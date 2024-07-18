JoJo Siwa Fans Stunned After It Looks Like Tampon Falls Out In “Guilty Pleasure” Music Video

ADVERTISEMENT

There isn’t anything shameful about menstruation or menstrual sanitary products. Nevertheless, tampons falling out of artists during their performances have the potential to baffle people. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that when fans noticed a small white object seemingly drop from JoJo Siwa in her new music video, drama on social media unfolded.

Highlights Fans noticed a small white object seemingly drop from JoJo Siwa in her new Guilty Pleasure music video, sparking social media drama.

Guilty Pleasure music video has amassed over 2.3 million views since its release on July 12, featuring flamboyant and gender-bending visuals.

Speculation arose about whether the object was a tampon, with some fans suggesting it might be an AirPod or costume piece.

On Friday (July 12), JoJo released a new music video for her fresh-out-the-studio single, Guilty Pleasure.

And in true JoJo fashion, the song’s visuals were nothing short of flamboyant, sensual, and gender-bending. As of Thursday (July 18), Guilty Pleasure has amassed over 2.3 million views.

Nevertheless, at two-minute-15-seconds into the clip, a moment in which the 21-year-old singer embodies a dark and rockstar-esque angel in a church, surrounded by sexy nuns and priests dancing in unison, a questionable item appeared to bounce off JoJo’s legs.

Fans noticed a small white object seemingly drop from JoJo Siwa in her new music video

Share icon

Image credits: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

It didn’t take long for people to speculate that the Dance Moms alum’s feminine hygiene product had accidentally fallen out, as a YouTube user commented: “That tampon ain’t coming back like a boomerang.”

A person wrote: “GUYS HER TAMPON FELL OUT LMAOOO.”

On Friday (July 12), JoJo released a new music video for her fresh-out-the-studio single, Guilty Pleasure

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

The alleged awkward blunder has been circulating on social media since, making its rounds on TikTok, as user “Paid Chang Bin Defender” said: “I thought you all were joking when you said her tampon fell out in the envy,” along with a slowed down version of the moment in question.

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

“JoJo, I need an explanation, did your tampon really fall out in this song’s music video?” TikToker Jade Swanepoel pondered.

Nevertheless, others had different theories, as a person responded to Jade: “Oh! I thought it was her airpod.”

A TikTok user commented: “There’s not even an opening for it to slip out, it was probably a piece of her costume or something.”

The song’s visuals were nothing short of flamboyant, sensual, and gender-bending

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

As JoJo has yet to address the rumors, this type of wardrobe malfunction is more common than one might think, especially among female artists.

In fact, Charli XCX has embraced this type of accident as simply being another aspect of showbiz.

At two-minute-15-seconds into the clip, a questionable item appeared to bounce off JoJo’s legs

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

Back in 2019, the Boom Clap hitmaker shared a clip of one of her shows in Austin, Texas, USA, pointing to her tampon string, which had come out of her costume during her performance.

It didn’t take long for people to speculate that the Dance Moms alum’s feminine hygiene product had accidentally fallen out

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

“My tampon string is out tonight,” Charli said onstage as the crowd started screaming in delight.

“Last night I was like, I thought it came out, but tonight, it came out, Austin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Cardi B shared a similar experience when the string of her tampon accidentally showed during her performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas.

Bored Panda has contacted JoJo’s representative for comment.

JoJo’s new music video continued to spark divided opinions

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon