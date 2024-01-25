Bianca Censori Wears Matching Raincoats And Little Else With Husband Kanye West

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West, AKA “Ye,” flashed his titanium teeth while accompanied by his wife, Bianca Censori, as both sported raincoats, with Bianca seemingly being nearly completely naked underneath. The 46-year-old rapper was spotted heading to the Century City Mall, followed by lunch at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles, USA, with his wife on Monday (January 22).

The pair came out as the local weather had just recovered from some winds and rain. Ye and Bianca were subsequently spotted arriving at a parking lot holding hands as they strode across the pavement, the DailyMail reported.

Kanye West had lunch with Bianca Censori as both sported raincoats, with Bianca seemingly being nearly completely naked underneath

Share icon

Image credits: vidapress/BACKGRID

The 29-year-old Australian architect made a rare appearance wearing head-to-toe clothing with her rain gear. But on second glance, she still embodied her signature nude look as she appeared to be topless and wearing very little beneath her blue waterproof poncho.

The designer seemingly wore some sort of undergarments along with a pair of flashy, black leather boots.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy founder paired his jacket with clunky black boots as he flashed his new titanium teeth that were visible after he shared a smile with his wife.

Bianca embodied her signature nude look as she appeared to be topless and wearing very little beneath her blue waterproof poncho

Share icon

Image credits: vidapress/BACKGRID

As per Page Six, Ye had borrowed Bianca’s style by sporting the same Balenciaga jacket she wore with an animal-print catsuit last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The married couple’s day trip comes just one day after Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was announced as the new brand ambassador for the controversial fashion house Balenciaga.

The Gold Digger hitmaker had previously also collaborated with the brand but was cut later in 2022 following his anti-Semitic rants.

Ye flashed his new titanium teeth

Share icon

Image credits: kanyewest

According to the Daily Mail, Kim was initially introduced to the Spanish brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Speaking at the People’s Choice Awards in 2021, the 43-year-old reality TV star acknowledged her ex-husband, as she said: “To Kanye, for really introducing me to the fashion world.

“I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people.

“But again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled.”

Kim Kardashian was announced as the new brand ambassador for the controversial fashion house Balenciaga

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

However, in 2022, Balenciaga sparked controversy due to an ad showing children posing alongside various BDSM fetish-themed items.

At the time of the scandal, Kim wrote in a statement on her Instagram page: “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period.”

In 2022, Balenciaga sparked controversy due to an ad showing children posing alongside various BDSM fetish-themed items

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Nevertheless, on Monday, Kim posted a statement announcing her partnership with the fashion house under its creative director, Demna Gvasalia, which read: “For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments.

“This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship, and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna.

“For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right.

“I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Some readers thought Bianca’s raincoat was the “most covered-up outfit” she had worn

ADVERTISEMENT