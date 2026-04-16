Kristi And Bryon Noem’s $2.6 Million Debt Scandal Deepens As Itemized Luxury Spending Raises Alarming Questions

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New financial disclosures have added another layer of scrutiny to the personal lives of Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem.

Recently leaked records revealed the couple had taken on more than $2.6 million in loans over the past few years, raising fresh questions as details regarding Bryon’s alleged spending on multiple women continue to surface.

Highlights New financial disclosures revealed that Kristi and Bryon Noem accumulated between $2.6 million and $3.3 million in debt.

The debt scrutiny deepened alongside reports that Bryon allegedly spent over $55,000 on adult performers and online models.

Intelligence experts warned that the combination of high financial pressure and personal exposure could create significant security vulnerabilities.

The update comes weeks after reports about his online relationships first emerged in March.

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Kristi and Bryon Noem’s $2.6 million debt was revealed as the couple borrowed several loans over the years

Image credits: Kristi Noem/Facebook

According to 2025 financial disclosures revealed by Daily Mail, the Noems accumulated between $2,650,006 and $3,350,000 in debt between 2020 and 2022.

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The filings outlined multiple loans taken across those years, showing a steady increase in borrowing.

In 2020, Kristi and Bryon secured a 15-year home loan ranging from $100,000 to $250,000 at a 1.875% interest rate. A year later, they took out a business loan of between $250,000 and $500,000 at 3.95%.

Image credits: Kristi Noem/Facebook

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Their largest borrowing occurred in 2022. Records revealed a commercial mortgage of at least $1,000,000 from Reliabank, along with another business loan exceeding $1,000,000 at a 4.59% interest rate.

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They also secured an additional loan for $250,000 and $500,000 from Dacotah Bank at 4.15%.

At the same time, disclosures showed significant income. Bryon Noem reportedly earned around $1,135,000 through salary and LLC distributions from Noem Insurance.

Image credits: Nicole Angele Raccagno/Facebook

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The couple also listed rental income from commercial property in Bryant and pasture land in Castlewood, each bringing in between $15,000 and $50,000.

Furthermore, the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security earned $241,519 as the Governor of South Dakota before leaving office in 2025. She also reported a $40,000 advance for her first book and $139,750 for her second.

Kristi and Bryon’s huge loan amount also consisted of payments made to “b*mbo” models

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At the time these loans were being taken, reports alleged that Bryon spent large sums on the “b*mbofication” scene, a niche and controversial community centered on adopting the highly exaggerated aesthetic of a doll.

Receipts revealed that more than $30,000 was sent to adult performer Nicole Raccagno starting in January 2023. She also claimed the money covered luxury gifts, including Louboutin shoes, diamond rings, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

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Raccagno further noted that he paid for cosmetic procedures, including breast surgery.

“Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts,” Raccagno said. “He gave me whatever I wanted.”

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She added that he paid her a monthly $1,500 retainer for explicit chats and videos.

Another woman shared records of around $25,000 in payments from accounts linked to Bryon. At least two more women were also reportedly paid thousands over multiple years.

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Separate reports described payments to a d*minatrix, Shy Sotomayor, who alleged Bryon paid $15 per minute for conversations and interactions. Bank records showed transactions ranging from $500 to $1,200.

Interestingly, some of these payments were made through Dacotah Bank, the same financial institution tied to one of the couple’s loans.

Following the revelation of loan reports, experts warned that the new development could create serious security risks

Image credits: Kristi Noem/Facebook

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The reports have also raised concerns beyond finances, especially given Kristi’s previous role in national security.

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos warned that such behavior could expose vulnerabilities.

“If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well,” he said.

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He explained that financial pressure combined with personal exposure could make someone a target.

“If someone is financially vulnerable, a hostile intelligence service could approach them that way.”

Former Soviet spy turned U.S. intelligence asset Jack Barsky also reacted, adding it was “astounding” for someone connected to a high-level official to show such judgment.

Kristi and Bryon Noem’s financial update adds to earlier reports about the husband’s alleged double life

Image credits: Bryon Noem/Facebook

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The latest disclosure comes after earlier reports in late March detailed Bryon’s alleged online relationships and activity within f*tish communities.

As reported by Bored Panda, multiple women claimed he sent them money, messages, and photos, including images of himself wearing women’s clothing.

Image credits: Kristi Noem/Facebook

One model shared that he paid for services over an extended period, while another claimed he helped cover rent and other expenses.

A spokesperson for Kristi responded at the time, stating, “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this.”

“They all are cooked,” wrote one user

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