Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘This Ain’t Healthy’: La Toya Jackson’s New Photos Spark Concern Among Fans Over Her Appearance
La Toya Jackson posing in black outfit and hat, sparking concern among fans over her appearance and health.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘This Ain’t Healthy’: La Toya Jackson’s New Photos Spark Concern Among Fans Over Her Appearance

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

23

0

ADVERTISEMENT

La Toya Jackson has once again sparked concerns among fans after sharing new photos that quickly went viral. The 69-year-old singer posted a series of images on Instagram, where viewers quickly zeroed in on her noticeably slim frame.

While some fans praised the Jackson family star for looking elegant and confident, others expressed concern about her health.

Highlights
  • La Toya Jackson posted a series of high-fashion photos that quickly went viral.
  • Concerned followers flooded her comment section, with some begging the singer to "please eat".
  • The recent backlash followed a string of videos Jackson shared from a doctor’s office in late 2025.
  • Another group of users made jokes about her appearance, calling her a "doll."

“These pictures shouldn’t be printed. She looks like d*ath,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    La Toya Jackson’s new photos sparked concerns among fans

    La Toya Jackson wearing a sparkling gold outfit and jeweled necklace, fans concerned over her appearance.

    Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

    On March 4, Jackson posted a series of snapshots while posing in a black Chanel outfit set to Madonna’s hit song, Vogue.

    The singer styled the look with thigh-high black boots, a long-sleeved mini dress, oversized sunglasses, and a sheer-brim hat. A thick statement belt tightly cinched her waist, further accentuating her slim silhouette.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    La Toya Jackson posing in a red dress with fans expressing concern over her appearance and health.

    Image credits: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

     

    Screenshot of comment questioning La Toya Jackson’s appearance and health amid new photos sparking fan concern.

    Comment by Cathy Kelekian expressing shock over La Toya Jackson’s new photos, sparking concern about her appearance.

    “Sending much love and lights that’s much needed today!” she wrote in the caption.

    Her post quickly gained attention, drawing thousands of reactions.

    The internet argued the singer looked “too thin” and voiced worries about her health

    La Toya Jackson at the 2004 World Music Awards wearing a black outfit, sparking concern over her appearance.

    Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several followers reacted strongly to Jackson’s slender frame, with some urging her to prioritize her health.

    “This ain’t healthy,” one concerned fan wrote.

    Another added, “Her team, friends, and family are failing her regarding her malnutrition. She’s such a sweetheart… we pray that you are well, La Toya.”

    La Toya Jackson posing outdoors wearing a patterned white top and black pants with decorative belt and accessories.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

    “She’s gone O*empic like the rest of Hollywood,” one commenter claimed.

    Others left emotional messages, hoping she was doing well.

    “La Toya, please eat. You’re not looking good at all. What’s wrong? Please, we need you,” one person wrote.

    Another said, “She looks like she’s barely even there, blessings to her for a healthy, well-being makeover.”

    Meanwhile, another group of detractors joked about her appearance, as few defended Jackson

    La Toya Jackson posing in black outfit and hat, sparking concern among fans over her appearance and health.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about La Toya Jackson’s appearance in recent photos.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing La Toya Jackson’s new photos sparking concern over her appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not everyone responded with concern as several social media users made jokes about the singer’s slim frame.

    “When your head is wider than your waist…” one commenter wrote, while another joked, “Is everyone in Hollywood a skeleton now???”

    A few comments compared her to other celebrities who have faced similar criticism online.

    La Toya Jackson wearing a black dress and gloves, holding a teddy bear, with concern over her appearance.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing concern over La Toya Jackson’s appearance in recent photos.

    Comment from Amy Johnson expressing concern about Hollywood appearances, questioning if everyone looks like a skeleton now.

    “She’s joined the Kelly Osbourne club,” one person wrote, referencing recent backlash toward Kelly Osbourne’s thinner appearance.

    Others took a more playful tone. “I thought this was a doll,” one user commented.

    Despite the criticism and jokes, some fans defended Jackson and urged others to be more compassionate.

    La Toya Jackson in a red top and black pants with gold chains, posing indoors, sparking concern over her appearance health.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Ganae Smith expressing concern over La Toya Jackson’s appearance in new photos sparking fan worry.

    La Toya Jackson in recent photos prompting fan concern over her appearance and health status.

    “I see an elderly woman who has battled losing her brother, father, and another brother recently and battled health issues,” one supporter wrote. “She looks damn good for 69, and I pray she feels better.”

    Another added, “I really like LaToya. I feel she’s been through a lot of unspoken things in her life… Hope the best for her.”

    La Toya Jackson has previously opened up about her health issues

    La Toya Jackson posing indoors in a red top and black pants, sparking concern among fans over her appearance.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The recent reactions also resurfaced concerns from previous months. In November 2025, Jackson shared videos from a doctor’s office, explaining to her followers she was undergoing additional tests.

    “Hi guys, I hope everyone’s doing well,” the Grammy-award-winning songwriter said in her video. “I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, and all results are good.”

    A few days later, she posted another update, adding, “Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed it, that place again. I’m constantly getting check-ups. Oh well. Have a great week, guys.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While she never disclosed the reason behind the visits, the singer has also spoken about her diet in the past.

    She told Daily Mail, “I’m strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic, and my diet is basically based on plants.”

    “So it’s a cruciferous diet basically, and that’s what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond Jackson, several celebrities have faced similar scrutiny over their thinner or more frail looks.

    As reported by Bored Panda, Kelly Osbourne received widespread comments about her noticeably thinner frame, while Sharon Osbourne and Ariana Grande have also faced speculation about dramatic weight loss.

    “She’s getting so small,” wrote one netizen

    Comment by Gail Suzanne expressing concern over La Toya Jackson’s appearance sparking fan worries about health issues.

     

    Comment from Elaine Musolf Lauerman expressing concern about La Toya Jackson’s new photos and appearance changes.

     

    Comment by Lisa McMahon Schilhaneck expressing preference for a chunkier appearance amid concerns about La Toya Jackson’s health.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Comment from Lana Adams expressing concern about La Toya Jackson’s new photos and her appearance.

    Comment on Facebook post reading It’s skeleton season now with laughing emojis, sparking concern over La Toya Jackson’s appearance.

    Comment expressing concern over La Toya Jackson’s new photos sparking fan worries about her appearance and health.

    Comment on social media by Charles Bunker Hill expressing concern about someone’s appearance with a humorous remark.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about celebrities looking very thin, highlighting worries about unhealthy appearance.

    Comment from Sharon Gavin Ohland expressing concern about extreme thinness, related to La Toya Jackson’s appearance issues.

    Fan comment expressing concern over La Toya Jackson’s appearance amid health worries sparked by new photos.

    La Toya Jackson’s new photos spark concern among fans over her appearance and health condition.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Mathews Martina expressing shock with a surprised emoji, discussing La Toya Jackson’s new photos and appearance concerns.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    23

    0

    23

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT