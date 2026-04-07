Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kristi Noem’s Husband Allegedly Bankrolled Model’s Dramatic Transformation And Lavish Lifestyle in Secret Relationship
Model with long blonde hair posing outdoors, linked to Kristi Noemu2019s husband and lavish lifestyle transformation.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kristi Noem’s Husband Allegedly Bankrolled Model’s Dramatic Transformation And Lavish Lifestyle in Secret Relationship

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
1

27

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Weeks after former US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was removed from the cabinet, her husband, Bryon, was caught in the middle of an indelicate controversy.

As Bored Panda previously reported, the businessman was revealed to have been chatting online with f*tish models and sending photos of himself in exaggerated feminine clothing.

Highlights
  • Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, has allegedly shared photos of himself cross-dressing with online adult models.
  • One model revealed that Bryon paid her rent and funded her chest enlargement surgeries before asking her to marry him.
  • Intelligence experts said Bryon’s actions could have easily put Kristi’s life and career at risk.

Models who offered their services to Bryon have come forward since, with one of them now revealing that he helped pay for her rent, plastic surgeries, and other expenses.

“I can’t believe she hasn’t divorced him yet!” one viewer commented on the situation.

RELATED:

    Bryon Noem allegedly sent photos wearing false chests and shorts to online models

    Man in blue shirt smiling outside a restaurant, related to Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly bankrolling model’s lifestyle.

    Image credits: sdbryonnoem/Instagram

    Kristi Noem, who was the first female governor of South Dakota in 2018 with the current U.S. President’s backing, was replaced as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security on March 5, 2026.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This happened amid long-running rumors of her alleged affair with political lobbyist Corey Lewandowski.

    Senator Markwayne Mullin took over her position, as Noem was asked to serve as a special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a new security initiative.

    On March 31, the Daily Mail uncovered messages between Bryon Noem and three female models from the online adult community’s “b*mbofication” scene.

    Kristi Noem’s husband wearing camouflage shirt and sunglasses standing outdoors with woman in casual outfit near vehicle

    Image credits: sdbryonnoem/Instagram

    The term describes the transformation of a person into an exaggerated persona, often characterized by hyper-feminine fashion, heavy makeup, stylized behavior, and sometimes artificial physical enhancements.

    Bryon, an insurance mogul, sent multiple pictures of himself to these women during the course of their online relationship. In one, he was seen wearing pink shorts and a beige crop top, stuffing balloons inside to make his chest appear larger.

    In another, he was wearing green leggings and a white top with similar artificial enlargements on his chest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the report, he paid his online acquaintances at least $25,000.

    A spokesperson for Kristi Noem told the media that she was “devastated” and “blindsided” by the revelation. “They ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

    Bryon, who married Kristi in 1992, has been by her side throughout her political career. The couple has three children — Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker.

    He was recently seen with her at the congressional hearing on March 4, where she was scrutinized for her immigration policies.

    Bryon Noem allegedly funded a model’s rent and cosmetic procedures

    Model with long blonde hair posing outdoors, linked to Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly bankrolling her transformation and lifestyle.

    Image credits: plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Raccagno, a former str*pper and model, claimed that she had a virtual relationship with Bryon Noem for several years starting in 2020. He identified himself as “Jason” from Chicago.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Daily Mail reported on April 7 that Bryon professed his love for Raccagno and repeatedly splurged on her, spending thousands of dollars on expensive gifts.

    The primary arrangement between the two was that he would pay $1,500 every month to help her pay her rent. On top of that, Bryon allegedly gifted her several luxury items, including two pairs of Louboutin shoes, a $4,000 Louis Vuitton handbag, and a $500 Nintendo Switch.

    Model posing in orange textured top with dramatic transformation and lavish lifestyle in secret relationship context.

    Image credits: plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

    He also paid $2,000 to have her 2,000 cubic centimeter chest further enlarged to 2,500 — far larger than what surgeons typically recommend.

    The money came from Dacotah Bank, a regional lender serving Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, where the Noems live, according to receipts shared by Raccagno.

    In exchange, he asked for Raccagno’s intimate videos.

    Comment bubble with text saying I can see why he likes Kristi's new face, highlighting Kristi Noem’s husband and model’s transformation keywords.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment bubble displaying text about artificial liking with a blurred profile photo, related to Kristi Noem’s husband allegation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous bre*sts,” Raccagno told the outlet. “He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger b**bs. He wanted me to be his ultimate b*mbo bride.”

