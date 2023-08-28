This Artist Gives Sick Kids Awesome Spray On “Tattoos” To Make Life In Hospital More Fun (24 New Pics)
Benjamin Lloyd, a talented artist from New Zealand, devised a creative way to uplift the spirits of children at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland. Rather than using traditional tattoo ink, he employs specialized, non-permanent sprays to create 'tattoo' designs on these young patients.
The aim? To boost their confidence and offer a welcome distraction during their challenging treatments at the hospital. This innovative approach underscores that it's not about real tattoos, but about offering comfort and strength to these young warriors (see part 1 by clicking here).
Where were all these cool things when I was in the hospital? XD
This is magnificent! What an amazing thing to do to brighten up lives.
