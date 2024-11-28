ADVERTISEMENT

Who could have thought that you could make a living out of frogs? Well, knitted frogs, to be exact. And they're pretty fashionable, too!

French knitter Elliot loves knitting, sewing, and making doll clothes. In 2022, he decided to revisit his love for the craft, and one thing led to another when he finally made his first froggie. Not long after, the artist started selling his creations alongside the patterns for his stuffed animals, and that's how "heknitt" took off.

Nowadays, Elliot has over 175K fans on his Instagram, sharing the love for his adorable creations. Scroll down below to see what all these people are raving about!

More info: Instagram | heknitt.myshopify.com | Etsy | tiktok.com

In an interview with Bored Panda, Eliott shared that he got back to knitting a couple of years ago, after making a stuffed animal for a friend.

He also wrote what inspired him to focus on frogs in particular.

“I fell in love with Claire Garland’s patterns and quickly settled on the frogs as a base to explore my creativity with their outfits. I love making the little frogs, but I also love getting to be creative with what they wear.”
We asked Eliott to walk us through his creative process.

“I’m a chaotic person, lol. I’ll have a bunch of ideas, and then a blank mind for a few days. I get inspired by random things, a fabric I saw, a mug, a landscape, a feeling, a color, a new material. I’m incorporating more and more materials to my frogs: lace, fabric, beads, etc, as a way to always keep myself entertained,” shared Elliot.

We were wondering what kind of emotions or reactions he hopes for people to experience when they see his froggies. He explained: “I don’t really wish for people to feel anything in particular. I see my frogs as little frogs wearing outfits, people interpret what they want from my pictures. It’s actually pretty funny to see people think the frogs are sad. To me, they’re not sad at all. To me, they’re very much just posing in an outfit, ahah.”
In regards to custom requests, Elliot shared his most memorable one.

“I’ve had a very unusual custom request from a guy who wanted a frog with a WW2 German pilot costume. I tried to understand where he was coming from with this request, and he seemed to be very proud that his grandfather was linked to very bad people. I refused to pursue the custom order. It was very confusing to me that my frogs that I see as ‘light-hearted’ and ‘full of love’ could be seen as something else,” wrote Elliot.
Lately, Elliot added:

“I’m so happy to be able to live off of them and get to make people smile with my work. I’ve been spending most of my time making frogs for the past 2 years, I don’t really have days off, and I’m enjoying this whole frog business so much. I feel blessed to have so many people see and love my work. I will forever be grateful and thankful.”

