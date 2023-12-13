Kanye West Slammed For “Vile” Performance Of Controversial Track Wearing A Ku Klux Klan Hood

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West is undeniably a trailblazing rapper who’s inspired many with his groundbreaking music. However, the artist, now known as “Ye”, has also been the subject of a few controversies in recent years.

In new Ye antics, the 46-year-old musician stirred outrage after wearing what looked like a black Ku Klux Klan (KKK) hood during a live performance.

Members of the white supremacist terror movement infamously wear white pointed hoods. The Yeezy founder has alluded to the racist organization in the past, as he wore a black hood reminiscent of the KKK one at the beginning of his music video for BLKKK SKKKN HEAD in 2013.

Ye put the questionable piece of fabric over his head while partaking in an overnight listening event with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign as they performed their controversial track Vultures, which features vulgar lyrics about a Jewish woman.

In the track, which was released last month and features Bump J and Lil Durk, Ye raps: “How can I be anti-Semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

You can watch a clip of the controversial performance below

ahhh here we go 😭 Kanye premieres a new look with a Black version of a KKK hood pic.twitter.com/6o9sO7qVu6 — SOUND (@itsavibe) December 12, 2023

Image credits: thepeoplegallery

Image credits: thepeoplegallery

His eldest daughter, North West, was present at the event

North West performs her verse with Kanye at his Ty Dolla Sign collab album Vultures pic.twitter.com/h5bqOTqzg4 — N3RO (@N3ROWORLD) December 12, 2023

In 2013, the rapper wore a black hood reminiscent of the KKK one at the beginning of his music video for BLKKK SKKKN HEAD

Image credits: Kanye West

The Grammy award-winning artist has already performed the provocative song earlier this month, whilst on a trip in Dubai alongside his wife, Bianca Censori.

Ye was subsequently slammed by fans and other members of the public for wearing the ensemble in the presence of his 10-year-old daughter North, who was captured onstage nearby.

His other daughter Chicago, five, and son Saint, eight, were also present, the Daily Mail reported.

Image credits: clubbludubai

Amongst the many clips of the rapper showing him performing Vultures on X (formerly known as Twitter), one man shared a video of the concert along with the following caption: “If a Jewish person rapped about black people with just one offensive derogatory word while wearing a white KKK hood then cancel culture and mainstream media would be all over it!”

A user commented under the post: “Disgusting, vile and antisemitic.”

Meanwhile, another person appeared to feel some compassion and concern, as they wrote: “This may seem odd coming from me of all people. I feel sorry for him. Dude is clearly suffering from a severe chemical imbalance of some sort.”

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

Other comments on X penned under other clips shared of the events were more concerned for North, with some observing that she “looked so uncomfortable with Kanye wearing a KKK mask.”

Nevertheless, Ye’s eldest also performed a verse, confirming that she is reportedly going to be featured in the upcoming album Vultures which is set to be released Friday (December 15).

As three of Kim Kardashian and Ye’s children were reportedly present, it is unclear whether Kim was there or not, however, Bianca was reportedly seen gently cradling Chicago.

Disappointed fans flocked to comment sections to express their shock

