In 2023, 25-year-old Caitlin, a New York City resident, shared what she described as the “worst date” she had ever experienced in a TikTok video that quickly surpassed 400,000 views.



According to her account, she met a 43-year-old man at a bar in the West Village. Although she said she was not usually interested in older men, she agreed to a date after he appeared “cool, nice and well dressed.”



The following week, she met him at another West Village bar.



When she arrived, she said he was seated at a table with six of his male friends. Shortly after, two interns from his company joined them. She said she immediately felt uncomfortable.



Eventually, he asked for a separate table for the two of them.



During their conversation, she said he asked her age and reacted with relief when she told him she was 25. According to her retelling, he claimed that women in their early 20s “can’t keep up with him intellectually” and that he felt “too bad” for women in their 30s because they were “so desperate.”



She also said he repeatedly talked about himself and showed her photos of himself with celebrities.



At the end of the dinner, she declined his suggestion to continue the night elsewhere. She alleged that he told her he would not order her an Uber home unless she agreed to keep the date going.



Although she said she could easily arrange her own ride, she continued to another bar with him before ultimately leaving. While waiting for transportation, she said she overheard one of his friends ask him whether he had “got rid of that girl yet.”



Afterward, she posted a video describing the experience as the worst first date of her life and said it made her reconsider dating altogether.

