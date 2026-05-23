ADVERTISEMENT

For many of us, day-to-day driving is a pretty uneventful experience. Sometimes, it can even be relaxing or exciting. And thankfully, it’s not often that it actually feels scary.

But when you work as a truck driver, sitting behind the wheel is a whole different story. The job comes with long, exhausting hours on the road, late-night drives with no one around, heavy winds, steep routes, and intense traffic to get through in a vehicle that size. It’s a lot to handle.

So when one Redditor asked truckers to share the most terrifying places they’ve ever driven through, they had plenty of stories to tell. Find them below and see just how nerve-racking life on the road can get.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People unloading a truck with supplies outdoors during the day Had a friend who was a trucker for awhile. According to him, the sketchiest runs he ever had to make was restocking a Dollar General in a tiny town which was deeeeeeep in the Appalachians. Apparently every time he stopped there and started unloading, half the town would just gather around and stare at him. Said it felt like something out of Deliverance.

APeacefulWarrior , Artūras Kokorevas Report

8points
POST
florapolvado_1 avatar
Catlady6000
Catlady6000
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've lived in small, isolated towns where this would be peak entertainment. There's just nothing else there, cable and wifi very unreliable. TV antenna almost picks up a station.

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Trucks driving on Wyoming Interstate 80 with highway sign beside desert road The stretch of I-80 in Wyoming. It’s very desolate and the weather is awful. Especially the wind. The speed limit is 80 mph (I think?). Accidents are frequent and bad.

    CompetitiveHabit3701:

    I-80 through Wyoming. the wind alone has blown trucks completely over. not an exaggeration, there are sections that get shut down multiple times a year because rigs are just tipped on the side of the road.

    knefr:

    I’ve driven across I80 both directions from the west coast to Ohio about 10 times. I80 through Wyoming is my least favorite part of the whole drive. Seen it in total white out conditions -40f with 50mph winds, and seen it 105*. And I’ve been through when it’s hot as hell when a thunderstorm blows in and the temp drops probably 60* in minutes. And it really does look like the moon - just flat gravel in every direction. There are a few pretty parts. 

    In western Wyoming there’s a section where the speed limit goes 80-55-35 really suddenly and at the 35 sign there’s always a dozen police cars sitting there with a bunch of people pulled over. Just a really unforgiving place. Spooky honestly. Always happy to see that Utah or Nebraska sign (yes I80 through Wyoming will make you happy to see Nebraska). 

    azsoup , WyomingMigrationInitiative Report

    6points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I drove from California home to Iowa on I-80. I hit a deer. It was at night and the interstate was only one lane so there was no where to pull over. I had to drive to the next exit which was in Nebraska. The car was dented but drivable. I had recently quit smoking and was afraid of back sliding bc I usually smoked while driving but I didn't!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    White semi truck driving on a desert highway under clear sky Any old guys remember US-20 between Rockford, IL and Dubuque, IA. There was a sign warning you when you started traveling the road and a sign somewhere near Galena that congratulated you for surviving.

    unknown:

    No shoulders, small lanes and windy blind turns with a lot of truck traffic.

    Treeadeez , Ernesto Leon Report

    6points
    POST
    johnhelding avatar
    JohnH
    JohnH
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've driven that road in a car. Yikes!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Focused bus driver sitting in vehicle cabin wearing sunglasses Bolivia. Ten or so years ago they tested the blood alcohol level of bus drivers starting their long distance journeys. I think close to fifty percent were legally drunk. They believe alcohol helps keep you awake.

    Then of course there are the Bolivian mountain highways themselves….

    GrimaceThundercock:

    Kyrgyzstan was even worse for me.

    There are street vendors along major routes selling, amongst other things, vodka. It was extremely common for the driver to take a couple shots every hour.

    One time our driver decided he was gonna rest so he had a passenger take the wheel. Driver then proceeded to drink an entire pint of vodka.

    Passenger gets lost. Stupid drunk driver takes back over. I didn't have a seatbelt. It was not chill.

