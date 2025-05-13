ADVERTISEMENT

You don't have to be buying or selling a house to browse real estate listings. In fact, 58% of Americans say they only do it for fun. Sometimes, folks just want to see the ridiculous decisions landlords or homeowners make and shame them online.

There's a page that collects photos of really bad real estate listings. And when we say "bad", we mean really bad. Titled "Worst Real Estate Photos Ever", the page is a treasure trove of questionable interior design, filth, and absurd architectural solutions. As you scroll through this collection of photos, one question might pop up in your head: "Did the sellers actually expect the realtor to sell this place?"

More info: Facebook