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Kim Kardashian’s Brand Now Sells A “Micro Bikini” But It’s Quickly Backfiring
Kim Kardashian with long dark hair, wearing soft makeup, against a light background. Her brand's micro bikini is backfiring.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s Brand Now Sells A “Micro Bikini” But It’s Quickly Backfiring

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Kim Kardashian found her way back to the headlines with the latest line of products from her shapewear and apparel brand, SKIMS.

On July 1, the brand launched a Fits Everybody Picot Micro Teddy lingerie set in two colors — ultra pink and umber leopard print — retailing for $58.

The limited-edition item immediately raised eyebrows on social media, both for its price and barely-there coverage.

Highlights
  • A new micro bikini from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand has sparked controversy online over its price and design.
  • The garment has reignited the debate over the acceptability of micro bikinis in public pools and on beaches.
  • An expert has theorized on how Kim Kardashian’s real goal behind the launch could be a well-planned PR campaign.

“Just go get some ribbon and wrap it around you,” one netizen commented.

RELATED:

    Kim Kardashian herself modeled the new SKIMS bikini with “micro coverage cups”

    Kim Kardashian looking at the camera wearing a black top. Her brand sells a micro bikini.

    Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

    Ever since its launch in September 2019, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has sparked multiple controversies, ranging from allegations of cultural appropriation to unrealistic garment designs.

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    The brand was heavily condemned for the “Ultimate Bush” faux-hair thong in 2025.

    It is once again facing similar criticism with the launch of the Micro Teddy bikini, which the SKIMS website claims is “made for late nights and lingering looks.”

    Kim Kardashian posing in a pink micro bikini, promoting her brand's new swimwear collection.

    Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

    “This thong teddy is designed in our stretchy, buttery fabric and features micro coverage cups and a s**y, strappy open front and back,” the description reads.

    “Complete with adjustable straps, picot elastic details, and a 100% cotton gusset. Fits true to size.”

    Kardashian herself modeled both color variants in an Instagram post about the launch. However, the bikini sets she wore looked different in design from the ones the model is wearing on the SKIMS website.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment saying that looks ridiculous, related to Kim Kardashian's micro bikini.

    Image credits: SmileysunHere

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    Screenshot of a Twitter comment comparing the coverage of a seat belt to Kim Kardashian's micro bikini.

    Image credits: obviousari

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    Although her post garnered over a million likes within 48 hours and received many supportive comments, not everyone was on board with the idea.

    “Kimberly, that does not fit everybody,” one comment read. Some others accused her of editing her body shape in the pictures by using Photoshop, an allegation she has faced before.

    Netizens were baffled and furious over the “dental floss”-like micro bikini

    Kim Kardashian taking a mirror selfie, showing off her brand's new micro bikini.

    Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

    As news of the launch went viral, confused fans flooded social media, questioning the “absurd” design and the high cost.

    “Where the hell is the rest of it?” one person asked. Another said, “Might as well just put on duct tape.” A third wrote, “It looks like cloth face masks that have stretched.”

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    Kim Kardashian modeling a leopard print micro bikini from her brand in a bathroom setting

    Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

    “All I’ve got to say is wear it in the bedroom, not in public,” one person opined. “$58 for dental floss is crazy,” echoed one more.

    A few joked that the garment was “perfect” for Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West’s current wife, Bianca Censori, who has caused public outcry multiple times over her sheer, transparent ensembles.

    Positive social media comment reacting to Kim Kardashian micro bikini

    Image credits: David243290

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    Supportive tweet praising modesty of Kim Kardashian micro bikini

    Image credits: saturncyclee

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    “She made it for Kayne’s new wife,” one comment said. Another wrote, “Looks like something Kanye’s wife would wear if they were going out to dinner.”

    The outrage has erupted amid an ongoing debate about whether micro bikinis are acceptable in public places, with more brands coming up with their own versions of the garment.

    Online store display of SKIMS Picot Micro Teddy leopard print micro bikini

    Image credits: skims

    “To be honest, I love it, but it could be a little too much for kids,” a netizen recently commented under a post by adult influencer Maya Pryce, asking whether her micro bikini was “too much to wear to a public pool.”