    The_whimsical1 , aboodi vesakaran Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Truck driver checking side mirror in blue truck cab on a challenging road A few weeks ago I was in Virginia and my trucker GPS took me through Highway 8. Absolutely terrible. Curves, narrow lanes. I was so irritated. I’m like whoever approved this route for a 53 foot trailer deserves to eat a big bag of [feces].

    OgCush94 , Gustavo Fring Report

    4points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen GPS lead a rig to Hwy 129 at Deal's Gap, also known as the Dragon. Driver actually tried it. Blocked it for most of the morning. The Tennessee troopers were pissed, along with all the motorcycle riders.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    Abandoned petrol station with old fuel pumps and rustic building Stopped in northern Idaho for gas on a roadtrip. Creepy "sundown town" vibes if you are not white.....

    crabbyjerkface , Tahir Osman Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    Curvy mountain highway with tight turns challenging truck drivers on dangerous road Cabbage Mountain….

    Sometimesunaware:

    Huge sigh at the bottom of that one, even in the summer.

    NerdTrek42 , oregondot Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Truck driving on narrow mountain road with steep cliff, showing terrifying roads for truckers Colorado (I-70 through the Rockies) – steep grades + tight curves.

    One mistake and it’s over.

    Stranded_teeny , Don Graham Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Kangaroo standing on a rural dirt road surrounded by greenery Australian here and not a truckie but anywhere ~300km from the coast gets pretty wild. Nobody around forever, narrow as roads, kangaroos. Those get big, sit on the side of the road watching you approach, then, just as you pass decide to jump in front of you.

    cackmobile , Graham Holtshausen Report

    4points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like the deer in Tennessee, oddly suícidal bunch. It's never just one either.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Winding mountain road with snow-capped peaks and dense forest Most people here are referencing highways that are well travelled, have cell service, and in many cases, are expressways that happen to be in geographically challenging areas.

    The sketchiest paved highway I ever drove, has to be British Columbia 37. Over 350 miles of no cell service, even the largest “town” on the highway doesn’t have cell service. It is not well travelled either as most commercial and passenger traffic uses highway 97 instead. The only traffic there is mining industry traffic, and the occasional tourist. The route is also VERY poorly maintained in the winter (which is when i drove on it). Frost heaves, packed ice, steep grades, frigid temperatures, everything there is against you. If you get stuck or broken down, you have to rely heavily on passing traffic to stop and help, assuming they will come by in a timely fashion.

    truckmonkey12 , Adam Jones Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Truck carrying logs on a busy urban road with traffic around Has to be India surely. By a long way. They amount of fatalities on those roads is crazy!

    yourefunny , Francois Le Nguyen Report

    4points
    POST
    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Indian Bedford truck drivers on the Silk road, and others, like to drive at night with their lights off ... to "save their battery." Turning on their lights at the last minute when you approach.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Semi trucks and cars driving on a busy highway with multiple lanes Two different answers. Houston has the worst traffic for truck drivers in the nation, multiple points are top ten worst in the country. Atlanta is the other one filling up the list.

    Second answer is I80 from Iowa west to the Rockies at least. If you don’t have cargo weighing you down the winds can blow you over no problem. I’ve had carriers call to offer free freight to avoid that empty run.

    Covri , David Brown Report

    3points
    POST
    #13

    Vintage photo of winding road with cars on a curvy highway Sketchy areas, Cleveland and Detroit have to be up there. But I absolutely HATE driving my truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It’s narrow and curvy and there aren’t a lot of places you can park for a break.

    MPV8614 , smallcurio Report

    3points
    POST
    ursulastearns avatar
    Ursula S.
    Ursula S.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the picture. Everyone in the U.S., please note the vehicles are in the right line since they are not passing anyone. (One of my driving pet peeves.)

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Yellow semi truck stuck in deep snow on a snowy forest road Wolf Creek Pass.

    Quadrature_Strat:

    I hit Wolf Creek once at 11PM in a driving snow storm (hardly snowing at all at the bottom). I was in an F250, unloaded, with big tires, so I was just picking my way up at 30 MPH. Out of the snow, we suddenly see lights flashing all over the place. There's an 18 wheeler (with chains) spinning its tires but basically standing still. They have a snow plow chained to it, and the snow plow is trying to pull the 18 wheeler up, and it too is spinning it's tires. There's this poor cop outside his car behind this disaster with his light on. I pull up beside him and roll down my window. "Anything I can do here?" He says, "No, we do this every night. Just pull around."

    Cuchullain67 , oregondot Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Heavy traffic jam with trucks and cars on a busy highway surrounded by greenery I80 east of Reno, NV. They built the largest industrial park in the world, but didn’t widen the highway. Traffic is a joke. Everyone drives like an idiot. I have never seen so many people pass on a shoulder. In the winter, I80 west of Reno over the Sierras. I don’t know how anyone from the Donner party survived a winter up there.

    knirbc , Annabel Jacobs Report

    3points
    POST
    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is that a photo of a roadway in Europe?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Curvy mountain highway on US Route 250 with dense trees along the roadside WV-250. I was a young rookie and thought “using the map” was a smart idea. OMG. It was a truck route like the dragons tail.

    okayseriouslywhy:

    My friend took that through WV when a snowstorm was blowing in, said she was drifting her old SUV on every other curve. Lucky she's a great driver.

    anon , Famartin Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    Vehicles driving through dark highway tunnel, a risky road environment for truckers Honestly surprised not to see Eisenhower Tunnel on this list...

    kingbrasky:

    That can be so sketchy. You never know what's gonna hit you on the other side of the tunnel. One time in the winter we went in westbound with great weather and came out into nasty sleet and had to white-knuckle it down while engine-braking like no other.

    Then there's the million dollar highway by Ouray...I want no part of that except in perfect summer weather. And even then its no picnic.

    KenUsimi , formulanone Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Busy highway with roadside signs and traffic, a common road truckers navigate Interstate 70 in western Indiana.

    Ggeunther:

    I don't know how anyone can drive that stretch of I 70 often. We just came over it yesterday, and it is almost beyond description.

    -The road surface is HORRIBLE. The state road crews have obviously forgotten this road is still there. It hasn't seen a new coat of surface since the 60's.

    -Once outside Indy, the road returns to two lanes, both of which are completely filled with truckers trying to make a living. They are being thwarted by throngs of drivers who have no business driving at any speed over a fast walk. They will tailgate for miles, looking to cut off the drivers to gain 100 yards of distance. They will park in the fast lane for hours, or until they decide at 50 feet from an exit ramp that they need to pee or get fuel.

    -For a road that has such a bad surface, there is a crazy amount of construction on this road. I think they decide which area is the smoothest, and then decide to cut some holes in it, fill those holes with some terrible patch, that will be a smooth as a washboard in a few days.

    -The state knows this is a problem, as most of the politicians don't live in Indy, and have to leave by highway, I assume.

    -The state police patrol this area incessantly, looking for brave souls who are willing to destroy their autos, by driving over the speed limit on what is basically a gravel road. They wouldn't think of calling in a pothole the size of a compact car, or removing a 'gator' when a retread disintegrates on these wagon ruts, but they will certainly sit in the middle of the highway, slowing traffic and causing the car drivers to stand on their brakes. This causes a back up for a dozen miles.

    by the way, this road condition exists on both sides of Indy, east and west, on I 70. It is a disgrace.

    jimmerpatter , Adam Moss Report

    3points
    POST
    richardgraham avatar
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never heard that expression before - "gator" - describing sections of tire tread along the road. Great name! Describes them perfectly! thanx.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    For legal reasons, California.

    overlordbabyj:

    CA has some commercial driving & emissions laws that the rest of the country doesn't. For example, any refrigerated trailer manufactured before a certain year is illegal there.

    love_truck Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Angry woman gesturing while driving a car on the road The South had the worst drivers in my experience. Its a mix of crazy hyper aggressive drivers and ultra slow ultra hesitant drivers. Thats a catastrophic mix.

