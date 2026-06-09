11 Job Interviews That Went So Horribly Wrong People Made It To The News
Most people walk into a job interview hoping it will be the start of a new chapter in their lives.
They expect a few tough questions, some awkward small talk, and maybe a nervous wait for a callback. What they don't expect is to become the subject of police reports, court cases, or national and international headlines.
Yet that's exactly what happened in these extraordinary cases.
From candidates who talked themselves into criminal investigations to interviews that ended in violence, legal battles, and even demise, here are 11 job interviews that went so horribly wrong they made the news.
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A Washington Man Applying For A State Police Job Was Arrested Mid-Interview
A career in law enforcement is regarded as highly prestigious in many parts of the world. As a result, recruitment drives for positions within police departments attract thousands of applications.
When Washington State Police opened hiring for civilian posts in November 2020, the response remained the same, with numerous candidates applying.
One applicant, however, ended up in jail instead of securing a job.
The unnamed 31-year-old was arrested after "raising concerns of criminal activity," Sergeant Darren Wright, a public information officer for the Washington State Patrol, told The Olympian.
It was later revealed that he was booked into the Thurston County Jail on two counts of inappropriate conduct involving a child.
Investigators said the incident had occurred years earlier but did not provide additional details.
Another Police Job Interview Resulted In The Candidate's Arrest
Tayler Ray Price, a 21-year-old West Virginia resident, interviewed for a probationary police officer position with the South Charleston Police Department in February 2017.
While discussing his background, Price recounted having formed a physical relationship with a woman and recording their encounter after a night of drinking the previous year.
The woman was subsequently interviewed by police and stated that she did not remember the incident, let alone consenting to it.
Price was therefore charged with second-degree non-consensual misconduct.
He, however, was acquitted exactly one year later, in February 2018.
Judge Duke Bloom determined that prosecutors had failed to prove the woman was incapacitated or physically helpless during the incident.
A Chinese Man's Years Of Overwork Caught Up With Him Mid-Interview
A 36-year-old Hangzhou resident made headlines in November 2019 after losing control of his bladder and wetting himself before collapsing during a job interview at a local company.
The man was discussing the demanding hours he worked at his current employer when the incident occurred.
The interviewer immediately called emergency responders, and the man was transported to a hospital, where doctors determined he had passed away.
Cardiac arrest was determined as the cause of his demise.
Shi Hongwei, a doctor at the hospital, told China Press that he had treated another man who suffered an acute myocardial infarction caused by work-related stress only two weeks earlier.
That patient insisted on leaving the hospital as soon as his condition improved, saying work would pile up if he did not return.
During the 2010s, many of China's fast-growing technology and startup companies became associated with the controversial "996" work culture, which required employees to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — a total of 72 hours weekly.
The culture was famously endorsed by tech billionaire Jack Ma, who described it as a "blessing."
However, an online movement known as 996.ICU soon emerged, with citizens arguing that such a schedule could literally land workers in an intensive care unit.
China's Supreme People's Court ultimately ruled the 996 work culture illegal in August 2021.
A Woman Was Arrested For Showing Up Intoxicated At A Sheriff's Department Interview
In June 2023, Nicole Sniadecki, a 39-year-old Plymouth resident, arrived for a scheduled 9 a.m. employment meeting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Department in Indiana while under the influence of al**hol.
Captain Jeff Snyder noticed the smell on her breath and observed that her speech was slurred.
Sniadecki admitted to drinking that morning and driving herself to the sheriff's department.
A breath test reportedly registered .158, nearly twice the legal limit.
She was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a DUI charge before being released on a $1,500 cash bond.
"They had a spot open for her in jail," one Redditor quipped about the incident.
Another was more sympathetic, writing, "No one is drinking for fun at 9 a.m. I hope she finds some peace with whatever had her drunk first thing in the morning."
A Woman Was Arrested For Bringing Marijuana To A Job Interview
Twenty-one-year-old Baton Rouge resident, Jeraneka James, visited Louisiana’s Elayn Hunt Correctional Center for a job interview on April 1, 2026, only to end up under arrest.
A K-9 unit alerted prison staff to her vehicle, prompting a search.
Security personnel discovered a cigar packet containing approximately 1.5 grams of marijuana.
James was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of marijuana possession and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.
"Crazy way to set yourself up. She was tired of being free," one online commenter wrote.
"Common sense isn't common, evidently," another remarked.
A third joked that she "probably thought it was a job prerequisite," referencing the arrests of 11 Elayn Hunt employees on malfeasance-related charges since the beginning of the year.
The cases involved the staff communicating with inmates outside of work, engaging in criminal activity, and introducing illicit substances into the facility.
The crackdown followed a Department of Corrections press conference addressing a series of inmate demises and an ongoing substance misuse problem within the prison system.
Job Interviews Turned Traumatic As Two Women Reported Being Violated In Separate Incidents
The first victim, a 19-year-old woman, was attacked by 26-year-old Shameek Absalom Dunn during his interview at Palm Beach Tan in Alabama in March 2022.
The woman told responding officers that she fought back fiercely before Dunn fled the scene.
Authorities managed to track him down using the address listed on his job application.
Dunn was charged with first-degree kidnapping and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on bonds totaling $90,000.
According to police, the kidnapping charge stemmed from the victim allegedly being denied the freedom to leave during the attack.
The second victim, 21, suffered misconduct at the hands of her interviewer at a clothing store in a San Fernando shopping mall in April 2023.
The victim was taken to an enclosed room for the interview at around 10:30 a.m. Her interviewer, later identified as a 21-year-old resident of Borde Narve, Cipero Road, asked her to sit on a chair and then sat beside her.
