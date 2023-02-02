This Online Community Is Celebrating Good Landscaping, And These 36 Pictures Prove Just How Effective It Can Be
Landscaping is the art and science of enhancing the beauty of outdoor spaces, whether it's a small backyard or a large park. It involves a combination of horticulture, design, and construction, and can transform even a dull, lifeless space into a beautiful, functional, and enjoyable environment.
Interested in its potential, we at Bored Panda took a peek at the subreddit r/Landscaping, where both professionals and hobbyists get together to share their ideas, projects, and experiences. This online platform is an excellent resource for discussing everything from needy flowers to soil management, and even pest control.
The members are highly active and supportive of each other, always willing to help people in their landscaping journey. They also post pictures of their beautiful gardens, so let's see what they've been up to!
Just Wanted To Share What A Woman Living In My District Does With The Public Space Near Apartments
2 Years Ago I Posted About My Idea. Today I Show You My Vision!
DIY Drought Tolerant, Front Yard Landscape In Southern Ca. No More Grass
Our Back Garden Project. The Photos Are Taken Exactly One Year Apart
My Quarantine Project, Before And After!
10'x10' Greenhouse I Just Completed Last Week!
Built A Planter Box Bench This Past Weekend. What Do You Think?
Lovely, I have a seat built into a stone wall, with lavender planted around, y will enjoy this so much sitting amongst the plants
Before And After (Costa Rica)
It's Small But I'm Proud Of My First Project! Overhauled My Townhouse Backyard For About $500 And 12 Hrs Labor
First Attempt At Hobby Landscaping. 12 Months Of Weekend Work
Before (Top) And After. Y’all Convinced Me To Get Rid Of Half My Lawn To Make It More Biodiverse. Now We Have A Bee Habitat And A Registered Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Where Lawn Was
Six And A Half Years And A Lot Of Hard Work Later
Props To The Previous Owners - What Else Would You Add?
Built A Fire Pit To Surprise My Girlfriend For Her Birthday. How Did I Do?
Customer Wanted An "Artistic" Wall. This Is What We Came Up With. All The Neighbors Are Loving It. What Do You Guys Think?
This Bush Sculpted To Look Like A Man Really Impressed Me Today
My Dad’s New Wall
My New Chill Corner In My Urban Garden!
1k Back Yard. Mostly Found And Reclaimed Material. All Native Plants. No Grass. I Rent And Convinced Land Lord Give Me 1k To Do What I Wanted With
My House Before And After My Garden Addition
$15 Worth Of Clearance Asiatic Lillies, 3 Years Later
Combination Of 2 Summers Ago And Covid Lockdown
My backyard! Deck, raised beds, trees, stone patio, arbor, gurgler, pavilion, and lots of aching muscles. I am not a landscaper by trade but rather a soft office man. I will never do this all again myself.
We planted grown platyopuntia ('beavertail') cacti all around a prior home and yard. Looked great! Discouraged trespassing dogs and humans, for sure. Recommended!
