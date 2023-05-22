Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Everyone’s Staring, Mouth Agape”: Employee Quits Loud And Proud After Manager Confronts Her About Going To Get Tampons
38points
Social Issues, Work & Money1 hour ago

“Everyone’s Staring, Mouth Agape”: Employee Quits Loud And Proud After Manager Confronts Her About Going To Get Tampons

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Some managers have more understanding than others, which is often why some employees stay at their jobs longer than others do.

This redditor wasn’t fond of her job as it was, and her higher-up didn’t make it any better. She told the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about the time she had to use her bathroom break to go get tampons and her manager confronted her about it. That’s when she decided to quit her job and made sure the superior heard her loud and clear. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.

As regular as they are, periods can seemingly come out of nowhere, calling for immediate action

Image credits: Natracare (not the actual photo)

This employee went to get tampons on her bathroom break and was confronted by her manager about it

Image credits: Jack Sparrow (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anna Kollor (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ginger_minge

The OP replied to some of the comments sharing her thoughts and providing more information

One community member made a remark about the situation that got the OP fuming

Fellow redditors shared stories in the comments as well

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being a writer for Reddit would be like writing for Hallmark. You have to come up with vapid, heart-string-tugging variations on the same theme, day after day, without getting fatigued.

Monday
Monday
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well nobody is really a writer FOR Reddit considering you don't get paid for anything you do, at least Hallmark pays you.

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rather an aggressive response at the end there. I tend to have spares in my handbag because I'm always prepared. Once the box of tampons was bought, where was she going to keep it? In her locker? Well, that would suggest she could be prepared by having spares in her locker....? Granted, that doesn't help with uniforms not having pockets, but nothing would, except companies allowing uniforms with pockets. Also, how bulky are standard pads in OPs part of the world? They take up less space in my handbag or pocket than my phone or wallet. (I admit that heavier flow ones are a bit thicker, but I don't have these on me all the time - standard will do for the 30 mins or so it takes to source a thicker one.). And, as you can tell from how personalised my comment is, I'm a menstruating woman. With experience. The last time I was caught short was 30 years ago - I was 12.

