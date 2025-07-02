ADVERTISEMENT

Exploring the suffocating impact of plastic pollution through fashion and portrait.

After watching a documentary on plastic pollution, I felt compelled to visualize how plastic suffocates everyday life. This evolved into a fashion photography project, collaborating with Antonia - makeup artist and model - in an evocative, deserted-home setting.

This editorial explores how fashion imagery can raise awareness, transform materials, and convey a powerful environmental message.

Behind the Scenes:

Quick notethe : shoot took place in a deserted house; Antonia handled both styling and make‑up. No extensive BTS included, focus remained on creative execution and raw expression.

Credits:

Photographer: Matei Muntiu

Model & Makeup Artist: Antonia Grosan

Location: Deserted home in Maramures, Romania

More info: mateimuntiu.eu

#1

A Soft Defiance In Shadow - Hooded And Speckled, She Watches Without Flinching

    #2

    Alone In The Ruin, Kneeling Among Echoes, The Plastic Flag Of Protest Trailing Behind

    #3

    A Veiled Witness In The Theater Of Collapse, Dressed For The Aftermath

    #4

    Cornered By Consumption, Where Walls Close In And Color Clings To Survival

    #5

    Antonia Breathes Through Layers Of Translucent Plastic, An Ironic Veil

    #6

    Decay Meets Couture: Fashion Against A Backdrop Of Abandonment

    #7

    With Head Shrouded And Chest Inked In Soot, She Reclaims The Power Of Gaze

    #8

    Straining Toward Light, Wrapped In Symbols Of Waste, The Body Rebels But Carries On

