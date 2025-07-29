“I Knew This Was Fake But I Bought It Anyways”: Woman Buys AI Products To See What They Look Like
Many of us have been there. You spot the perfect item online, drop it in your cart, and pay. The days turn into weeks, as you patiently wait for the courier updates, and eventual arrival. Aaaah, the unboxing…
The disappointment hits you like a ton of bricks. What in the miniature fake fluff is this? Certainly not what you ordered. You vow to never shop online again. But of course, you’re back at it next week. Hoping that this time, your expectation matches reality.
Luckily for you, there’s a woman making it her business to uncover online shopping scams. Maggie McGaugh purposely buys fake products. Mutton dressed as lamb items, where sellers have used artificial intelligence to generate gorgeous ads that entice people into buying what they really don’t need. The influencer has posted some of her dud buys online. And boy, are they hilarious. Bored Panda has put together some of the best, in the hopes that you won’t be the next sucker that falls for another AI online shopping scam.
“My goal is to spread awareness about AI generated product photos, get the sellers removed from the sites, and repurpose the items to reduce waste”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“I ordered an AI-generated shark toilet paper roll. Instead they sent a gemstone-by-the-numbers kit. Because who wouldn’t want a DIY gemstone canvas of a shark toilet paper roll”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“You may have seen this AI generated photo of a coffee mug shaped like a stack of books. I took one for the team to investigate it myself, and here’s what you would actually get if you order it.”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“You know the beautiful stained glass dog lamps? Yeah, don’t fall for it”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“No way to hide the plug, the cotton can’t stick out far off the wall, and they only included enough tape for half the lights. Maybe if I had 2-4 more packs I could make it look closer to the picture! Not to mention I had to build this thing myself “
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“Pretty sure I HAVE to turn this into a planter now, right?”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“The giant banana duck!”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“They didn’t even TRY to make it look similar”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“3-D dinosaur”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“I ordered this “watermelon grass” (not a real thing) and here’s what they really sent me”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“This one was similar, but the size was definitely inaccurate”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“Size does matter, folks”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“I paid $50 for this gummy bear chair,”
Image credits: Maggie McGaugh
“My dating app experiences”: people had lots to say, and many comments were hilarious
Not everyone was amused, some were actually very angry
Some netizens had their own similar experiences to share
I’m actually BUYING the cráp, Shes supporting the scams… 🤦♀️
I bought a supposedly animatronic little shark, which (in the AI video) rolled over and reacted to touch in cute ways. I knew it was too good to be true for $20. What I received was a plain plastic 10" shark. I emailed the company, citing false advertising. Their response was essentially, "why would you believe that's what you would get? There's no such thing!" They know people are unable to touch offshore companies that pump bogus products out of Asia.
