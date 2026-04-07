Kristi Noem’s Husband Allegedly Bankrolled Model’s Dramatic Transformation And Lavish Lifestyle in Secret Relationship

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Weeks after former US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was removed from the cabinet, her husband, Bryon, was caught in the middle of an indelicate controversy.

As Bored Panda previously reported, the businessman was revealed to have been chatting online with f*tish models and sending photos of himself in exaggerated feminine clothing.

Highlights Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, has allegedly shared photos of himself cross-dressing with online adult models.

One model revealed that Bryon paid her rent and funded her chest enlargement surgeries before asking her to marry him.

Intelligence experts said Bryon’s actions could have easily put Kristi’s life and career at risk.

Models who offered their services to Bryon have come forward since, with one of them now revealing that he helped pay for her rent, plastic surgeries, and other expenses.

“I can’t believe she hasn’t divorced him yet!” one viewer commented on the situation.

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Bryon Noem allegedly sent photos wearing false chests and shorts to online models

Image credits: sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Kristi Noem, who was the first female governor of South Dakota in 2018 with the current U.S. President’s backing, was replaced as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security on March 5, 2026.

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This happened amid long-running rumors of her alleged affair with political lobbyist Corey Lewandowski.

Senator Markwayne Mullin took over her position, as Noem was asked to serve as a special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a new security initiative.

On March 31, the Daily Mail uncovered messages between Bryon Noem and three female models from the online adult community’s “b*mbofication” scene.

Image credits: sdbryonnoem/Instagram

The term describes the transformation of a person into an exaggerated persona, often characterized by hyper-feminine fashion, heavy makeup, stylized behavior, and sometimes artificial physical enhancements.

Bryon, an insurance mogul, sent multiple pictures of himself to these women during the course of their online relationship. In one, he was seen wearing pink shorts and a beige crop top, stuffing balloons inside to make his chest appear larger.

In another, he was wearing green leggings and a white top with similar artificial enlargements on his chest.

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According to the report, he paid his online acquaintances at least $25,000.

It’s chest day at the gym for Bryon Noem. 💪🏋️ pic.twitter.com/CitaGt6Sta — Duke (@SubpoenaEnvy) March 31, 2026

A spokesperson for Kristi Noem told the media that she was “devastated” and “blindsided” by the revelation. “They ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

Bryon, who married Kristi in 1992, has been by her side throughout her political career. The couple has three children — Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker.

He was recently seen with her at the congressional hearing on March 4, where she was scrutinized for her immigration policies.

Bryon Noem allegedly funded a model’s rent and cosmetic procedures

Image credits: plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

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Nicole Raccagno, a former str*pper and model, claimed that she had a virtual relationship with Bryon Noem for several years starting in 2020. He identified himself as “Jason” from Chicago.

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The Daily Mail reported on April 7 that Bryon professed his love for Raccagno and repeatedly splurged on her, spending thousands of dollars on expensive gifts.

The primary arrangement between the two was that he would pay $1,500 every month to help her pay her rent. On top of that, Bryon allegedly gifted her several luxury items, including two pairs of Louboutin shoes, a $4,000 Louis Vuitton handbag, and a $500 Nintendo Switch.

Image credits: plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

He also paid $2,000 to have her 2,000 cubic centimeter chest further enlarged to 2,500 — far larger than what surgeons typically recommend.

The money came from Dacotah Bank, a regional lender serving Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, where the Noems live, according to receipts shared by Raccagno.

In exchange, he asked for Raccagno’s intimate videos.

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“Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous bre*sts,” Raccagno told the outlet. “He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger b**bs. He wanted me to be his ultimate b*mbo bride.”

“I would strip out of hot bikinis, lingerie, dresses, and then send him the videos. He loved them. He’d always say they’re hot, they’re s*xy.”

In one text, Bryon admitted to owning a pink thong.

Bryon Noem asked Nicole Raccagno to marry him

Image credits: sdbryonnoem/Instagram

On March 10, he asked her to enlarge her chest even more using his American Express card. Bryon then said that he wanted to marry Raccagno.

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“I seem to be falling in love with you,” he said. “I do love you. I f*cking want to pay for it, because you’re the one that I love. I would love to marry you.”

Raccagno described Bryon as a “gentleman” with “some kinks,” and said that she did not recognize him until June 2025, when she saw his name on a PayPal account.

Image credits: sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Several other models of the scene also identified him as the “spouse of a high-profile politician.”

Raccagno said she warned him to stop talking to women online and sending them pictures of himself. She also said that she never used his bank or card information without his permission.

Their last conversation took place on March 23, when Bryon told her he missed her and that he would love to date her.

Experts said Bryon Noem’s actions could have jeopardized his wife’s political position

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Bryon’s online actions could easily have posed a political threat to Kristi, according to former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos.

“If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well,” Polymeropoulos told the Daily Mail.

“The idea is you gain some kind of compromising information on someone, you approach them, and in essence, blackmail them. The more egregious the behavior, the more susceptible that individual would be to coercion.”

Image credits: U.S. Department of Homeland Security

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Bryon did not deny having explicit conversations with models or sharing photos of himself when the outlet reached out to him. However, he said he made “no comments” in these exchanges that could potentially leave his wife vulnerable to blackmail.

Jack Barsky, a former Soviet spy-turned-US counterintelligence asset, told the Daily Mail that it was “astounding that somebody whose spouse is at that level has that kind of bad judgment.”

“She knew the whole time.” The internet reacted to Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem’s, relationships with online models

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