You don't have to be buying or selling a house to browse real estate listings. In fact, 58% of Americans say they only do it for fun. Sometimes, folks just want to see the ridiculous decisions landlords or homeowners make and shame them online.

There's a page that collects photos of really bad real estate listings. And when we say "bad", we mean really bad. Titled "Worst Real Estate Photos Ever", the page is a treasure trove of questionable interior design, filth, and absurd architectural solutions. As you scroll through this collection of photos, one question might pop up in your head: "Did the sellers actually expect the realtor to sell this place?"

#1

Cluttered and dirty bedroom with stained mattresses and scattered trash, illustrating worst real estate photos ever.

RELATED:
    #2

    Bathroom fully covered in floral fabric, creating one of the worst real estate photos ever with unusual home decor.

    #3

    Cluttered and dirty kitchen with old appliances and fans, an example of worst real estate photos for unattractive homes.

    Buying a home can be stressful. If you're thinking of becoming a first-time homeowner, scrolling through these photos might deter you even more. However, the main worry many aspiring homeowners have is related to high mortgage rates rather than having a carpeted bathroom, believe it or not.

    In March, U.S. News asked potential homebuyers about their sentiments towards the housing market. A whopping 92% said they're stressed about buying a home in 2025, and 24% admitted to being "extremely" stressed. When asked to describe the housing market in one word, the vast majority chose the word "expensive".

    #4

    Cluttered and dirty living room with trash scattered on the floor, showcasing one of the worst real estate photos ever.

    #5

    Bathroom with pink carpet covering floor and bathtub, an example of worst real estate photos ever showing unusual home features.

    #6

    Small bathroom with unusual toilet setup featuring a wooden seat on a square platform, worst real estate photos ever.

    With so much anxiety around the housing market, it makes you think: do people even want to own homes anymore? Surprisingly, they do. When in 2024, CNN asked American renters whether they'd like to buy a home, 86% claimed they would like to but can't afford it.

    Many millennials and Gen Z grew up in homes that their parents owned. In fact, 68% of renters in the CNN poll said their families owned their homes when they were growing up.

    Ironically, the younger generation is more hopeful about the housing market, as more people over the age of 49 remain skeptical about ever owning a home.
    #7

    Bedroom set up inside a garage with a bed, rug, and garage door opener visible, illustrating worst real estate photos.

    #8

    Small shower with sliding glass door opening directly onto an outdoor patio, illustrating worst real estate photos ever.

    #9

    Old yellow bathtub poorly supported on wooden planks in a dirty rundown bathroom, worst real estate photos example.

    A similar trend in homeownership is happening in Europe. Eurostat reported in 2023 that 44.2% of homeowners in the EU lived in houses they owned outright, and 24.7% owned their homes through loans or mortgages. What's more, the average age at which people bought their first property was 34.
    #10

    Toilet with a bucket used as a tank in a bathroom with floral wallpaper, an example of worst real estate photos ever.

    #11

    Poorly designed kitchen with a white refrigerator awkwardly elevated, showcasing one of the worst real estate photos ever.

    #12

    Gold and patterned toilet in a beige tiled bathroom, an example of the worst real estate photos ever featured in unusual homes.

    It's truly puzzling why someone who wants to sell their house would present it in a less-than-perfect condition. Some sources claim it takes a mere eight minutes on average for a person to decide whether or not they want to buy a house. Sellers then have to really impress potential buyers with their listings and aim to make a good first impression.

    #13

    Toilet placed on raised tiled platform with awkward steps in small bathroom, illustrating worst real estate photos ever.

    #14

    Warning sign listing severe issues of a house for sale including septic tank, broken slab, sinking kitchen, and past deaths on property.

    #15

    Small blue house with a red door and stairs that do not lead directly to the entrance, illustrating worst real estate photos.

    So, what deters potential buyers from buying a house the most? Terry Cannon of EBA Realty, in Salem, Oregon, told ABC News that cleanliness should be a No. 1 priority for sellers. "If it reeks of cats or the kitchen sinks and counters are so filthy that it almost looks like the food is moving, I won't even want to come in," he explains.

    #16

    Cluttered and damaged room with stained mattress, trash scattered on floor, and a cat standing on the bed in a real estate photo.

    #17

    Bathroom with yellow walls, vintage decor, statues, and mismatched furnishings in worst real estate photos ever collection.

    #18

    Bathroom double sink with round mirrors set in a cat face mural, an example of worst real estate photos ever in quirky homes.

    If the house has problems with cleanliness, they're usually visible in the photos. Unfortunately, screens can't yet convey smells, so, if the house reeks, a potential buyer will only find that out during the viewing. According to research by UK online estate agents House Network, 78% of homebuyers didn't make an offer because the house was too smelly.

    #19

    Unusable tiny door located high on a blue wall in a home, illustrating one of the worst real estate photos ever.

    #20

    Poorly framed worst real estate photo showing a TV mounted high on a wall above a small package of cotton swabs.

    #21

    Carpeted stairs with an unsafe and confusing design, an example of worst real estate photos and home layouts.

    A smelly house can signal more serious problems.

    1. A fishy odor might indicate there are electrical issues.
    2. If the house smells of sewage, there might be a problem with the plumbing system.
    3. The smell of ammonia might mean there's a small animal decomposing behind walls or floors or a leak in refrigerator coolant lines.
    #22

    Improvised air conditioning unit mounted on cinder blocks and a stool outside a home, an example of worst real estate photos.

    #23

    Door opening directly over a steep stairway in a home, an example of worst real estate photos ever and unsafe design.

    #24

    Dirty and broken kitchen garbage disposal under sink surrounded by grime and clutter in a worst real estate photo.