    I am a local driver who generally drives Alabama, Georgia & Mississippi area. Nearly everyday there are major wrecks.

    Im originally from Illinois been here 11 years next month.

    Genuinely never seen so many daylight dry condition single car wrecks in my life. Actually got stuck behind one of those ultra hesitant drivers Tues morning rush hour, they got onto I65 doing 15 mph, which made it incredibly unsafe for me to merge at same speed, as car whizzed by doing 60 to 70 mph.

    daemonescanem , Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to always joke about Memphis traffic whenever we have any kind of precipitation. I'd say "these fools can't drive when it's sunny and bright outside. Throw some rain in the mix and it's over with"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Overturned semi-truck on roadside after accident on a frightening trucking route Not a trucker, but, I dated a driver for a bit and would go with him on his routes sometime. Anytime it works snow he would say, "get ready to see some wrecks". His route was I-15 between Vegas and Wyoming. It would turn white out over Beaver in a matter of minutes, clear blue sky, to the lowest visibility. I saw some absolutely insane wrecks.

    jolley_mel21 , Stephen Tafra Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Snow-covered red truck parked in snowy mountainous forest area My husband was an owner operator for almost 40 years, we live in northern Ohio and he would refuse loads that would send him East. He hated Erie PA and Buffalo NY, they get snow in feet. He also delivered to New York City once. Just once because he was told if you're stopped in traffic and someone runs up with bolt cutters, opens your trailer and starts stealing just let them.

    Carylynn0609 , kai muro Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Red truck driving on snowy highway with bare trees on roadside Wyoming in the winter is absolute nightmare fuel. The wind alone will literally blow your rig right off the highway, and you're just praying the roads don't close. I avoid it at all costs once November hits.

    Life_Sort6882 , olga dudareva Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Surprised I-90 from Spokane thru mid-Montana doesn’t have any mentions here. I drive this route several times a year to visit family and nearly every trip I take, there’s a truck rolled over, or on fire, or a huge backup of trucks stopped to wait out the weather/chain up in winter. I grew up in CO and am no stranger to mountain driving, but Lookout Pass in particular is so shaded and curvy (and for a LONG time) that it seems to invite lots of truck accidents.

    Then add in Homestake Pass and the deceptive Bozeman Pass (where the wind really starts to kick in) and it makes total sense why it’s expensive as hell to live in Montana: it [is a pain] to get things there.

    apuginthehand Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I used to drive to see family in Morgantown, WV from MD on the I-70 and I-68, It has some of the craziest grades I’ve ever seen. They have those separate speed limits and lanes for trucks and I always see and smell brakes getting burned. I think at one point its 6% downhill for over 13 miles straight directly into a bend. I overheated my car going up and down the passes one time.

    Cam_CSX_ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Alligator crossing a sunlit dirt road near green foliage I used to run dispatch all along the SE US, the 2 that stick out to me most are alligator alley in FL and the stretch of i55 from Memphis to Jackson, MS.

    Lots of wildlife on those roads at night.

    slapwerks , Ray Bilcliff Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Easy St Louis, Illinois

    Used to work as a delivery driver for Fleet Pride in St Louis, MO and had to drive through Easy St. Louis everyday and it felt like I was in a post apocalyptic world. Sad reality for those living over there.

    Orbital_Era Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #28

    Snow-covered road with cars driving carefully through winter conditions Genuinely frightening? For people behaving badly, Atlanta I-285. Good lord. For Ma Nature, the region that comprises southern Minnesota, Northern Iowa, the Dakotas, eastern Montana, some of Nebraska and all of Wyoming…in the winter. When it snows, it generally blows, too. The combination of huge land area that is difficult to plow in a timely fashion and invites and encourages wind, and bad grip because, you know, snow and ice, that can be some [jerk] puckering driving. Even in the summer Wyoming gets a prize for dangerous wind.

    Sudden visibility dropouts to near zero, a lot of inertia, and road surfaces that make braking a very ticklish proposition mean Papa Bear gets some white knuckles.

    IgnoringHisAge , Ivars Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Almost all of these are American comments. Ah well, big country. My cousin's dad trucks across Europe, hates rural roads in eastern countries like Bulgaria and Poland.

    Fexofanatic Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Afghanistan.

    StandTurbulent9223 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    West Texas at midnight.

    Chinstrap6:

    It’s not that it’s threatening or anything, it’s just empty. I’m a big fan of night driving, but if you’re driving to a specific spot in west Texas, it’s a ton of off interstate driving where there are zero services, cell reception, or people. If you break down, you can’t call for help and even if you could they wouldn’t be able to get to you.

    When I was working out there, I was 100 miles from the nearest gas station. I drove into that “town” many times, and it wasn’t unusual to not see a single car until you got into town.

    SpringBusiness8093 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    I’ve always heard nightmare stuff about the Barstow/Needles area.

    madsci:

    Barstow's a weird place. It's one of those cities that can only exist because it's a major crossroads, but it's a crossroads in the middle of nowhere. Not many people go to Barstow for the sake of being in Barstow.

    I've actually spent three weekends in Barstow, but only because of an annual search and rescue symposium.

    CleopatrasWomb Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    West Memphis.

    Fly_throwaway37:

    It's just always under construction. Being from Memphis we have a joke that the state flag of Arkansas is an orange and white road barrel.

    EmpressVixen Report

    2points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a very good idea to not stop in West Memphis. It's an even better idea to not stop between Jackson, Tennessee and Little Rock, Arkansas.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    285 in Atlanta.

    awdude1:

    It's the amount of accidents, EVERY single day I see wrecks. Multiple wrecks, everyday.

    awdude1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Interstate 70 across Kansas around midnight to 4am.

    For some reason and it's only happened twice, somewhere out there is a black hole.

    GPS reads it's only 200 miles from one town to another, and you've got say, 6 hours on your clock. That 200 miles should pass in a little under 4 hours, but suddenly you're coming up on the town with 10min left to drive before you've gotta take a break. It's weird.

    Also, parking anywhere near Philadelphia, Baltimore, or anywhere in Pennsylvania really.

    Riyeko Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    I'm not a driver, but I dispatch fuel trucks.

    I know better than to drive on I-30 between Portland and Astoria in bad weather or at night if I can avoid it. I've been on the job for 2 years and have worked through too many wicked accidents to want any of that in my life.

    EyeJustSaidThat Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    NYC... still get nightmares of backing into a Costco dock.

    thatguy113016 Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Most drivers say it's not one specific state, it's stretches like Wyoming on 1 - 80 winter, Texas during sudden storm chains, and mountain passes like Donner Pass in California, where the weather flips fast, and visibility disappears without warning.

    Nervous_Cobbler5363 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Not terrifying, but compared to the rest of the country: stressful. And don't get me wrong, if I wasn't in a full length semi, I'd love to visit, but East PA, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, NYC entire area, Long Island, Massachusetts. Everything that makes life harder for a truck, those places embody it. Narrow, curvy roads, low bridges everywhere, smaller dock yards, no parking, lumper fees at every single place. I'm a company driver, so I can't refuse loads, but if I get another load going to Long Island to drop off 3 pallets at a grocery store with no truck entrance, I'm quitting.

    Fr1dge Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Glennallen to Valdez in Alaska in winter.

    mt-den-ali Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Driving through the Transkei in South Africa in the late 90s. Its so isolated and beautiful but has burned out and stripped down cars lining the roads everywhere.

    I had a 4x4 with a load of guys follow and then chase me for about 30 mins, thankfully they got bored. Sometimes they don't and then your vehicle joins the others and you become fodder for the wildlife.

    gherkinassassin Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Milan ring road.

