Benjamin Lloyd, a talented artist from New Zealand, devised a creative way to uplift the spirits of children at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland. Rather than using traditional tattoo ink, he employs specialized, non-permanent sprays to create 'tattoo' designs on these young patients.

The aim? To boost their confidence and offer a welcome distraction during their challenging treatments at the hospital. This innovative approach underscores that it's not about real tattoos, but about offering comfort and strength to these young warriors (see part 1 by clicking here).

More info: Facebook | Instagram

Fay Louise
Fay Louise
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's gorgeous, it really brings out her beautiful eyes.

Misty Tree
Misty Tree
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Got a real tough guy over here.

