“Everyone’s Staring, Mouth Agape”: Employee Quits Loud And Proud After Manager Confronts Her About Going To Get Tampons

Some managers have more understanding than others, which is often why some employees stay at their jobs longer than others do.

This redditor wasn’t fond of her job as it was, and her higher-up didn’t make it any better. She told the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about the time she had to use her bathroom break to go get tampons and her manager confronted her about it. That’s when she decided to quit her job and made sure the superior heard her loud and clear. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.

As regular as they are, periods can seemingly come out of nowhere, calling for immediate action

Image credits: Natracare (not the actual photo)

This employee went to get tampons on her bathroom break and was confronted by her manager about it

Image credits: Jack Sparrow (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anna Kollor (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ginger_minge

The OP replied to some of the comments sharing her thoughts and providing more information

One community member made a remark about the situation that got the OP fuming

Fellow redditors shared stories in the comments as well