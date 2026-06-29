Kim Kardashian And Kanye Urged To “Protect Your Kids” After North’s “Sickening” Interactions With Adult Men

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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are facing renewed criticism after an incident involving their eldest daughter, North West, at Paris Fashion Week.

The 13-year-old was seen meeting French influencer and model Matteo Sinet at the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Friday, June 26.

In a video circulating on social media, Sinet appears to have leaned in for a hug despite North offering only a handshake. The moment led rapper Skepta, whose full name is Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr, to call out her A-List parents, urging them to “protect your kids.”

Highlights North West’s interaction with French influencer Matteo Sinet at Paris Fashion Week has sparked an intense online discourse.

Rapper Skepta publicly criticized her parents, urging them to “protect” their kids.

The moment came as North charts her solo path in showbiz following the release of her debut album.

Some social media users were quick to back him up and echo his sentiments, with one writing, “A completely unrelated and uninvolved person has more common sense and protective instincts toward a child than the child’s own parents.”

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Rapper Skepta criticized a viral Paris Fashion Week moment involving North West

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North West showed off a new lip piercing at Paris Fashion Week in addition to her previous nose and cheek piercings.

She accented her look with a spiked choker, spiked wristband, and a blue wig at the event, though none of them made as much buzz as her interaction with Sinet.

A blind man could see she wanted a handshake kmt pic.twitter.com/Tsn1QRquSp — Big Smoke – (@Skepta) June 27, 2026

“A blind man could see she wanted a handshake,” Skepta said via X on Sunday.

“My fans know I try to stay out of [people’s] business, but damn, the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick.”

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Skepta received a reply from a fellow platform user who asked, “Is hugging a social offense now?”

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He doubled down on his stance, stating, “What are you talking about? She put out her hand for a handshake; you don’t ignore that.”

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In response to a user who agreed with his sentiments, Skepta said he found it “sickening” that there appeared to be a disconnect over what is considered appropriate behavior.

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“Schools teach French, German & English when really the language most people need to learn is body language,” he wrote.

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Netizens lauded Skepta for addressing women’s and child safety concerns from within the entertainment industry, with one saying, “I watched a video the other day where a woman was talking about how being a good guy doesn’t mean simply not being a bad guy. It means sticking up for women when you see them mistreated.”

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A second took direct aim at Kim and Kanye, writing, “I am appalled by what they are allowing North to be exposed to at 13.”

This was not the first time Kardashian and West have come under fire for their parenting

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In September 2025, Kim was slammed for allowing North to get a finger piercing and to walk around Rome in a corset.

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On TikTok, a fan fumed while labeling North a “literal child” and asking, “Why is her mother and all those grown-ups around her allowing her to dress and act like this?”

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“Don’t get me started on the piercings. S**ualizing herself like this at such a young age is just so wrong,” a second said, while a third echoed, “Yes, we’re all for expressing yourself through fashion, but this just screams all the wrong things. Shame on Kim Kardashian.”

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Kanye West, meanwhile, has faced flak over the years for introducing North into a mature industry by taking her to live listening parties and fashion show lineups.

He was also accused of being an “absent father” after the Skims founder revealed she hadn’t heard from him in months in an October episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

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She said she told North, as well as their other three children—Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm—that Kanye has to travel for work.

North West’s Paris Fashion Week appearance comes as she forges a solo path in showbiz

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North released a self-written and produced six-track record titled North4ever on May 1 to kickstart her music career.

Her work blended elements of punk rock and blistering rage rap, with the album opener How Should I F33l (How Should I Feel) featuring a sample of Meg & Dia’s 2006 song Monster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Novi (@lilnovi_)

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On Woah, North opened up about her life of childhood fame, flexing that she’s been “signing autographs since elementary” and that she was born “a star.”

Her other songs featured her bragging about her wealth, cars, and designer labels, much like her dad.

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The EP came after she tested the waters in music and made some waves while appearing on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures as well as FKA Twigs’ EUSEXUA album.

In February, she released her single Piercing on My Hand, which did not make the final cut of her album.

“She’s too exposed for a 13-year-old,” a netizen said about North

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