“Worst Real Estate Photos Ever”: 64 Homes You Probably Wouldn’t Want To Live In
You don't have to be buying or selling a house to browse real estate listings. In fact, 58% of Americans say they only do it for fun. Sometimes, folks just want to see the ridiculous decisions landlords or homeowners make and shame them online.
There's a page that collects photos of really bad real estate listings. And when we say "bad", we mean really bad. Titled "Worst Real Estate Photos Ever", the page is a treasure trove of questionable interior design, filth, and absurd architectural solutions. As you scroll through this collection of photos, one question might pop up in your head: "Did the sellers actually expect the realtor to sell this place?"
Buying a home can be stressful. If you're thinking of becoming a first-time homeowner, scrolling through these photos might deter you even more. However, the main worry many aspiring homeowners have is related to high mortgage rates rather than having a carpeted bathroom, believe it or not.
In March, U.S. News asked potential homebuyers about their sentiments towards the housing market. A whopping 92% said they're stressed about buying a home in 2025, and 24% admitted to being "extremely" stressed. When asked to describe the housing market in one word, the vast majority chose the word "expensive".
With so much anxiety around the housing market, it makes you think: do people even want to own homes anymore? Surprisingly, they do. When in 2024, CNN asked American renters whether they'd like to buy a home, 86% claimed they would like to but can't afford it.
Many millennials and Gen Z grew up in homes that their parents owned. In fact, 68% of renters in the CNN poll said their families owned their homes when they were growing up.
Ironically, the younger generation is more hopeful about the housing market, as more people over the age of 49 remain skeptical about ever owning a home.
A similar trend in homeownership is happening in Europe. Eurostat reported in 2023 that 44.2% of homeowners in the EU lived in houses they owned outright, and 24.7% owned their homes through loans or mortgages. What's more, the average age at which people bought their first property was 34.
It's truly puzzling why someone who wants to sell their house would present it in a less-than-perfect condition. Some sources claim it takes a mere eight minutes on average for a person to decide whether or not they want to buy a house. Sellers then have to really impress potential buyers with their listings and aim to make a good first impression.
So, what deters potential buyers from buying a house the most? Terry Cannon of EBA Realty, in Salem, Oregon, told ABC News that cleanliness should be a No. 1 priority for sellers. "If it reeks of cats or the kitchen sinks and counters are so filthy that it almost looks like the food is moving, I won't even want to come in," he explains.
If the house has problems with cleanliness, they're usually visible in the photos. Unfortunately, screens can't yet convey smells, so, if the house reeks, a potential buyer will only find that out during the viewing. According to research by UK online estate agents House Network, 78% of homebuyers didn't make an offer because the house was too smelly.
A smelly house can signal more serious problems.
- A fishy odor might indicate there are electrical issues.
- If the house smells of sewage, there might be a problem with the plumbing system.
- The smell of ammonia might mean there's a small animal decomposing behind walls or floors or a leak in refrigerator coolant lines.
- The smell of rotten eggs should be an urgent concern, as it might indicate a gas leak.
- If the house has a damp and musty smell, there's a probability of mold and mildew. They aren't very hard to get rid of, but can cause respiratory issues or allergies.
- A sweet smell in a house doesn't mean dessert: it's most likely that the coolant from a refrigerator, air conditioner, or a heat pump is leaking.
Other deal-breakers when buying a home can include:
- Poorly maintained interior and exterior;
- No natural light;
- Old major appliances;
- Noise (and nosy) neighbors;
- Very cold or very hot temperature;
- No private parking;
- Bold, over-personalized decor;
- Poor wiring;
- A weak or nonexistent security system.
As a homeowner, you can repaint walls, redo the floors, and decorate the rooms to your liking. But if you'd be able to salvage the homes in these pics, you'd deserve a medal!
Be sure to upvote the real estate pics that left the strongest impression on you from this list. And if you're looking for more similar content, check out our previous posts about ridiculous listings on Zillow and these cringe-worthy homes that somehow made it to the market!