    “I would strip out of hot bikinis, lingerie, dresses, and then send him the videos. He loved them. He’d always say they’re hot, they’re s*xy.”

    In one text, Bryon admitted to owning a pink thong.

    Bryon Noem asked Nicole Raccagno to marry him

    Man in light blue shirt speaking at podium with microphone, related to Kristi Noem’s husband bankrolling model’s transformation.

    Image credits: sdbryonnoem/Instagram

    On March 10, he asked her to enlarge her chest even more using his American Express card. Bryon then said that he wanted to marry Raccagno.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I seem to be falling in love with you,” he said. “I do love you. I f*cking want to pay for it, because you’re the one that I love. I would love to marry you.”

    Raccagno described Bryon as a “gentleman” with “some kinks,” and said that she did not recognize him until June 2025, when she saw his name on a PayPal account.

    Kristi Noem’s husband and woman seated on rocks outdoors, linked to alleged model’s lavish lifestyle and transformation.

    Image credits: sdbryonnoem/Instagram

    Several other models of the scene also identified him as the “spouse of a high-profile politician.”

    Raccagno said she warned him to stop talking to women online and sending them pictures of himself. She also said that she never used his bank or card information without his permission.

    Their last conversation took place on March 23, when Bryon told her he missed her and that he would love to date her.

    Experts said Bryon Noem’s actions could have jeopardized his wife’s political position

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly bankrolling a model’s lavish lifestyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment bubble with a woman’s profile picture saying she kind of looks like Kristi but only blonde, shown in a social media chat interface.

    Bryon’s online actions could easily have posed a political threat to Kristi, according to former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos.

    “If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well,” Polymeropoulos told the Daily Mail.

    “The idea is you gain some kind of compromising information on someone, you approach them, and in essence, blackmail them. The more egregious the behavior, the more susceptible that individual would be to coercion.”

    Woman with long hair wearing a navy cap and white top, related to Kristi Noem’s husband alleged secret relationship news.

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bryon did not deny having explicit conversations with models or sharing photos of himself when the outlet reached out to him. However, he said he made “no comments” in these exchanges that could potentially leave his wife vulnerable to blackmail.

    Jack Barsky, a former Soviet spy-turned-US counterintelligence asset, told the Daily Mail that it was “astounding that somebody whose spouse is at that level has that kind of bad judgment.”

    “She knew the whole time.” The internet reacted to Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem’s, relationships with online models

    Comment mentioning Noem and Lewandowski laughing over an article during breakfast in bed, referencing Kristi Noem’s husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment bubble showing text about a furry, referencing Kristi Noem’s husband and a secret relationship.

    Comment on social media stating she knew the whole time, discussing Kristi Noem’s husband and model’s secret relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message on a phone screen stating a political comment with reactions, relating to Kristi Noem’s husband bankrolling a model.

    Comment bubble with the text Did she file for divorce yet and 12 reaction likes on a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reacting to Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly bankrolling model’s lavish lifestyle.

    Person in a chat message discussing the dramatic transformation and lavish lifestyle allegedly bankrolled by Kristi Noem’s husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment bubble with text expressing surprise and acceptance, related to Kristi Noem’s husband and model’s lavish lifestyle.

    Comment bubble with the text dysfunctional couple and a laughing emoji reacting to Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly bankrolling model’s transformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing plastic surgery in relation to Kristi Noem’s husband and a model’s transformation.

    Screenshot of a social media message reading "He's got a type" with a distressed emoji, related to Kristi Noem’s husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Good for that model in a casual chat bubble.

    Text message conversation showing someone saying they are eating popcorn, relating to Kristi Noem’s husband bankrolling model’s lifestyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating Of course he did by a top fan in response to Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly bankrolling model’s transformation.

    Text message conversation bubble displaying the phrase And we paid for it in a casual font style.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising family values in response to Kristi Noem’s husband’s alleged secret relationship.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading Complete joke, referring to Kristi Noem’s husband and model’s alleged secret relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment bubble showing the phrase our tax dollars followed by seven likes in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media reading One big SNL skit, referring to Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly bankrolling model’s transformation.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    1

    27

    1

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sorry but I can't get behind a human being finding her attractive. She looks like a freak.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sorry but I can't get behind a human being finding her attractive. She looks like a freak.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT