Jessica Biel Bathed In 20 Lbs Of Epsom Salt Before 2024 Met Gala, And Fans Want To Know Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Biel exposed her interesting technique consisting of soaking in two bowling balls worth of Epsom salt to fit into her Met Gala gown on Monday (May 6), appearing at the most prestigious fashion event in the world after an 11-year hiatus.

Taking to her TikTok page on Monday, the 7th Heaven star posted a video of herself in a bathroom, where she filmed five bags of Epsom salt lined up on a bathtub, where water could be heard running.

Highlights Jessica Biel used 20 lbs of Epsom salt, nearly 19x the recommended amount, for her Met Gala bath.

Jessica's pre-Met Gala ritual seemingly aimed to prepare her for wearing a hot pink Tamara Ralph gown.

The actress returned to the Met Gala after an 11-year break, garnering attention with her unique bath.

“I know some people like to party before the Met ball and party all weekend and all things, and I have total respect for that,” Jessica started in her video, which has since amassed 2.3 million views.

Jessica Biel revealed her unique pre-Met Gala preparation, soaking in a bath filled with Epsom salt

Share icon

Image credits: jessbiel

Share icon

Image credits: jessbiel

The 42-year-old actress went on to reveal that she had prepared a total of 20 pounds (9 kilograms) worth of Epsom salt, approximately 19 times over the recommended amount in “water as hot as you can take it.”

Jessica captioned the video: “While the kids are out partying, I am in soaking.”

“Epsom salt baths knock me out. I would sleep for a week after that,” a TikTok user commented.

Jessica made her return to the prestigious fashion event after an 11-year hiatus

Share icon

Image credits: jessbiel

According to Better Bath Better Beauty, using too much Epsom salt can have adverse effects, such as drying out your skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excessive use may also lead to irritation for those with sensitive skin.

Share icon

Image credits: jessbiel

A person wrote: “Not me wondering if two cups, twice the recommended amount, was overkill.”

“Is that…okay for the plumbing?” Another commenter asked.

The actress garnered attention on TikTok with a video showcasing her unique beauty ritual

Share icon

Image credits: jessbiel

An additional viewer was reminded of Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, who uses her telekinetic abilities in a sensory deprivation tank consisting of an enclosed bathtub filled with water and salt, as they questioned: “Did you learn this on Stranger Things?”

A separate individual chimed in: “How are you able to MOVE?!?! And get out of the tub with all that salt, I’d be jello.”

Epsom salt is also known as magnesium sulfate. It’s a chemical compound made up of magnesium, sulfur, and oxygen, Healthline explains.

Jessica prepared 20 lbs (9 kg) worth of Epsom salt, approximately 19 times over the recommended amount in hot water

Share icon

Image credits: jessbiel

Despite its name, Epsom salt is a completely different compound than table salt. It was most likely termed “salt” because of its chemical structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Epsom salt dissolves in water, releasing magnesium and sulfate ions. While it’s believed these particles can be absorbed through the skin, providing essential minerals, evidence of this is lacking.

Despite this, Epsom salt is commonly used in baths, where it’s dissolved in bathwater. The recommended dosage for an Epsom salt bath is two cups, equivalent to approximately 475 grams (1.5 pounds).

Share icon

Image credits: jessbiel

Many TikTok viewers pointed to the seemingly expensive self-care routine, as a person commented: “Girl, cost of living doesn’t even afford us table salt these days let alone bags of Epsom Salts.”

Another TikTok user stressed: “In this economy?!”

Jessica opted for Dr. Teal’s fragrance-free Epsom salts. A 4-pound (1.8 kg) bag of this product retails at just under $5 at Walmart.

Jessica wore a hot pink Tamara Ralph gown, which was decorated with feathers and crystals, at the 2024 Met Gala

Despite some concerns, the actress appeared to be in the clear, as Dr. Teal’s official TikTok account also left a comment on her video, noting: “About to be the most relaxed star at the Gala,” to which Jessica replied: “You know it.”

The Young Artist Award winner wore a hot pink Tamara Ralph gown, which was decorated with feathers and crystals, perfectly embodying this year’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion Met Gala theme.

Jessica last appeared at the Met Gala in 2013 when the theme was PUNK: Chaos to Couture, People reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, The Sinner executive producer wore a black Giambattista Valli macramé and tulle gown with matching pants plus patent leather pumps also by the designer.

She had accessorized her edgy look with Fred Leighton diamonds and leaned into the theme with a nose ring.

Jessica’s Met Gala beauty routine continued to spark divided reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon