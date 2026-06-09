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Most people walk into a job interview hoping it will be the start of a new chapter in their lives.

They expect a few tough questions, some awkward small talk, and maybe a nervous wait for a callback. What they don't expect is to become the subject of police reports, court cases, or national and international headlines.

Yet that's exactly what happened in these extraordinary cases.

From candidates who talked themselves into criminal investigations to interviews that ended in violence, legal battles, and even demise, here are 11 job interviews that went so horribly wrong they made the news.