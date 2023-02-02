Landscaping is the art and science of enhancing the beauty of outdoor spaces, whether it's a small backyard or a large park. It involves a combination of horticulture, design, and construction, and can transform even a dull, lifeless space into a beautiful, functional, and enjoyable environment.

Interested in its potential, we at Bored Panda took a peek at the subreddit r/Landscaping, where both professionals and hobbyists get together to share their ideas, projects, and experiences. This online platform is an excellent resource for discussing everything from needy flowers to soil management, and even pest control.

The members are highly active and supportive of each other, always willing to help people in their landscaping journey. They also post pictures of their beautiful gardens, so let's see what they've been up to!