Landscaping is the art and science of enhancing the beauty of outdoor spaces, whether it's a small backyard or a large park. It involves a combination of horticulture, design, and construction, and can transform even a dull, lifeless space into a beautiful, functional, and enjoyable environment.

Interested in its potential, we at Bored Panda took a peek at the subreddit r/Landscaping, where both professionals and hobbyists get together to share their ideas, projects, and experiences. This online platform is an excellent resource for discussing everything from needy flowers to soil management, and even pest control.

The members are highly active and supportive of each other, always willing to help people in their landscaping journey. They also post pictures of their beautiful gardens, so let's see what they've been up to!

#1

Just Wanted To Share What A Woman Living In My District Does With The Public Space Near Apartments

ummagumma99 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Joy for other people, how lovely

#2

2 Years Ago I Posted About My Idea. Today I Show You My Vision!

Abraxas2398 Report

Domi
Domi
I would go there all the time to smell that amazing lavender scent.

#3

DIY Drought Tolerant, Front Yard Landscape In Southern Ca. No More Grass

BIackWid0ww Report

Daria
Daria
I love the light accents!

#4

Our Back Garden Project. The Photos Are Taken Exactly One Year Apart

robj57 Report

#5

My Quarantine Project, Before And After!

MannyDantyla Report

Domi
Domi
Yes, the quarantine had its positives.

#6

10'x10' Greenhouse I Just Completed Last Week!

Ocitsalocs Report

#7

Built A Planter Box Bench This Past Weekend. What Do You Think?

ssprings7 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Lovely, I have a seat built into a stone wall, with lavender planted around, y will enjoy this so much sitting amongst the plants

#8

Before And After (Costa Rica)

thefartsmell Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
Looks so fresh and relaxing, ideal for walk without shoes.

#9

I Love This Corner

Majorchip420 Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
Looks like rain forest.

#10

It's Small But I'm Proud Of My First Project! Overhauled My Townhouse Backyard For About $500 And 12 Hrs Labor

HolyRamenEmperor Report

#11

First Attempt At Hobby Landscaping. 12 Months Of Weekend Work

ibzprestige Report

#12

Before (Top) And After. Y’all Convinced Me To Get Rid Of Half My Lawn To Make It More Biodiverse. Now We Have A Bee Habitat And A Registered Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Where Lawn Was

chewedupbylife Report

#13

Six And A Half Years And A Lot Of Hard Work Later

Subaru_turtle Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
A beautiful revival of the space.

#14

Props To The Previous Owners - What Else Would You Add?

Virtual6850 Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
This is lovely! Maybe some yard art like a wind spinner etc?

#15

Built A Fire Pit To Surprise My Girlfriend For Her Birthday. How Did I Do?

drobcra Report

#16

Customer Wanted An "Artistic" Wall. This Is What We Came Up With. All The Neighbors Are Loving It. What Do You Guys Think?

anothadaz Report

#17

This Bush Sculpted To Look Like A Man Really Impressed Me Today

123DanB Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
I'm sure I recognise him 🤣

#18

My Dad’s New Wall

Ethaas Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
Nice design, but a little weird for a front yard...

#19

My New Chill Corner In My Urban Garden!

spicymoustache Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
I had the same Crassula in a pot, but beware of frost, it will destroy it.

#20

1k Back Yard. Mostly Found And Reclaimed Material. All Native Plants. No Grass. I Rent And Convinced Land Lord Give Me 1k To Do What I Wanted With

Kawawaymog Report

#21

My House Before And After My Garden Addition

avidlyread Report

#22

$15 Worth Of Clearance Asiatic Lillies, 3 Years Later

raywpc Report

#23

Combination Of 2 Summers Ago And Covid Lockdown

My backyard! Deck, raised beds, trees, stone patio, arbor, gurgler, pavilion, and lots of aching muscles. I am not a landscaper by trade but rather a soft office man. I will never do this all again myself.

SureValuable2528 Report

#24

How It Started/How It’s Going

DeadLightsOut Report

#25

3 Years In The Making

nothing-fancy-34 Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
Too much impervious surface, but I have strong biases...

#26

Greenhouse Project Finished

daveroadwaydesign Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
Beautiful! I'm envious!

#27

Let's Create Forests To Replace Our Unused Lawns

SpacePlantScience Report

#28

Before & After

BigMacBigShaq Report

#29

My Back Hurts. But, It Was Worth It

Rdw0711 Report

#30

My Retreat

Miserable_Guava6587 Report

#31

Before & After. All I Wanted Was A New Patio But Ultimately Left It Up To My Wife. She Did Good

AUX_C Report

Mr. Cinder
Mr. Cinder
Community Member
Looks like a great place to throw a party.

#32

(Almost) Finished Outdoor Shower Today

Capable_Wear6790 Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
And plants will love added water.

#33

Before And After Of My Retaining Wall! (Railing Installed Today)

Hairbear1995 Report

Rachael Maree
Rachael Maree
Community Member
The lack of handrail makes me uncomfortable

#34

At The End Of The Day Today, The Client Told Me Her Face Hurts From Smiling So Much, She Says It's Like Living At A Resort. (Mission Accomplished)

LarryJr-K Report

#35

Laid Crushed Sandstone Around My Garden, Pond And Backyard Office. I Love The Look, It's So Much Neater Than Having Grass Growing Everywhere. I Don't Have A Question, My Backyard Makes Me Happy And I Thought I'd Share

saggycarrot Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
Banana trees are amazing.

#36

Two Week Build, Ready To Plant!

ten_percent_solution Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
Wow, you must have some serious wildlife issues. Happy harvesting!

