“I Knew This Was Fake But I Bought It Anyways”: Woman Buys AI Products To See What They Look Like
Shark-shaped toilet paper holder installed in bathroom alongside a pixel art kit of the same shark design.
“I Knew This Was Fake But I Bought It Anyways”: Woman Buys AI Products To See What They Look Like

Many of us have been there. You spot the perfect item online, drop it in your cart, and pay. The days turn into weeks, as you patiently wait for the courier updates, and eventual arrival. Aaaah, the unboxing…

The disappointment hits you like a ton of bricks. What in the miniature fake fluff is this? Certainly not what you ordered. You vow to never shop online again. But of course, you’re back at it next week. Hoping that this time, your expectation matches reality.

Luckily for you, there’s a woman making it her business to uncover online shopping scams. Maggie McGaugh purposely buys fake products. Mutton dressed as lamb items, where sellers have used artificial intelligence to generate gorgeous ads that entice people into buying what they really don’t need. The influencer has posted some of her dud buys online. And boy, are they hilarious. Bored Panda has put together some of the best, in the hopes that you won’t be the next sucker that falls for another AI online shopping scam.

    “My goal is to spread awareness about AI generated product photos, get the sellers removed from the sites, and repurpose the items to reduce waste”

    Woman holding a large novelty fish mailbox, illustrating curiosity about AI products and their unexpected designs.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “I ordered an AI-generated shark toilet paper roll. Instead they sent a gemstone-by-the-numbers kit. Because who wouldn’t want a DIY gemstone canvas of a shark toilet paper roll”

    Shark-shaped toilet paper holder bought as an AI product, next to a pixel art version of the same design.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

     

    “You may have seen this AI generated photo of a coffee mug shaped like a stack of books. I took one for the team to investigate it myself, and here’s what you would actually get if you order it.”

    Stacked glass coffee mugs with geometric patterns and a hand holding a colorful abstract AI product mug.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “You know the beautiful stained glass dog lamps? Yeah, don’t fall for it”

    Colorful stained glass style pug figurines glowing under warm light, showcasing AI product design and aesthetics.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “No way to hide the plug, the cotton can’t stick out far off the wall, and they only included enough tape for half the lights. Maybe if I had 2-4 more packs I could make it look closer to the picture! Not to mention I had to build this thing myself “

    Colorful cloud-shaped and LED string lights demonstrating popular AI products in a bedroom setting at night.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “Pretty sure I HAVE to turn this into a planter now, right?”

    Black AI product stool shaped like a sitting figure in two different home settings with wooden floors and furniture.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “The giant banana duck!”

    Woman examining AI product shaped like a duck peel, illustrating buying AI products to see what they look like.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “They didn’t even TRY to make it look similar”

    Side-by-side images of a realistic saxophone cup and a woman holding a fake AI product saxophone mug for comparison.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “3-D dinosaur”

    Woman explores AI products by buying fake dinosaur wall mounts with detailed claws and heads for display.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “I ordered this “watermelon grass” (not a real thing) and here’s what they really sent me”

    Woman holding a small AI product resembling a plant, comparing it to a realistic artificial plant in a pot indoors.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “This one was similar, but the size was definitely inaccurate”

    Octopus-shaped wooden serving trays holding assorted fruits, cheese, and meats, showcasing unique AI product designs.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “Size does matter, folks”

    Woman examining AI product bird sculpture on wall, exploring appearance of AI products she bought despite doubts

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

    “I paid $50 for this gummy bear chair,”

    Woman showcases a red inflatable chair bought as an AI product to see what it looks like in reality.

    Image credits: Maggie McGaugh

     

    “My dating app experiences”: people had lots to say, and many comments were hilarious

    Not everyone was amused, some were actually very angry

    Some netizens had their own similar experiences to share

    Expectations vs reality
    shopping trends and deals
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    I’m actually BUYING the cráp, Shes supporting the scams… 🤦‍♀️

    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited)

    I bought a supposedly animatronic little shark, which (in the AI video) rolled over and reacted to touch in cute ways. I knew it was too good to be true for $20. What I received was a plain plastic 10" shark. I emailed the company, citing false advertising. Their response was essentially, "why would you believe that's what you would get? There's no such thing!" They know people are unable to touch offshore companies that pump bogus products out of Asia.

