Woman Cancels Thanksgiving After 20 Years Of Hosting Because Of Sister-In-Law’s Crazy Diet

Thanksgiving is famous for football, food, and family feuds. However, one woman got a taste of the latter even before the holiday began.

In a post on the subreddit Am I the [Jerk?], she explained that, just like each year, her sister-in-law demanded a separate meal due to her ever-changing dietary choices.

The woman tried to reason with her and searched for solutions that wouldn’t require her to put in additional effort in the kitchen (after all, she was already going to host the entire family), but it quickly blew up into what her husband called “ridiculous high school drama.”

So, she asked the internet to weigh in on the situation.

This woman got a text from her sister-in-law, asking her to make a separate Thanksgiving meal to accommodate her fertility diet

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

But she refused and the two of them got into a huge fight

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image source: throw_away96351420

Certain foods might, in fact, increase your fertility, but is it fair to demand that someone who is hosting the entire family cook a separate meal just for you?

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

While there aren’t any magic foods for getting pregnant, making the right dietary choices and including a healthy amount of physical activity in your daily life can make a difference in your probability of becoming fertile if you are experiencing problems with ovulation.

One study by the Harvard School of Public Health, which comprised nearly 18,000 women, discovered a higher incidence of ovulatory disorder in those who consumed more trans fats, sugar from carbohydrates, and animal proteins. On the other hand, those who consumed more iron, fiber, and protein from vegetables had a higher fertility diet score.

Also, “studies have shown that consuming a certain quantity of monounsaturated fats during the IVF cycle increased the success rate by three and a half times, as opposed to women who don’t eat good plant-based fats during that period,” says Alisa Vitti, integrative nutritionist and author of WomanCode: Perfect Your Cycle, Amplify Your Fertility, Supercharge Your Sex Drive, and Become a Power Source. These include avocados, nuts, and some oils (like olive oil, peanut oil, and canola oil).

There are things people who are trying to conceive should ignore, too. For example, if you’re having continued trouble, your doctor may suggest limiting dairy.

“We’re being exposed to dairy in mass quantities that’s more hormonally-driven, meaning the production of cow dairy has become very chemically manipulated,” Vitti explains. “These excess hormones may disrupt the conversation that the brain is trying to have with the endocrine system, particularly your ovaries.”

However, it can be overwhelming for someone to devise a menu that’s suitable for everyone coming over.

Thanksgiving, despite its questionable history and racist origins, is actually meant to be quite pleasant.

It’s an occasion when you’re supposed to put your worries aside, spend time with your loved ones, and focus on your blessings.

So if you have additional requests for the host, maybe you could offer them help in organizing the whole thing as well?

Most of the people who read the story said the host did nothing wrong

But some had other thoughts

