What would you do in a situation where every week, your spouse’s family comes over to your house and their kids basically trash your place? Would you say something to the guests? Would you say something to your spouse?

Well, the author of today’s post chose to say something to their wife, but instead of her trying to communicate anything about the kids (who literally smashed her birthday cake a few hours before) to their parents, she chose to call her spouse a jerk for voicing these concerns.

Should you say something when you see your guests’ wild kids basically destroying your home?

Every week, a post’s author has their wife’s siblings over, and they bring their kids along

What makes these gatherings challenging is that these kids are total nightmares — during every visit, they wreak havoc

For instance, during the latest visit, they smashed their aunt’s birthday cake to pieces, smashed egg rolls into a wall, and ran around with a spoon full of icing

So, the author finally voiced their concerns about these kids to their wife, but she started blaming them for being a terrible person instead of communicating these issues to her sister

Every week, the OP has their wife’s siblings visit them. One of these siblings is married and has kids, who aren’t disciplined at all and keep wreaking havoc each visit.

Typically, there are many reasons why kids tend to act out. Some of them are:

Wanting attention;

Coping with sensory issues;

Inability to manage emotions;

Struggling with a learning disability/mental health condition.

Yet, the OP didn’t specify why their wife’s siblings’ children act out, and since we don’t really know anything about them, it wouldn’t be right to speculate. Still, their behavior sounds unbearable.

This time, the post’s author bought a cake for their wife, and one of these kids (who is 6 years old, by the way) threw a tantrum when the author didn’t let them carry a cake with lit candles. Then, later, when the cake was cut, the kid proceeded to smash his toy truck into one of the pieces that was meant for the birthday woman. The OP got their wife another piece, but she ate around the toy truck, saying she didn’t mind it.

Just a few minutes later, the original poster witnessed another kid running around their home with a spoonful of icing while another one was smashing an egg roll into their walls.

Since it was their wife’s family, the post’s author kept their mouth shut, as they usually do. Yet, after the guests left, they heard the wife sighing in relief. So, they started to vent their frustration about how these kids have zero respect for their home.

This venting didn’t sit well with the wife, and it all turned into a rage-filled screaming match, with the OP being told they’re a terrible person.

Well, people online had a different opinion. In their eyes, the original poster isn’t a terrible person for simply not wanting their home trashed anytime they have family over. Yet, some of them suggested that the way the wife reacted to the rant wasn’t healthy and the couple would really benefit from counseling to avoid such “rage-filled screaming matches” in the future.

Interestingly, in the update, the OP said that they ended up sitting down with their wife, communicating the issues, and deciding to start with marriage counseling. Well, it’s definitely good that they are taking such a step again, but the apparent regular verbal abuse does sound like a big red flag.

After all, marriage counseling isn’t something that people should be scared of, and it’s not an indication that the relationship is crumbling. It might simply be a way for a couple to make things run smoother between them. For instance, by getting rid of the constant yelling.

In fact, maybe this therapy will provide the couple with tools to work out things between them and other people. For example, a sister whose kids sound like nightmare guests.

