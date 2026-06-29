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Kim Kardashian And Kanye Urged To “Protect Your Kids” After North’s “Sickening” Interactions With Adult Men
A young woman with bright blue pigtails, striking makeup, and a spiked choker. She's looking right. Protect your kids.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian And Kanye Urged To “Protect Your Kids” After North’s “Sickening” Interactions With Adult Men

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are facing renewed criticism after an incident involving their eldest daughter, North West, at Paris Fashion Week.

The 13-year-old was seen meeting French influencer and model Matteo Sinet at the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Friday, June 26.

In a video circulating on social media, Sinet appears to have leaned in for a hug despite North offering only a handshake. The moment led rapper Skepta, whose full name is Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr, to call out her A-List parents, urging them to “protect your kids.”

Highlights
  • North West’s interaction with French influencer Matteo Sinet at Paris Fashion Week has sparked an intense online discourse.
  • Rapper Skepta publicly criticized her parents, urging them to “protect” their kids.
  • The moment came as North charts her solo path in showbiz following the release of her debut album.

Some social media users were quick to back him up and echo his sentiments, with one writing, “A completely unrelated and uninvolved person has more common sense and protective instincts toward a child than the child’s own parents.”

RELATED:

    Rapper Skepta criticized a viral Paris Fashion Week moment involving North West

    Stylish North wearing black and blue outfit with spiked necklace, capturing attention at a fashion event to protect your kids.

    Image credits: Getty/Arnold Jerocki

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    North West showed off a new lip piercing at Paris Fashion Week in addition to her previous nose and cheek piercings. 

    She accented her look with a spiked choker, spiked wristband, and a blue wig at the event, though none of them made as much buzz as her interaction with Sinet.

    “A blind man could see she wanted a handshake,” Skepta said via X on Sunday.

    “My fans know I try to stay out of [people’s] business, but damn, the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick.”

    Kim Kardashian in a form-fitting brown outfit next to Kanye West, highlighting their public presence to protect your kids.

    Image credits: Getty/Marc Piasecki

    Skepta received a reply from a fellow platform user who asked, “Is hugging a social offense now?” 

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    He doubled down on his stance, stating, “What are you talking about? She put out her hand for a handshake; you don’t ignore that.”

    Man in a green cap and jacket with neck tattoos, captured in a candid moment at an event to protect your kids.

    Image credits: Getty/Marc Piasecki

    In response to a user who agreed with his sentiments, Skepta said he found it “sickening” that there appeared to be a disconnect over what is considered appropriate behavior.

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    “Schools teach French, German & English when really the language most people need to learn is body language,” he wrote.

    Close-up of North with bright blue hair and a spiked necklace, looking thoughtful, emphasizing the need to protect your kids.

    Image credits: Getty/Arnold Jerocki

    Netizens lauded Skepta for addressing women’s and child safety concerns from within the entertainment industry, with one saying, “I watched a video the other day where a woman was talking about how being a good guy doesn’t mean simply not being a bad guy. It means sticking up for women when you see them mistreated.”

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    A second took direct aim at Kim and Kanye, writing, “I am appalled by what they are allowing North to be exposed to at 13.”

    This was not the first time Kardashian and West have come under fire for their parenting

    Tweet from Zamani 7G about a child's appearance, raising questions about interactions with adult men to protect your kids.

    Image credits: sabi_champ

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    In September 2025, Kim was slammed for allowing North to get a finger piercing and to walk around Rome in a corset.

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    On TikTok, a fan fumed while labeling North a “literal child” and asking, “Why is her mother and all those grown-ups around her allowing her to dress and act like this?”

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    A woman with vibrant blue hair and bold makeup, wearing a studded choker.

    Image credits: northwsst

    “Don’t get me started on the piercings. S**ualizing herself like this at such a young age is just so wrong,” a second said, while a third echoed, “Yes, we’re all for expressing yourself through fashion, but this just screams all the wrong things. Shame on Kim Kardashian.”

    Kim Kardashian and North West, with North holding a puppy and wearing a fur hat.

    Image credits: Getty/Robert Kamau

    Kanye West, meanwhile, has faced flak over the years for introducing North into a mature industry by taking her to live listening parties and fashion show lineups.

    He was also accused of being an “absent father” after the Skims founder revealed she hadn’t heard from him in months in an October episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

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    She said she told North, as well as their other three children—Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm—that Kanye has to travel for work.

    North West’s Paris Fashion Week appearance comes as she forges a solo path in showbiz

    A woman with blue hair at a sound mixing desk, wearing headphones.

    Image credits: northwsst

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    North released a self-written and produced six-track record titled North4ever on May 1 to kickstart her music career. 

    Her work blended elements of punk rock and blistering rage rap, with the album opener How Should I F33l (How Should I Feel) featuring a sample of Meg & Dia’s 2006 song Monster.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Lil Novi (@lilnovi_)

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    On Woah, North opened up about her life of childhood fame, flexing that she’s been “signing autographs since elementary” and that she was born “a star.”

    Her other songs featured her bragging about her wealth, cars, and designer labels, much like her dad. A woman with blue, spiked hair and a bold outfit, giving a peace sign.

    Image credits: northwsst

    The EP came after she tested the waters in music and made some waves while appearing on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures as well as FKA Twigs’ EUSEXUA album.

    In February, she released her single Piercing on My Hand, which did not make the final cut of her album.

    “She’s too exposed for a 13-year-old,” a netizen said about North

    A tweet questioning why a 16-year-old is at fashion week without her parents, urging Kim Kardashian and Kanye to protect their kids.

    Image credits: SixxMinutes

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    A tweet stating Kim Kardashian is allowing her kid to do whatever she wants, reflecting concerns to protect kids.

    Image credits: BlvckBully45

    A tweet asking whats wrong with North's parents, emphasizing the need for Kim Kardashian and Kanye to protect their kids.

    Image credits: GMENBANKS830

    A tweet about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, discussing his inability to protect kids from certain interactions.

    Image credits: MCVarg98

    A tweet criticizing the Kardashians for their culture, linking to the need to protect kids from harmful interactions.

    Image credits: magicianaicigam

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    A tweet by TalentedKamarty about Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests kids, suggesting protection after Norths interactions.

    Image credits: TalentedKamarty

    A tweet by Slarmi emphasizing that kids deserve space, responding to Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests kids.

    Image credits: 0xSlarmi

    A tweet by Alina-Malina with a skull emoji, saying skepta slaying with that real talk for Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests kids.

    Image credits: Alina_Malina999

    A tweet by brody about a 12-year-old with piercings, mentioning Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests kids.

    Image credits: browngottii

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    A tweet by The Analyst discussing celebrity kids needing space, related to Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests kids.

    Image credits: Jerry566f

    A tweet by Onederful stating As he should.. in response to Kim Kardashian and Kanye's interactions with adult men.

    Image credits: gerrydaone

    A tweet by AliciaGable advising North West to protect your kids from negative interactions with adult men.

    Image credits: AliciaA77423046

    A tweet by Talescore discussing North West being too exposed, urging Kim Kardashian and Kanye to protect your kids.

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    Image credits: Tales_core

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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