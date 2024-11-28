ADVERTISEMENT

Who could have thought that you could make a living out of frogs? Well, knitted frogs, to be exact. And they're pretty fashionable, too!

French knitter Elliot loves knitting, sewing, and making doll clothes. In 2022, he decided to revisit his love for the craft, and one thing led to another when he finally made his first froggie. Not long after, the artist started selling his creations alongside the patterns for his stuffed animals, and that's how "heknitt" took off.

Nowadays, Elliot has over 175K fans on his Instagram, sharing the love for his adorable creations. Scroll down below to see what all these people are raving about!

More info: Instagram | heknitt.myshopify.com | Etsy | tiktok.com