    Martinonfire Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    I-90 around Erie and Ontario in winter. Snow. Whiteout. Wind. Also I81 north of Syracuse gets 300 inches of snow a year.

    SkaneatelesMan Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    North Dakota/Western Minnesota. Drove through the worst dust storm ever day before yesterday. HIgh winds made it difficult to hold the road, and there were times visibility was down to 15 ft. ahead. This is what the dustbowl must have been like in the 1930's.

    songsearch Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Highway with fast traffic under a vibrant sunset sky I have read that there are long stretches in New Mexico that have a high fatality rate with vehicle accidents because 1) these long, desolate stretches have little local or state police patrols, so people use the opportunity to drive at very dangerous speeds; and 2) when there are accidents, it takes a very long time for emergency services to find and reach the accident victims, so people who might've survived end up not surviving because medical aid couldn't get there in time.

    prosecute766 , Taras Makarenko Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    US 550 in Colorado between Durango and Montrose: two lane road, cliff on one side, straight drop on the other, no guard rails, 15 mph hairpin curves and three 11K' passes. In my truck, I need both lanes to negotiate the curves.

    Freightshaker000 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    A lot of people have rightfully mentioned the stretch of I80 through Wyoming, but I'll add any of the major highways you need to take to get to Seattle from the east and southeast, particularly the areas around Yakima and Snoqualmie pass.

    tacobellwether Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    My friend told me stories about trucking with his dad through Detroit.

    Police had a checkpoint and told them not to stop at stop signs. I remember him saying was there was a broken down vehicle in the middle of the road and the police were plowing it out of the way. I think the vehicle was meant to force drivers to stop, then they would ambush their goods while they were stopped.

    solicitorpenguin Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    My FIL said Utah, especially at night time. Dark and lonely roads with crazy drivers.

    zerbey Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    There are some mountain roads that have switchbacks so severe that you're taking the turns in the oncoming lane. A head on collision is waiting. One example is the Lockheed Martin facility at the top of Empire Grade Road in California. Also, some mountain roads that don't have guardrails, or very small ones, when it's snowing. One example of that is the US 50 in Colorado.

    Auquaholic Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Nashville TN.

    God dang they just can't figure out how to drive straight there. 

    Bonus answer, parking in Memphis.

    Ultivia Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Chattanooga Tennessee has an interstate that sharply curves due to the river and a mountain. All the trucks have to slow down in a short amount of time.

    BaconReceptacle Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    I'm a box truck driver on a route. It's a nightmare anywhere in Boston. Drivers, especially truck drivers, were not intended for that city.

    AnnamariaHarvison Report

    1point
    POST
    #54

    Been everywhere, hated the north east. Nothing terrifying but absolutely not planned for truck traffic. Lack of truck stops and routes is a nightmare.

    Warjec Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Vintage black and white drawing of a large hairy Bigfoot creature in forest My dad use to be a truck driver in Australia and there is a whole area where they use to think Yowies roamed. They would check there trucks and everything before hand so they didn’t brake down.

    Jack1715 , Will Donald - Sydney Sun Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    As a professional who for decades was driving 50,000+ miles a year, and who has driven around most of the US of A, I claim honorary trucker status. Agree with many of these. And will also nominate Cresson Mountain, Route 22 between Ebensburg and Altoona PA. Whiteouts in winter, foul weather and pea-soup fog any season. 

    Infinite_Strategy490 Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    Greater Toronto area.

    GooseGosselin Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Highway 11/17 from North Bay to Kenora. 1000 miles of undivided two lane highway through Northern Ontario.

    YourBusinessSpeed Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    The Coquihalla pass in B.C Canada gets pretty wild in the winter. The “smasher” has many avalanches yearly, multiple snow sheds, and you often will hit 3 different seasons from top to bottom.

    JTChristi Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    I used to work in customer service for a trucking company. Most shipments that weren't delivering to Arkansas but had to go through were always advised to not stop unless absolutely necessary.

    CaptWeirdBeard Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    The Woodside Viaduct on the M8. Carnage.

    clackerbag Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow