“All Humanity Is Lost”: ICE Slammed For Not Letting Detained Father Attend His Son’s Funeral

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, has denied a Texas detainee’s request for release to attend his son’s funeral.

Maher Tarabishi, who was taken into custody on October 28, 2025, was the primary caretaker of his 30-year-old son, Wael Tarabishi, who passed away on Friday, January 23, from a rare genetic disorder, according to People.

Highlights ICE has denied Maher Tarabishi’s request for release to attend his son Wael’s funeral.

Maher had been the primary caregiver for his son, who lived with Pompe disease since childhood.

Homeland Security claims Maher has ties to a designated ter**rist group, an accusation his family firmly disputes.

Detractors have expressed sympathy for Maher while criticizing ICE for refusing to allow the grieving father to bid his son a final goodbye.

“This is not how human beings are to be treated,” one person wrote online, while another added, “This is another example of an America that I do not know.”

Father’s release request to attend his son’s funeral rejected by ICE

Man with beard and coat sitting in a car, related to ICE slammed for not letting detained father attend son's funeral.

Image credits: Maher Tarabishi/Facebook

Maher Tarabishi, originally from Jordan, came to the United States in 1994 and resides in the country on a supervision order.

He sought asylum in 2006 but was denied; however, the American government allowed him to stay because he was the primary caretaker of his American citizen son, Wael, who was diagnosed with Pompe disease at six years old.

The disease is a neuromuscular disorder caused by a deficiency of the acid alpha-glucosidase (GGA) enzyme, and causes heart and respiratory complications.

Man standing outside in snow behind son in wheelchair covered with a blanket, highlighting detained father and son funeral issue.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Maher visited the ICE field office in Dallas, Texas, annually for 17 years to comply with the protocols allowing him to remain in the United States, but a visit to the facility last fall led to his arrest, leaving his son, who could not breathe, eat, or move on his own, without his service.

A father embraces his bedridden son connected to medical equipment in a room, highlighting detained father funeral issue.

Image credits: GoFundMe

The father, who remains detained at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas, sought a humanitarian release to attend Wael’s last rites, according to his attorney, Ali Elhorr. His request was denied on Tuesday, January 27.

“They [ICE] may not have ki**ed Wael with a bullet, but they ki**ed him inside by taking the only person he asked for,” Shahd Arnaout, Wael’s sister-in-law, said in a statement.

News of Maher’s denied release quickly spread online, drawing condolences and calls for broader attention

Comment expressing sadness over a detained father not allowed to attend his son’s funeral, highlighting caregiving and loss.

Text excerpt from an article about ICE preventing a detained father from attending his son's funeral, highlighting emotional impact.

“My heart cannot take any more of this. I am a mother of a child with cerebral palsy. RIP Wael. Beautiful soul,” a netizen wrote, while another added, “A nation should be judged by how it treats the most vulnerable in society.”

Man sitting on a couch holding a cup, representing a detained father affected by ICE restrictions on funeral attendance

Image credits: Maher Tarabishi/Facebook

“The cruelty is undeniable. Every person not fighting to eliminate the current ICE regime is complicit,” a third commented.

“All humanity is lost,” opined a fourth, while a fifth added, “Get this out there on a news station. Let the country know this.”

ICE officer wearing tactical vest with police and ICE patches during an enforcement operation outside a brick building.

Image credits: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Flickr

“My heart goes out to him and his family for the inhumane treatment and sadness they are experiencing,” another voiced.

Homeland Security has accused Maher of having ties to a ter**rist group

Comment by Erin Taratoot expressing sorrow over a tragic and preventable situation involving detained father and funeral attendance.

Comment condemning ICE for causing injuries and deaths, calling for accountability and shutdown of the agency.

In a statement given to People, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin claimed Maher belongs to the Palestine Liberation Organization, which the United States designates as a ter**rist network.

The statement echoed what ICE told NBC 5 in November 2025.

Three men dressed formally, including a man in a wheelchair, symbolizing detained father unable to attend son's funeral.

Image credits: Maher Tarabishi/Facebook

“Maher Mohd Tarabishi, 62, a criminal alien and self-admitted member of the Palestine Liberation Organization—a m*rderous foreign t*rrorist organization that has carried out countless ter**rist attacks and plane hijackings—was arrested by ICE officers Oct. 28 in Dallas, Texas,” the ICE statement read.

ICE added that both an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals had ordered Maher to be deported.

Quote by Graham Rankin about judging a nation by its treatment of vulnerable people in society.

Comment by John Tipaldo criticizing ICE for not letting a detained father attend his son's funeral, calling it humanity lost.

Facebook post by State Representative Chris Turner condemning ICE for not letting a detained father attend his son’s funeral.

Image credits: State Representative Chris Turner/Facebook

“He is in the country illegally. He caused this to happen to himself,” one social media user wrote in support of ICE.

“Was the dad here illegally? Yes? Then I do not feel bad,” another added.

Father and son at home, highlighting detained father's inability to attend son's funeral due to ICE restrictions.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Wael Tarabishi disputed last year that his father belonged to any ter**rist organization.

“He always followed the law, paid his taxes, and attended every immigration appointment on time,” he told NBC 5.

Wael’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday, January 29. The Tarabishi family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover Maher’s legal defense fees.

“Beyond cruel,” a netizen said of the Tarabishi family’s ordeal

Comment expressing heartbreak over detained father not allowed to attend his son’s funeral, highlighting family’s tragic situation.

Comment by James Mcginley criticizing ICE for detaining a father and not allowing him to attend his son's funeral.

Comment criticizing ICE for preventing detained father from attending his son’s funeral, highlighting lack of humanity and compassion.

Comment by Jo Lizzie expressing sorrow and calling for justice after detained father barred from son's funeral by ICE officials.

Screenshot of a social media comment defending a detained father unable to attend his son’s funeral, highlighting ICE controversy.

ICE criticized for barring detained father from attending son's funeral, sparking outrage over humanity and rights.

Comment by Frances Santiago criticizing ICE for detaining a father during a scheduled check-in, calling it shameful.

Comment expressing concern over ICE not allowing detained father to attend his son’s funeral, highlighting lost humanity.

Comment expressing heartbreak over ICE not allowing detained father to attend son's funeral, highlighting injustice and caregiving.

Comment by Abraham Todd criticizing ICE for denying detained father funeral visit despite other prisoners receiving permission.

Comment from Loretta Falco expressing sadness over ICE not letting detained father attend son's funeral.

Comment by Dionte Herring expressing sadness about resemblance making the situation more painful, related to detained father funeral issue.

Facebook comment by David Crawford asking how anyone can defend ICE, expressing criticism of the immigration agency.

Comment on social media reading Beyond cruel, responding to ICE defending detained father missing son's funeral.