A graduation ceremony at a university is one of the most memorable days in the life of anyone who has ever been a student. We think we will not be mistaken if you also remember your own ceremony - solemn speeches, joy that the years of study are already behind, sadness from the upcoming parting with classmates, strict elegant suits and dresses...

Wait, wait... are we sure we're talking about a graduation ceremony? It strongly depends on the college. For example, at the University of Kyoto, one of the largest in Japan, the second oldest after the University of Tokyo, there is a long tradition that annually gathers not only relatives of students, but also hundreds of photographers and journalists for the graduation ceremony.

There is a good reason for this - the University of Kyoto, in conjunction with the Kyoto City University of the Arts, officially allows its students to wear whatever outfit they want to their graduation. Pikachu or Darth Vader? You're welcome! Power Rangers or a couple of funny zombies? With great pleasure! Samurai, Mona Lisa, or even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? We just said - anyone or anything!

Bored Panda has collected for you a selection of the best, most creative, ridiculous and funny outfits from Kyoto University graduation ceremonies over the years, so please feel free to scroll back to the end of this list, mark your favorite submissions and if you are still a university student, try suggesting the same tradition in your college. Who knows, maybe you too will go down in history?

More info: University of Kyoto