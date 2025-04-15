ADVERTISEMENT

Sometime in the 19th century, we figured out how to roam the roads on wheels powered by gas engines. Fast forward to now, and cars aren’t just machines. They’re daily companions. We eat in them, sing in them, and occasionally cry in them. They’re part of our routine, our stories, and our personalities.

The folks behind Mopar Memes know this all too well. Their posts capture the full emotional range of life behind the wheel. Scroll down to see some of their best car memes and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.