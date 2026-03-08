‘This Ain’t Healthy’: La Toya Jackson’s New Photos Spark Concern Among Fans Over Her Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

La Toya Jackson has once again sparked concerns among fans after sharing new photos that quickly went viral. The 69-year-old singer posted a series of images on Instagram, where viewers quickly zeroed in on her noticeably slim frame.

While some fans praised the Jackson family star for looking elegant and confident, others expressed concern about her health.

Highlights La Toya Jackson posted a series of high-fashion photos that quickly went viral.

Concerned followers flooded her comment section, with some begging the singer to "please eat".

The recent backlash followed a string of videos Jackson shared from a doctor’s office in late 2025.

Another group of users made jokes about her appearance, calling her a "doll."

“These pictures shouldn’t be printed. She looks like d*ath,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

La Toya Jackson’s new photos sparked concerns among fans

Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

On March 4, Jackson posted a series of snapshots while posing in a black Chanel outfit set to Madonna’s hit song, Vogue.

The singer styled the look with thigh-high black boots, a long-sleeved mini dress, oversized sunglasses, and a sheer-brim hat. A thick statement belt tightly cinched her waist, further accentuating her slim silhouette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

“Sending much love and lights that’s much needed today!” she wrote in the caption.

Her post quickly gained attention, drawing thousands of reactions.

The internet argued the singer looked “too thin” and voiced worries about her health

Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Several followers reacted strongly to Jackson’s slender frame, with some urging her to prioritize her health.

“This ain’t healthy,” one concerned fan wrote.

Another added, “Her team, friends, and family are failing her regarding her malnutrition. She’s such a sweetheart… we pray that you are well, La Toya.”

Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

“She’s gone O*empic like the rest of Hollywood,” one commenter claimed.

Others left emotional messages, hoping she was doing well.

“La Toya, please eat. You’re not looking good at all. What’s wrong? Please, we need you,” one person wrote.

Another said, “She looks like she’s barely even there, blessings to her for a healthy, well-being makeover.”

Meanwhile, another group of detractors joked about her appearance, as few defended Jackson

Image credits: www.instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone responded with concern as several social media users made jokes about the singer’s slim frame.

“When your head is wider than your waist…” one commenter wrote, while another joked, “Is everyone in Hollywood a skeleton now???”

A few comments compared her to other celebrities who have faced similar criticism online.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s joined the Kelly Osbourne club,” one person wrote, referencing recent backlash toward Kelly Osbourne’s thinner appearance.

Others took a more playful tone. “I thought this was a doll,” one user commented.

Despite the criticism and jokes, some fans defended Jackson and urged others to be more compassionate.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I see an elderly woman who has battled losing her brother, father, and another brother recently and battled health issues,” one supporter wrote. “She looks damn good for 69, and I pray she feels better.”

Another added, “I really like LaToya. I feel she’s been through a lot of unspoken things in her life… Hope the best for her.”

La Toya Jackson has previously opened up about her health issues

Image credits: www.instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent reactions also resurfaced concerns from previous months. In November 2025, Jackson shared videos from a doctor’s office, explaining to her followers she was undergoing additional tests.

“Hi guys, I hope everyone’s doing well,” the Grammy-award-winning songwriter said in her video. “I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, and all results are good.”

A few days later, she posted another update, adding, “Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed it, that place again. I’m constantly getting check-ups. Oh well. Have a great week, guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson)

While she never disclosed the reason behind the visits, the singer has also spoken about her diet in the past.

She told Daily Mail, “I’m strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic, and my diet is basically based on plants.”

“So it’s a cruciferous diet basically, and that’s what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Jackson, several celebrities have faced similar scrutiny over their thinner or more frail looks.

As reported by Bored Panda, Kelly Osbourne received widespread comments about her noticeably thinner frame, while Sharon Osbourne and Ariana Grande have also faced speculation about dramatic weight loss.

“She’s getting so small,” wrote one netizen

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT