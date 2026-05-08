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Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with blonde hair and a serious expression, wearing a white shirt and black vest.
Celebrities, Social Issues

Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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On May 6, 2026, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called out the online circulation of AI-generated images of her with a lengthy statement on social media.

Along with criticizing the creators of the fake images, the PM also slammed her “eager” political opponents for propagating the idea that they were real.

Meloni has previously been linked to two other instances of AI-deepfake circulation, one of which has led to a court case.

Highlights
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blasted netizens for creating and circulating AI-generated deepfake images of her in lingerie.
  • The PM accused “eager opponents” of spreading the fake photos and warned citizens about the dangers of AI.
  • A 2026 survey found that nearly 80% American voters came across AI-made political campaign content ahead of the 2024 elections.

“It is definitely a malicious political attack,” one user said.

RELATED:

    Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been fighting a $117,000 deepfake lawsuit

    Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

    Image credits: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

    In July 2024, Meloni testified via video conference in a libel suit she filed against a man from Sardinia, accusing him of making deepfake adult content using her face. She has sought €100,000 (£117,835) in damages in the ongoing case, which she intends to donate to victims of male violence.

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    The next year, an Italian adult content platform, Phica, which had more than 700,000 subscribers, was found to be publishing deepfake images of prominent Italian women, including Meloni and the opposition leader Elly Schlein. The platform was shut down in August 2025.

    Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

    Image credits: Vox España/Flickr

    The latest deepfake photo that went viral showed her in lingerie nightwear, seated on a bed with sheets and pillows.

    In her social media statement, Meloni attached a screenshot of a Facebook post by an individual named Robert who had shared the new deepfake photo. The last name was blurred.

    “For a prime minister to present herself in this condition is truly shameful, unworthy of the institutional role she holds,” Roberto’s post read. “But she doesn’t know what shame is.”

    Giorgia Meloni warned that AI deepfakes “could happen to anyone”

    Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

    Image credits: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

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    Highlighting Roberto’s comments, Meloni’s post declared, “He published an AI-generated image, passing it off as real, and even judging it.”

    “Several fake photos of me have been circulating these days, generated with artificial intelligence and passed off as real by some eager opponents,” Meloni wrote in her caption.

    “I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the case attached, has also improved me considerably,” she joked. “But the fact remains that, in order to attack and invent falsehoods, people are using anything and everything these days.”

    Text by Lorenzo Bertani: Artificial intelligence will unfortunately be a serious problem because it will be used by those with no intelligence. Italian Prime Minister's AI threat warning.

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    Text from user abbasnasir59: Pathetic to target women politicians like this. Should be condemned and discouraged. AI threat.

    “The point, however, goes beyond me. Deepfakes are a dangerous tool because they can deceive, manipulate, and harm anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot.”

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    “This is why one rule should always apply: verify before believing, and believe before sharing. Because today it happens to me, tomorrow it could happen to anyone,” her dire warning read.

    In September 2025, Italy became the first EU country to pass a law regulating the use of AI, introducing prison terms for anyone who uses it to cause harm and placing limits on children’s access to it.

    The internet was divided over Giorgia Meloni sharing her AI-generated image

    After Meloni shared the photo, many came to her support, commending her for standing up against the falsehood.

    “Full solidarity, and we hope that whoever did this pays,” one user said. “Renewed respect for you, Ms. President. How far does malice and envy go?” said another.

    “Yet another example of how shoddy and desperate some of the opposition in Italy is,” wrote a third.

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressing AI threat, wearing a pink blazer, looking concerned at a podium.

    Image credits: Giorgia Meloni/YouTube

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    Many called for stricter guardrails for AI usage in Italy and worldwide.

    “This AI should be regulated otherwise, or it will soon be a mess,” a netizen shared their worry.

    Some users thought that by sharing the AI-generated picture, PM Meloni had brought more attention to it than it was previously getting.

    “With all due respect, I think one could have expressed outrage without posting the photo in question,” a user commented. “Unfortunately, by doing so, the photo itself was given a lot of publicity, which created outrage and dissatisfaction.”

    Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

    Image credits: Christophe Licoppe/European Commission

    “The serious fact, Madam, is that you, by publishing this photo, gave weight to facts of little importance,” another said. “A Prime Minister of a country like ours should have the tools to weigh facts and therefore not give visibility to nonsense.”

    A few believed that it was an unnecessary step and called her out over her politics instead.

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    “Even a 2-year-old would know this is an AI-generated photo,” one said. “Please, keep making useless posts, and just for your national/popular pleasure, while Italians keep looking at the vending machine columns to save a few cents a day!”

    77% of U.S. voters reported encountering AI-made deepfake content about political candidates

    EmmanuelMotelin's comment: "These are the problems of the modern world in the age of artificial intelligence. Who's surprised?" Italian Prime Minister AI threat context.

    Daniele Leone's comment on Italian Prime Minister and AI threat, advocating removal from social media for offenders.

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    The trend of AI-generated deepfakes has been alarmingly rising, not only spreading fake media content on social media but also redefining cybersecurity threats.

    Advancements in generative AI have allowed scammers to use ultra-realistic deepfake videos and phishing emails, tailored to deceive civilians as well as billion-dollar enterprises.

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    Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, looking intently, holding a blue folder, confronting AI threat.

    Image credits: Presidenza della Repubblica

    According to a 2026 survey by Zero Threat, 63% of cybersecurity leaders have expressed concern about AI being used to generate deepfakes for scams. On the flip side, only 71% of people globally are aware of what deepfakes are, making the gap between awareness and risk pretty significant.

    The financial sector worldwide has been a prime target of deepfake scams, with 53% of financial professionals reporting one such attempt as of 2024. Deepfake frauds reportedly cost Americans $547.2 million in the first half of 2025.

    Soumic Sarkar's comment: It can happen to anyone's daughter! Take strong actions. AI threat and warning.

    Italian Prime Minister Meloni, in a white blazer, gestures while speaking at a meeting, discussing AI threat.

    Image credits: The White House

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    The study also found that 98% of all deepfake videos found online were non-consensual adult content.

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    As for furthering political causes, the study said that 77% of American voters reported encountering deepfake content involving candidates ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections.

    “Despicable act.” Netizens were up in arms about AI usage after Girogia Meloni took a stance against her deepfake photos

    Text image: A user named smartador comments, Personal rights must be protected, yep! This relates to the AI threat and Prime Minister's warning.

    Francesco Di Palma's comment on Italian Prime Minister's AI lingerie threat, discussing legal action for image misuse.

    Galeazzo Bignami warning about dangerous fake news, crucial for understanding AI threats and how they impact public perception.

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    Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

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    Ravinder Singh's text: technology for good, welfare, education, medical research, discussing the AI threat.

    A user comment about their daughter being a victim of AI generated p***graphic pictures, referencing the AI threat.

    Pasquale Bronzi comment: "these people should be reported, if we don't start to get respect it will always get worse." Italian Prime Minister AI threat.

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    Giuseppe Bellissimo's comment about AI threat, fake photos, voting, and the Italian Prime Minister's warning.

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    Dario Iaia's comment: An absolute shame. They no longer know how to attack. Related to Italian Prime Minister and AI.

    A comment from Sanjeev Atrey: "This is Sad to see this happening!! I appreciate you for standing up and sharing your views!!" regarding Italian Prime Minister's AI lingerie warning.

    A comment from Antonio Cappello: Absolute shame, lack of respect towards a woman. These people should be prosecuted and reported. Italian Prime Minister's AI threat.

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    Screenshot of a comment: Respect for how they address disgusting behavior, relevant to Italian Prime Minister's AI threat.

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    A user comment discussing AI threat and manipulation, emphasizing the need for legal restrictions on information to prevent total distrust.

    A white box contains the username warlordkush in blue and text saying This despicable act must be stopped, referencing Italian Prime Minister AI threat.

    Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

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    Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

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    A comment from Gianfranco Promutico, discussing accountability for vile people amid the Italian Prime Minister's AI threat warning.

    Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

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    Text by Mario Carvelli: confronting AI threats. "We are now facing a mass of brainless... vulgar people who daily shamefully invent falsehoods."

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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