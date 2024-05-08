Fans Freak Out Over Cardi B Accidentally Leaking Her Own Phone Password At The Met Gala

ADVERTISEMENT

Forever etched in the corners of the internet will be Cardi B entering her phone’s password at the 2024 Met Gala. Fans wondered whether her safety would be compromised because of the live-streamed footage.

As promised, the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, was a feast for the eyes and served fashion aficionados everything from wild, over-the-top outfits to gorgeously detailed gowns fitting this year’s theme—Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The dress code for the event was Garden of Time.

Among those who (literally) made massive statements on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art was Cardi, who reportedly needed nine assistants to help her with her long and dramatic train.

Cardi B tweeted pictures of herself from the 2024 Met Gala with the title “Black Rose”

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The WAP rapper, who shared pictures of her look online with the words “Black Rose,” was wearing an oversized black tulle ballgown by Chinese designer brand Windowsen on fashion’s biggest night.

While she was on the Met Gala red carpet, the Grammy winner was captured entering her phone’s password in front of flashing cameras at the star-studded event.

Fans raised concerns about the artist’s safety, with one saying: “Did we just saw cardi b’s phone password at the british vogue’s tiktok live?? Lol #MetGala.”

“Not Vogue leaking her password like this,” another said.

“We just got cardi b’s phone password on live television,” another said

I know the password to the queen’s phone #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZE6mR4O0Lb — Cardi B France 🇫🇷 (@CARDIB_FRANCEE) May 7, 2024

“CARDI B, THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS YOUR PHONE PASSWORD NOW,” read a fourth comment.

“OMG THE MET GALA IS SOOO MESSSSYYYYYY I KNOW CARDI B PHONE PASSWORD,” another fan chimed in.

Fans can rest assured that she should be fine unless her phone is actually stolen.

The 31-year-old rapper needed more than half a dozen assistants on the Met Gala red carpet

Following the event, the 31-year-old rapper later revealed on social media that she had another green-colored alternative to wear for the event before ultimately choosing the black ensemble.

When fans asked her why she didn’t go with the green option, the mother of two said, “It wasn’t photographing well …It translated different[ly] on all lighting and angles on camera.”

She also admitted in behind-the-scenes footage that she was “scared” about attending the 2024 Met Gala.

Cardi B shared a video of herself in another green ensemble that she wound up not wearing on the Met Gala red carpet

Green or Black ? pic.twitter.com/hvB6Sy7cTj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 7, 2024

“I want to get it over with. I feel like every year we do this, next year I’m not doing it. The more and more things I get more and more anxiety,” she admitted. “I’m excited, but I’m nervous.”

Cardi shares a 5-year-old daughter, Kulture, and a 2-year-old son, Wave, with her ex-husband, Offset, who is also a father to three other children.

In one moment during the behind-the-scenes footage, her toddler son was captured with her having an adorable exchange about her outfit.

“You like my dress? You’re like, ‘I don’t give a damn,”‘ she said.