrassed/ashamed of it. I remember one time when I was a little kid, I wanted him to go with me on a school field trip as one of the adult/parent chaperones. He said he was worried that I'd be embarrassed by him twitching. I told him that I wasn't embarrassed of him at all and I just wanted him to go. (TBH in all honesty, I probably hadn't even "noticed" his tics before then as they were always just "part" of him, to me.) He went on the field trip with me and it was great :) Made me smile to read this story - there are lots of good people in the world.
I usually fight the tears, but this one really got me. The Glastonbury crowd gave the world's biggest group hug.
I love lewis capaldi, in one of his interviews he said "I'm actually relieved I know I have Tourette's now, people were thinking I was on drugs" XD
