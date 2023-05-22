“Everyone’s Staring, Mouth Agape”: Employee Quits Loud And Proud After Manager Confronts Her About Going To Get Tampons
Some managers have more understanding than others, which is often why some employees stay at their jobs longer than others do.
This redditor wasn’t fond of her job as it was, and her higher-up didn’t make it any better. She told the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about the time she had to use her bathroom break to go get tampons and her manager confronted her about it. That’s when she decided to quit her job and made sure the superior heard her loud and clear. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.
As regular as they are, periods can seemingly come out of nowhere, calling for immediate action
Image credits: Natracare (not the actual photo)
This employee went to get tampons on her bathroom break and was confronted by her manager about it
Image credits: Jack Sparrow (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anna Kollor (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ginger_minge
Being a writer for Reddit would be like writing for Hallmark. You have to come up with vapid, heart-string-tugging variations on the same theme, day after day, without getting fatigued.
Well nobody is really a writer FOR Reddit considering you don't get paid for anything you do, at least Hallmark pays you.
Rather an aggressive response at the end there. I tend to have spares in my handbag because I'm always prepared. Once the box of tampons was bought, where was she going to keep it? In her locker? Well, that would suggest she could be prepared by having spares in her locker....? Granted, that doesn't help with uniforms not having pockets, but nothing would, except companies allowing uniforms with pockets. Also, how bulky are standard pads in OPs part of the world? They take up less space in my handbag or pocket than my phone or wallet. (I admit that heavier flow ones are a bit thicker, but I don't have these on me all the time - standard will do for the 30 mins or so it takes to source a thicker one.). And, as you can tell from how personalised my comment is, I'm a menstruating woman. With experience. The last time I was caught short was 30 years ago - I was 12.