    “You would get arrested for indecent exposure,” another said. One more wrote, “Lots of people are always in thong bikinis and micro bikinis. It’s not a big deal.”

    An expert opined that the new product line may have been a PR stunt

    Model wearing SKIMS Picot Micro Teddy micro bikini in leopard print on white background

    Image credits: skims

    Fashion commentator and content creator Annalise Salm weighed in on the backlash against Kim Kardashian’s new product line, and she believes the ruckus was exactly what the reality TV star was aiming for.

    “I definitely would have to 100% say that this isn’t a fashion statement … it’s just such a smart way to get people engaged,” Salm told news.com.au.

    A social media post from Bryan commenting on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini, asking who would wear it.

    Image credits: ari_stealurmanz

    A social media post from Loisan commenting on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini, mentioning Bianca Censori.

    Image credits: smejiass

    Salm claimed this was a marketing tactic to drum up demand for other product lines, such as seasonal swimwear drops: “She’s obviously wanting SKIMS to be spoken about.”

    “No PR is bad PR,” she added.

    Kim Kardashian in a micro bikini, taking a mirror selfie to promote her brand's new item.

    Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

    She also pointed out that SKIMS might be trying to outdo the competition as a comparatively new name in the market by adopting unorthodox means: “Maybe SKIMS just hasn’t been in the game as much as it was, so they’re looking for different avenues to spark some controversy.”

    As for the garment itself, Salm doesn’t think “there is much class to it at all” and would never personally buy or wear it.

    Kim Kardashian posing in a leopard print micro bikini, showcasing the brand's new design.

    Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

    She added that the $58 price tag was a crucial factor in the controversy, as was the lack of body inclusivity, which the brand claims to prioritize.

    “I think the controversy sparks over the limited amount of material for the price, but also just who is wearing that out in public, realistically?” Salm said. “There’s such a broad spectrum of different body types, and that’s only going to cover probably one to two people in that realm.”

    “What the hell is that?” Kim Kardashian’s latest bikini launch left the internet baffled

    A social media post from Chuck Brown commenting on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini, saying it's covering too much.

    Image credits: ChuckBr57120276

    A social media user comments on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini: You would get arrested for indecent exposure!

    Image credits: kruel14u

    A social media user comments on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini: Girl with crying face emoji.

    Image credits: thearivds

    A social media user comments on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini: how do you tuck in this?

    Image credits: mymanwillpowers

    A social media user comments on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini: Why even bother? Go naked!

    Image credits: BarbLath

    A social media user comments on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini: Is it for everybody, or just her? with laughing face emoji.

    Image credits: dunedoggywog

    A tweet by user carapooh commenting on Kim Kardashian's micro bikini, stating the bra isn't doing its job.

    Image credits: cara_pooh

    A tweet by Olivia Walker about Kim Kardashian's micro bikini, noting they sound perfect for a heatwave.

    Image credits: _oliviawalker_

    A tweet by Liz Scott questioning Kim Kardashian's micro bikini's fit, saying she couldn't fit into the fabric.

    Image credits: lily_scott

    A tweet by Sports Breaking News reacting to Kim Kardashian's micro bikini with confusion.

    Image credits: SportsAnalize

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow who would have believed a Kardashian would get her rubber baps out for attention on the internet, they're normally such a demure and modest family, this is a real shock for everyone.

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    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I carry my fruit and veg in a stretchy piece of material like that. You know, the type you scruntch up and put in your purse. Alternately, it could make a nice pirate's patch.

    1
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    mp7dvnrw85 avatar
    mp7dvnrw85
    mp7dvnrw85
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sneeze and you’d do yourself an injury

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    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow who would have believed a Kardashian would get her rubber baps out for attention on the internet, they're normally such a demure and modest family, this is a real shock for everyone.

    3
    3points
    reply
    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I carry my fruit and veg in a stretchy piece of material like that. You know, the type you scruntch up and put in your purse. Alternately, it could make a nice pirate's patch.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    mp7dvnrw85 avatar
    mp7dvnrw85
    mp7dvnrw85
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sneeze and you’d do yourself an injury

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