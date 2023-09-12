I Returned To Japan After The Pandemic, And Here Are The Best 23 Photos That I Took
I'm Davide Sasso and after a long period of uncertainty and difficulty, the long-awaited day has finally arrived: my return to Japan after the COVID-19 pandemic. I am excited and at the same time a little anxious, but the desire to return to the land of the Rising Sun is stronger than any worries.
As soon as I step onto the plane, I feel a sense of hope and rebirth. The airport looks like a completely different place than the last time I saw it. The staff wear masks, there are thermometers to measure body temperature, and hand sanitizer dispensers everywhere. It is clear that Japan has taken the fight against the virus seriously.
Once out of the airport, I realize that some things have changed... Shops and restaurants have taken various precautions, such as reducing the number of seats and installing protective screens between tables. But despite these changes, Japan's beauty and unique atmosphere are still intact.
I head towards my hotel and on the way I discover that many tourist places have reopened to the public, albeit with restrictions. Unlike my first trip, this time I won't just stay in Tokyo, but I will also go to Osaka and Kyoto.
I took so many photos this time, from the brand new Shibuya Sky in Tokyo to the colorful Dotonbori in Osaka, and then moving on from the Yasaka Pagoda in Kyoto to the nostalgic Kamakura beach.
This time the photographic project is called "For Tomorrow" and tells of all this, of the will to move forward despite life's adversities.
My return to Japan after the COVID-19 pandemic is a journey that changed me profoundly. It taught me to never take the things I love for granted and to be grateful for every moment I spend in this wonderful country. I hope that Japan can be an example for the whole world, showing that it is possible to overcome any crisis when we are united and care for each other.
Great pics! Love the neon lights.
Beautiful pictures!