    1. The smell of rotten eggs should be an urgent concern, as it might indicate a gas leak.
    2. If the house has a damp and musty smell, there's a probability of mold and mildew. They aren't very hard to get rid of, but can cause respiratory issues or allergies.
    3. A sweet smell in a house doesn't mean dessert: it's most likely that the coolant from a refrigerator, air conditioner, or a heat pump is leaking.
    #25

    Car trapped behind a bent metal gate at a residential property showing worst real estate photos ever.

    #26

    Bright pink house with wooden fence and a parked white SUV, illustrating some of the worst real estate photos ever.

    #27

    Large tree obstructing driveway of house with two garage doors, an example of worst real estate photos ever.

    Other deal-breakers when buying a home can include:

    1. Poorly maintained interior and exterior;
    2. No natural light;
    3. Old major appliances;
    4. Noise (and nosy) neighbors;
    5. Very cold or very hot temperature;
    6. No private parking;
    7. Bold, over-personalized decor;
    8. Poor wiring;
    9. A weak or nonexistent security system.
    #28

    Tiny kitchen setup with small stove, sink, and mini fridge in a cramped space, illustrating worst real estate photos ever.

    #29

    Kitchen sink with an unusual wave-shaped blue countertop and backsplash in a poorly designed real estate photo.

    #30

    Bathroom with an awkwardly placed wooden mantle above the sink and a frosted glass shower in a real estate photo.

    As a homeowner, you can repaint walls, redo the floors, and decorate the rooms to your liking. But if you'd be able to salvage the homes in these pics, you'd deserve a medal!

    Be sure to upvote the real estate pics that left the strongest impression on you from this list. And if you're looking for more similar content, check out our previous posts about ridiculous listings on Zillow and these cringe-worthy homes that somehow made it to the market!

    #31

    Bathroom with sunken bathtub surrounded by columns and tropical mural, an example of worst real estate photos ever.

    #32

    Toilet with butterfly-themed seat and lid cover in a small bathroom, an example of worst real estate photos ever.

    #33

    Corner bathroom sink with mismatched angled mirrors creating a confusing and awkward real estate photo setting.

    #34

    Indoor above ground pool set up in a living room with forest-themed wallpaper and cluttered furnishings, illustrating worst real estate photos.

    #35

    Light switch cover with a humorous decal of Michelangelo's David partially obscured, illustrating worst real estate photos.

    #36

    Living room with multiple animal head mounts on wall, leather furniture, and clutter, showcasing worst real estate photos ever styles.

    #37

    Mud-covered room inside a home with a cow standing in a dirty doorway, one of the worst real estate photos ever.

    #38

    Empty room with red carpet and pink patterned walls under floral pendant lights, a worst real estate photo example.

    #39

    Room with textured bright orange walls, old wooden doors, and cluttered shelving in a poorly staged real estate photo.

    #40

    Small house with bright green trim and red door surrounded by colorful garden decorations in a real estate photo fail.

    #41

    Bras hanging on a wooden rack in a home interior, an example of worst real estate photos ever seen.

    #42

    Small chain link gate detached from fence opening, awkwardly positioned on sidewalk near residential home and grass lawn.

    #43

    Bathroom with torn burlap walls and bright red and blue curtains in one of the worst real estate photos ever shown.

    #44

    Cluttered kitchen with piles of dirty dishes, trash, and food containers, depicting worst real estate photos ever.

    #45

    Bright green fence and house exterior with a tree in front, an example of worst real estate photos ever.

    #46

    Room with bright green plaid carpet and brick wall, an example of worst real estate photos ever in home listings.

    #47

    Bathroom with mismatched and oddly angled blue and green tiles illustrating worst real estate photos ever in home listings.

    #48

    Cluttered and messy kitchen with wooden cabinets and boxes, illustrating worst real estate photos for home listings.

    #49

    Living room with outdated large television and mismatched furniture in a worst real estate photos ever listing.

    #50

    Living room with an unusual door design featuring a built-in pet flap, an example of worst real estate photos ever.

    #51

    Toilet with poorly placed toilet paper holder on bathroom counter wall, example of worst real estate photos and home design flaws.

    #52

    Kitchen sink with a power outlet installed inside the basin, illustrating one of the worst real estate photos ever mistakes.

    #53

    Neglected small backyard pool with murky water and debris, an example of worst real estate photos ever.

    #54

    Interior of a dilapidated home with torn ceiling, stained carpet, and damaged walls showing worst real estate photos ever.

    #55

    Hole in ceiling exposing wooden beams and damaged plaster in a poorly maintained home, worst real estate photos ever example.

    #56

    Damaged blinds and cluttered floor with a broken chair and cardboard box in a poorly maintained real estate photo.

    #57

    Cluttered and dirty room with broken furniture, discarded items, and debris, one of the worst real estate photos ever.

    #58

    Cluttered room with numerous decorations, bookshelves, and an upside-down mannequin creating a worst real estate photos ever look.

    #59

    Empty room with dirty carpet and stained floor, an example of worst real estate photos ever in neglected homes.

    #60

    Man standing in cramped kitchen with white cabinets and outdated appliances in worst real estate photos ever collection.

    #61

    Cluttered and messy kitchen filled with trash and household items, showcasing one of the worst real estate photos ever.

    #62

    Living room with bright red and orange walls, dark carpet, and a large bay window, featured in worst real estate photos.

    #63

    Dimly lit, cluttered room with plastic-covered walls, a trophy on a dusty counter, and various miscellaneous items scattered around.

    #64

    Dingy bathroom with stained bathtub and toilet, dirty tiled walls and floor, highlighting worst real estate photos ever.

