Guy Finds The Wildest Zillow Listings And Here Are 25 Of Them For You To Marvel At
Owning a home is a dream for many—if not most!—of us. Renting is fine and dandy and can work for some people, sure, but there’s something truly solid about having a place to call your own. However, not every property is built the same… literally! Some houses and apartments are beyond bizarre; they're utterly unhinged and would make practically any decent architect and interior designer do a double-take.
Today, we’re looking at some of the weirdest and most confusing home listings that were found on Zillow by Jonathan Carson, a digital creator and the cohost of the Camp Counselors Podcast. Scroll down for a good laugh and a reminder that just because a property is on sale doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily worth the money!
Bored Panda has gotten in touch with Carson via email, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from him.
More info: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook | Patreon | Spotify | Linktree
This post may include affiliate links.
The Rapunzel Suite?! Please!
You See A Gas Station. I See A Home
A Pink Paradise
As per Statista, the average sales price of new homes in the United States was $512,200 in 2024, down slightly from a peak of $521,500 back in 2022. There are a few main factors behind the massive growth in property prices over the past few years: Increased demand during the pandemic and previously low mortgage rates spiked prices. However, now there’s an issue with rising mortgage rates and decreased affordability, leading to a market that’s slowing down.
According to the Housing Affordability Index in 2023, the median-income US family could no longer afford a median-priced home. Statista notes that despite the recent cooling of the market, it may recover in the coming years. It’s likely that “affordability challenges may persist in the near future.”
Maxwell House? Or Maxwell Home?
It Puts The “Home” In Funeral Home
I Would Love To Have Tea And Cobbler Here
Statista reports that the real estate market in the United States is expected to reach a jaw-dropping $136.62 trillion (that’s ‘trillion’ with a ‘t,’ yes) by 2025, and a whopping $155.60 trillion by 2029. There’s been a particular surge in demand for suburban homes due to the shift toward remote work.
With homes so expensive these days, it’s no wonder that many people and families decide to rent. However, if you live alone, you may be paying a massive premium for this luxury depending on the city.
CNN states that the average single person living in New York City pays around $20,100 extra in rent per year. Meanwhile, couples living in one-bedroom apartments in NYC save an average of $40,200 on rent per year.
Now That’s What I Call A Man Cave!
What A Whacky Spooky Bouncy Home!
The View Is A Great, I’m Sure
When you’re competing against so many other properties, you have to look for ways to stand out from the crowd. The go-to approach is to take high-quality photos with good lighting, from great angles, in order to make the home shine and pop in customers’ digital feeds.
Meanwhile, the home itself can be a source of originality if it has unusual features or a particularly peculiar design. Though this can be a bit of a double-edged sword because homes that are too quirky might push some prospective clients away while simultaneously pulling others in.
What I Would Give To Have A Cocktail And Lobster Tail In That Outdoor Diningroom
An Indoor Pool Has Never Been So Frightening
Welcome To The Hobbit House!
A while back, Bored Panda covered a fabulous Zillow listing where the photos had Bigfoot going about its daily life. It went massively viral online.
“During our initial photoshoot, the Bigfoot idea popped into my mind. The sellers immediately supported the idea, and we all hoped that it would bring a bit of levity to people on their home buying adventure,” Daniel Oster, the listing agent, told us in a previous interview.
There Is So Much Wood
I Would Love To Stop By For A Visit
Holy High Heel…
“A lot of folks are under a lot of stress now, and we were hoping to lighten people’s day and make them smile. At the same time, hoping to spread awareness of their home for sale. And that does indeed seem to be happening. We’ve had an overwhelming amount of interest in folks calling to schedule appointments to see the property. And, we are anticipating offers soon,” Oster told Bored Panda at the time.
This Zen Cottage Has Enough Serenity And Wood To Go Around
I had to look it up and it's in British Columbia (Canada). It's sold but if you want to see more pictures (and they're gorgeous) here's a link to an estate agent's site: https://www.royallepage.ca/en/property/british-columbia/oak-bay/752-monterey-ave/23529585/mls981235/
Find Me In The Arcade Breaking Records On Ddr
Anyone Want To Buy This Lodge With Me? I Have Ideas
According to the listing agent, high-end photography and targeted marketing approaches usually work.
However, the right combination of the property, the timing, and the Bigfoot idea helped the listing go viral. “I don’t anticipate doing this approach again because it could be overused. But it’s been a great success so far, and I love getting to use a bit of humor to market the property.”
This House Makes Me Feel Dizzy And Broke
Who Needs A Garage When You’ve Got A House Like This?
Is This Castle A Dream Or A Knightmare?
Digital creator Carson has quite an online following. He boasts 488k fans on Instagram, 532.8k followers and 21.4 million likes on TikTok, as well as 65k followers on Facebook. Moreover, 19k internet users subscribe to his YouTube channel. Additionally, Carson cohosts the Camp Counselors Podcast together with Zachariah Porter.
Zillow is an American tech real-estate marketplace that has been around since 2006. It employed just under 7k people in 2024, and it brought in revenue worth $2.24 billion that same year. In short, the company provides information and services related to the selling, buying, renting, and financing of property. And like any super popular online marketplace, it features its fair share of bizarre listings.
Imagine Watching The Cat In The Hat (2003) In That Movie Theater Room
At This Airport Home, We Don’t Have A Fence. We Have A Gate
Am I The Only One Who Likes This Renovated Bank Or Am I A Loan?
Which of these Zillow listings caught your eye the most? Which ones did you love to hate the most? Were there any homes that you genuinely wouldn’t mind living in?
What does your dream home look like and how much would it cost to buy or rent? We can’t wait to hear your thoughts, so if you have a moment, share yours in the comments.