The victim reported that during the interview, the man kissed and groped her. She managed to escape the situation by running out of the store
Officers from the San Fernando Police Station, including PC Sandy and WPC Sheppard, responded to her complaint and arrested the suspect shortly afterward.
The woman was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where she underwent a medical examination as part of the investigation.
A Man Was Arrested For Attempting To Stab His Prospective Employer
Jose Franklin Lopez submitted a job application to a marketing agency in El Cajon, California, a San Diego suburb, in November 2014.
On the day of his interview, he encountered the company's owner, Justin Zundt, outside the office and asked him for a quarter.
According to Zundt, Lopez appeared intoxicated by the time he arrived for the interview. Zundt speculated that Lopez may have turned to liquor out of embarrassment after being seen panhandling by his potential employer.
The interview quickly deteriorated when Lopez allegedly became belligerent and threw a punch at Zundt.
Zundt said he was able to defend himself using techniques he had learned through Brazilian jiu-jitsu training.
Police were called, but before officers arrived, Lopez produced a knife.
According to Zundt, Lopez charged at him and attempted to stab him. Zundt managed to disarm him before he fled.
Police tracked Lopez to his residence using the address listed on his job application and placed him under arrest.
One Job Interview In Oregon Went So Wrong That It Became A Published Court Case
In 2017, truck driver Cozmin I. Gadalean applied for a position with Imperial Trucking Inc. — a company specializing in the transportation of perishable and non-perishable freight, import-export cargo, and other goods.
As part of the hiring process, the company owner, Van Hyning, asked Gadalean to complete a "safe-driving test."
The evaluation involved driving one of the company's trucks along an actual delivery route, accompanied by an experienced employee.
During the trip, Gadalean was helping disconnect hoses from a trailer at a customer location when he fell and seriously injured his hip.
Because he had not yet been formally hired, his workers' compensation claim was denied by SAIF, the nonprofit organization that provides workers' compensation coverage for many Oregon employers.
The dispute eventually reached the Oregon Court of Appeals.
The court concluded that Gadalean had been performing productive work on an actual delivery route for which Imperial Trucking was likely being compensated.
As a result, the court ruled that he qualified as a worker for purposes of workers' compensation coverage.
A Job Interview At Dyke Industries Turned Tragic For A Candidate Who Became A Victim Of A Stabbing Spree
Bobby Riggins, a Tallahassee, Florida, resident, arrived at Dyke Industries for a job interview on the morning of September 11, 2019, while speaking with his wife, Marquitta Campbell, on the phone.
During the call, Campbell suddenly heard commotion from her husband's end of the line.
"The next thing I know, he said, 'Babe, I've been stabbed five times,'" Campbell later recounted in several media interviews.
The attacker was identified as Antwann Demetris Brown, an employee of Dyke Industries.
Brown stabbed Riggins and five additional individuals working at the facility.
The violence began after Brown was instructed to clock out and go home at approximately 8:20 a.m. following an altercation with coworkers.
He left the premises, only to return 13 minutes later carrying a pocket-sized knife.
After his arrest, investigators revealed that Brown had called his pastor shortly before the attack and sought forgiveness for what he was about to do.
Early findings also suggested that Brown may have been experiencing delusions.
According to reports, he claimed to see "demons" in his victims.
"Brown told us he had a 'gift' that allowed him to see into a person's soul," investigators stated.
Brown had a lengthy criminal history that included convictions related to substance dealing and grand theft dating back to the 1990s. His last prison sentence had ended in July 2009.
He was charged with five counts of attempted homicide and one count of attack with a dangerous weapon.
Brown later pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to five consecutive life terms in April 2023.
Before the sentencing, survivor Carl Wooten told WCTV that Brown showed no remorse during the attack.
According to Wooten, Brown even grinned at him after stabbing him six times.
A Constable Lost His Life While Undergoing A Physical Fitness Test For Promotion
Twenty-nine-year-old Ankur Ahlawat, an active cop in the 6th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary in India’s Uttar Pradesh, participated in a recruitment drive for sub-inspector vacancies in June 2018.
He was required to complete a 4,000-meter run as part of the selection process.
While undertaking the run at the grounds of the 38th PAC Battalion in the state’s Aligarh, he fell ill and had to be hospitalized.
Aligarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni later confirmed that Ahlawat could not be saved.
June and July are often marked by high temperatures and humidity in Uttar Pradesh — conditions that can make strenuous physical activity particularly challenging.
Although Ahlawat was the only participant who lost his life during the recruitment drive, 15 others reportedly fainted during the run.
Those individuals were kept under observation at a local medical facility before being discharged.
A Pregnant Woman Lost Her Life While Touring A Factory Where She Was Seeking Employment
Twenty-one-year-old Umida Nazarova became entangled in an industrial machine while touring the Svarmet factory in Borisov, Belarus, during a job interview in February 2022.
Though she was freed from the contraption, she never regained consciousness and succumbed to her injuries, which included damage to her scalp, according to her mother, Olga.
Nazarova’s father, Dmitry, accused the factory supervisors of “taking two lives” when speaking with East2West News, informing them that she was seven weeks pregnant.
“They saw she had long hair, so why didn’t they give her something to tie it up?” he asked.
The Belarus Investigative Committee said the employee who was showing Nazarova how the equipment operated had paused to make a record in the register.
“When she turned her head, she saw the woman already lying on the floor unconscious, with her hair tangled in the machine,” the committee said.
An unnamed factory official was sentenced for “failure to fulfill her official duties due to a dishonest and negligent attitude.”
The factory paid for the victim’s funeral; however, that was not enough to keep her mother from expressing the grief of losing her daughter and a future family member.
“We wanted to celebrate her wedding and welcome a grandson or granddaughter — not this. This is not what I wanted for my child,” she said.