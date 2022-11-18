A graduation ceremony at a university is one of the most memorable days in the life of anyone who has ever been a student. We think we will not be mistaken if you also remember your own ceremony - solemn speeches, joy that the years of study are already behind, sadness from the upcoming parting with classmates, strict elegant suits and dresses...

Wait, wait... are we sure we're talking about a graduation ceremony? It strongly depends on the college. For example, at the University of Kyoto, one of the largest in Japan, the second oldest after the University of Tokyo, there is a long tradition that annually gathers not only relatives of students, but also hundreds of photographers and journalists for the graduation ceremony.

There is a good reason for this - the University of Kyoto, in conjunction with the Kyoto City University of the Arts, officially allows its students to wear whatever outfit they want to their graduation. Pikachu or Darth Vader? You're welcome! Power Rangers or a couple of funny zombies? With great pleasure! Samurai, Mona Lisa, or even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? We just said - anyone or anything!

Bored Panda has collected for you a selection of the best, most creative, ridiculous and funny outfits from Kyoto University graduation ceremonies over the years, so please feel free to scroll back to the end of this list, mark your favorite submissions and if you are still a university student, try suggesting the same tradition in your college. Who knows, maybe you too will go down in history?

More info: University of Kyoto

Isaac Biel
Isaac Biel
Why is she strangling olaf?

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
The tall guy looks like someone told him, “We recalculated your grade and you’re not graduating after all.”

minPD0309 Report

Isaac Biel
Isaac Biel
Looks like buzz lightyears dad

Usually students in Japan wear suits, dresses, or traditional women's hakama kimonos for their graduation ceremony, but Kyoto University has gone its own way, and this path cannot but be admired. After all, universities have always, since ancient times, been centers of creative thinking - so why not give graduates the opportunity to express themselves after graduation?
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
I imagine that this has turned into a contest of who can have the most over the top costume.

"I am convinced that the opportunity given to students to express themselves, to demonstrate their individuality and fantasy to others, is not only a phenomenon of self-presentation of the graduate's personality, but contributes to the formation of a system for managing public attention, as well as promoting the university's unique brand on the educational services market as an educational institution that encourages manifestations of exclusivity, originality of thinking and creativity among students,” says Yanislava Goncharenko, CMO at the Odessa National Economic University, who was asked by Bored Panda to comment on this tradition of her Japanese colleagues.

"Such a pedagogical approach is undoubtedly very successful, both in terms of educating students as bright and original personalities, and in terms of creating a non-standard image of the university, whose traditions the whole world knows about," says Yanislava Goncharenko.
glowworm2
glowworm2
I have no idea what that thing is, but I will be seeing it in my nightmares tonight.

Interestingly, in 2011, the university authorities tried to put an end to the tradition by officially warning future graduates that only classical or folk costumes would be allowed at the ceremony. The result was massive popular indignation - and not only in Kyoto, but throughout Japan, a sharp drop in interest in the university, and the next year everything was the same again. And even more inventive.

"Our own university is quite conservative in many respects. In terms of dress code at ceremonial events, including. Our graduates receive diplomas in traditional gowns. But it would be interesting to try the same idea - it can be an interesting and successful experiment that will help bring some originality in the image of a classical university with well-established centuries-old traditions, which has already been formed in the eyes of the public," claims Yanislava Goncharenko.
Kyoto University was founded in 1897, but here they are not afraid to challenge the established classical trends. Such an approach fully justifies itself - after all, among the graduates of the university there are a lot of really creative people, for example, the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry Yoshino Akira (when you charge your smartphone li-ion battery - don't forget to thank him for the invention!) and the famous Japanese writer Takakura Teru. Of course, a fancy prom costume doesn't necessarily make you famous, but gosh, creativity should get its chance anyway!
Lizzy Abbey (she/they)
Lizzy Abbey (she/they)
b00bs mackenzie! (if you don't know its a quote from markiplier playing Yandere sim)

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
“Giant tooth x-ray floating next to your head” is a CLASSIC!

Natalie H
Natalie H
Are those mangroves from Harry Potter? 🙂

glowworm2
glowworm2
Aw! the pigeon is cute!

LoneTomato
LoneTomato
I am loving these Animal Crossing Costumes!

Natalie H
Natalie H
I can’t see the forest for the trees…🙂

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
“GigantoSleeves vs. Godzilla” at 11:00!

