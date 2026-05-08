Italian Prime Minister Confronts Disturbing AI Threat With Self‑Posted Lingerie Image As Warning To Country

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On May 6, 2026, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called out the online circulation of AI-generated images of her with a lengthy statement on social media.

Along with criticizing the creators of the fake images, the PM also slammed her “eager” political opponents for propagating the idea that they were real.

Meloni has previously been linked to two other instances of AI-deepfake circulation, one of which has led to a court case.

Highlights Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blasted netizens for creating and circulating AI-generated deepfake images of her in lingerie.

The PM accused “eager opponents” of spreading the fake photos and warned citizens about the dangers of AI.

A 2026 survey found that nearly 80% American voters came across AI-made political campaign content ahead of the 2024 elections.

“It is definitely a malicious political attack,” one user said.

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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been fighting a $117,000 deepfake lawsuit

Image credits: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

In July 2024, Meloni testified via video conference in a libel suit she filed against a man from Sardinia, accusing him of making deepfake adult content using her face. She has sought €100,000 (£117,835) in damages in the ongoing case, which she intends to donate to victims of male violence.

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The next year, an Italian adult content platform, Phica, which had more than 700,000 subscribers, was found to be publishing deepfake images of prominent Italian women, including Meloni and the opposition leader Elly Schlein. The platform was shut down in August 2025.

Image credits: Vox España/Flickr

The latest deepfake photo that went viral showed her in lingerie nightwear, seated on a bed with sheets and pillows.

In her social media statement, Meloni attached a screenshot of a Facebook post by an individual named Robert who had shared the new deepfake photo. The last name was blurred.

“For a prime minister to present herself in this condition is truly shameful, unworthy of the institutional role she holds,” Roberto’s post read. “But she doesn’t know what shame is.”

Giorgia Meloni warned that AI deepfakes “could happen to anyone”

Image credits: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

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Highlighting Roberto’s comments, Meloni’s post declared, “He published an AI-generated image, passing it off as real, and even judging it.”

“Several fake photos of me have been circulating these days, generated with artificial intelligence and passed off as real by some eager opponents,” Meloni wrote in her caption.

“I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the case attached, has also improved me considerably,” she joked. “But the fact remains that, in order to attack and invent falsehoods, people are using anything and everything these days.”

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“The point, however, goes beyond me. Deepfakes are a dangerous tool because they can deceive, manipulate, and harm anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot.”

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“This is why one rule should always apply: verify before believing, and believe before sharing. Because today it happens to me, tomorrow it could happen to anyone,” her dire warning read.

In September 2025, Italy became the first EU country to pass a law regulating the use of AI, introducing prison terms for anyone who uses it to cause harm and placing limits on children’s access to it.

The internet was divided over Giorgia Meloni sharing her AI-generated image

**🚨 Deepfake Scandal Hits Italian PM Giorgia Meloni** Fake AI-generated images of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are spreading online, falsely presented as real by political opponents. In one circulating photo, Meloni appears in a revealing outfit. She acknowledges the image… pic.twitter.com/zRJb1oSspl — GEO WORLD 🌎 (@GeoWorldLive) May 5, 2026

After Meloni shared the photo, many came to her support, commending her for standing up against the falsehood.

“Full solidarity, and we hope that whoever did this pays,” one user said. “Renewed respect for you, Ms. President. How far does malice and envy go?” said another.

“Yet another example of how shoddy and desperate some of the opposition in Italy is,” wrote a third.

Image credits: Giorgia Meloni/YouTube

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Many called for stricter guardrails for AI usage in Italy and worldwide.

“This AI should be regulated otherwise, or it will soon be a mess,” a netizen shared their worry.

Some users thought that by sharing the AI-generated picture, PM Meloni had brought more attention to it than it was previously getting.

“With all due respect, I think one could have expressed outrage without posting the photo in question,” a user commented. “Unfortunately, by doing so, the photo itself was given a lot of publicity, which created outrage and dissatisfaction.”

Image credits: Christophe Licoppe/European Commission

“The serious fact, Madam, is that you, by publishing this photo, gave weight to facts of little importance,” another said. “A Prime Minister of a country like ours should have the tools to weigh facts and therefore not give visibility to nonsense.”

A few believed that it was an unnecessary step and called her out over her politics instead.

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“Even a 2-year-old would know this is an AI-generated photo,” one said. “Please, keep making useless posts, and just for your national/popular pleasure, while Italians keep looking at the vending machine columns to save a few cents a day!”

77% of U.S. voters reported encountering AI-made deepfake content about political candidates

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The trend of AI-generated deepfakes has been alarmingly rising, not only spreading fake media content on social media but also redefining cybersecurity threats.

Advancements in generative AI have allowed scammers to use ultra-realistic deepfake videos and phishing emails, tailored to deceive civilians as well as billion-dollar enterprises.

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Image credits: Presidenza della Repubblica

According to a 2026 survey by Zero Threat, 63% of cybersecurity leaders have expressed concern about AI being used to generate deepfakes for scams. On the flip side, only 71% of people globally are aware of what deepfakes are, making the gap between awareness and risk pretty significant.

The financial sector worldwide has been a prime target of deepfake scams, with 53% of financial professionals reporting one such attempt as of 2024. Deepfake frauds reportedly cost Americans $547.2 million in the first half of 2025.

Image credits: The White House

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The study also found that 98% of all deepfake videos found online were non-consensual adult content.

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As for furthering political causes, the study said that 77% of American voters reported encountering deepfake content involving candidates ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections.

“Despicable act.” Netizens were up in arms about AI usage after Girogia Meloni took a stance against her deepfake photos

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