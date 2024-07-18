Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
JoJo Siwa Fans Stunned After It Looks Like Tampon Falls Out In “Guilty Pleasure” Music Video
Celebrities, Entertainment

JoJo Siwa Fans Stunned After It Looks Like Tampon Falls Out In “Guilty Pleasure” Music Video

There isn’t anything shameful about menstruation or menstrual sanitary products. Nevertheless, tampons falling out of artists during their performances have the potential to baffle people. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that when fans noticed a small white object seemingly drop from JoJo Siwa in her new music video, drama on social media unfolded.

Highlights
  • Fans noticed a small white object seemingly drop from JoJo Siwa in her new Guilty Pleasure music video, sparking social media drama.
  • Guilty Pleasure music video has amassed over 2.3 million views since its release on July 12, featuring flamboyant and gender-bending visuals.
  • Speculation arose about whether the object was a tampon, with some fans suggesting it might be an AirPod or costume piece.

On Friday (July 12), JoJo released a new music video for her fresh-out-the-studio single, Guilty Pleasure.

And in true JoJo fashion, the song’s visuals were nothing short of flamboyant, sensual, and gender-bending. As of Thursday (July 18), Guilty Pleasure has amassed over 2.3 million views.

Nevertheless, at two-minute-15-seconds into the clip, a moment in which the 21-year-old singer embodies a dark and rockstar-esque angel in a church, surrounded by sexy nuns and priests dancing in unison, a questionable item appeared to bounce off JoJo’s legs.

Fans noticed a small white object seemingly drop from JoJo Siwa in her new music video

JoJo Siwa Fans Stunned After It Looks Like Tampon Falls Out In “Guilty Pleasure” Music Video

It didn’t take long for people to speculate that the Dance Moms alum’s feminine hygiene product had accidentally fallen out, as a YouTube user commented: “That tampon ain’t coming back like a boomerang.”

A person wrote: “GUYS HER TAMPON FELL OUT LMAOOO.”

On Friday (July 12), JoJo released a new music video for her fresh-out-the-studio single, Guilty Pleasure

The alleged awkward blunder has been circulating on social media since, making its rounds on TikTok, as user “Paid Chang Bin Defender” said: “I thought you all were joking when you said her tampon fell out in the envy,” along with a slowed down version of the moment in question.

“JoJo, I need an explanation, did your tampon really fall out in this song’s music video?” TikToker Jade Swanepoel pondered.

Nevertheless, others had different theories, as a person responded to Jade: “Oh! I thought it was her airpod.”

A TikTok user commented: “There’s not even an opening for it to slip out, it was probably a piece of her costume or something.”

The song’s visuals were nothing short of flamboyant, sensual, and gender-bending

As JoJo has yet to address the rumors, this type of wardrobe malfunction is more common than one might think, especially among female artists.

In fact, Charli XCX has embraced this type of accident as simply being another aspect of showbiz.

At two-minute-15-seconds into the clip, a questionable item appeared to bounce off JoJo’s legs

Back in 2019, the Boom Clap hitmaker shared a clip of one of her shows in Austin, Texas, USA, pointing to her tampon string, which had come out of her costume during her performance. 

It didn’t take long for people to speculate that the Dance Moms alum’s feminine hygiene product had accidentally fallen out

“My tampon string is out tonight,” Charli said onstage as the crowd started screaming in delight.

“Last night I was like, I thought it came out, but tonight, it came out, Austin.”

In 2023, Cardi B shared a similar experience when the string of her tampon accidentally showed during her performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas.

Bored Panda has contacted JoJo’s representative for comment.

JoJo’s new music video continued to spark divided opinions

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

