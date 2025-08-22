Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Is It A Trend Not To Have Eyebrows These Days?”: Viral Miley Cyrus Gucci Pic Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Close-up of a person with no eyebrows, blue eyes, and hoop earrings highlighting the trend of eyebrow-free fashion.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Is It A Trend Not To Have Eyebrows These Days?”: Viral Miley Cyrus Gucci Pic Sparks Social Media Frenzy

A bizarre image linking Miley Cyrus to Gucci’s new Flora fragrance campaign has sent the internet spiraling. 

In the now-viral photo, the 31-year-old pop star appears emaciated, her cheeks unnaturally hollow, lips overfilled, and—most noticeably—completely devoid of eyebrows.

Paired with a short fringe and sunken expression, the look was so extreme that some viewers questioned whether Gucci had completely lost touch with reality.

  • An image showing Miley Cyrus with shaved eyebrows and noticeably gaunt went viral online.
  • The photo was allegedly linked to her recent collaboration with Gucci Fragrances.
  • Some fans, however, noticed something didn’t quite add up.

“The aliens have returned and they’ve taken over the Gucci marketing campaign!” one user joked.

The image spread fast across social media, but some eagled-eyed netizens noticed something wasn’t quite right.

An alleged promotional image of Miley Cyrus looking emaciated and without eyebrows went viral, worrying fans

    Fashion model with no eyebrows wearing leopard print dress and holding black Gucci handbag in stylish pose

    Image credits: Instagram / mileycyrus

    Flora? More like Skin and Bones by Gucci,” another added.

    Beyond jokes and ridicule, the image reignited a growing conversation about both the fashion and movie industries pushing for an androgynous, overly skinny, and heavily altered look.

    “It’s the no eyebrows plus micro bangs that is making her look like a damn extraterrestrial,” a viewer argued.

    Close-up of a woman with minimal eyebrows wearing hoop earrings and a yellow top, highlighting the trend of no eyebrows.

    Image credits: Facebook

    The viral reaction went beyond Cyrus. It tapped into a larger cultural fatigue with the look that’s quietly dominated red carpets and Instagram filters alike: buccal fat removal, Ozempic-fueled skeletal frames, inflated lips, and shaved brows. 

    All of it wrapped in designer clothes, and passed off as high fashion.

    Social media user comments on trend of not having eyebrows, mentioning alien-like appearance and viral Miley Cyrus Gucci pic.

    Image credits: tracyo89980980

    Social media user reacting to Miley Cyrus viral Gucci photo sparking debate on trend of not having eyebrows.

    Image credits: JPiervallo

    Social media user reacting to viral Miley Cyrus Gucci picture questioning trend of not having eyebrows.

    Image credits: daguyoverthere

    This specific blend of cosmetic procedures has become shorthand for “modern beauty” in certain circles and, for many netizens, enough is enough.

    “We’re looking at people who no longer look human,” a viewer wrote.

    “Is it a trend not to have eyebrows these days?” another asked. “Jenna Ortega had this same look when she was at a promo for Wednesday, it’s gross.”

    The photo was revealed to be an AI creation, designed to get netizens riled up

    Miley Cyrus posing in a lace outfit with minimal eyebrows, holding a floral Gucci perfume bottle against a plain background.

    Image credits: Instagram / mileycyrus

    As the image circulated, a growing number of users started pointing out inconsistencies. 

    “Wait… is this even real?” one fan asked. Others began comparing the viral shot with official press releases and campaign material from Gucci. 

    That’s when the truth came out.

    @gucci Floral dreams with #MileyCyrus 🌺 #GucciFlora♬ original sound – Gucci

    The photo, as is often the case these days, was a complete fabrication. It was an exaggerated, AI-assisted creation that blended together some of the most criticized beauty trends of recent years and combined them with Cyrus’ likeness.

    In Gucci’s real Flora campaign, Miley Cyrus looks nothing like the doctored photo.

    Far from resembling a fashion “alien,” she appears wearing a white blouse and a sleek black mini skirt. Her makeup is minimal and fresh, with her brown hair slicked back casually. 

    Woman with minimal eyebrows sitting outdoors on a white chair overlooking a cityscape, reflecting the no eyebrows trend.

    Image credits: Gucci Beauty

    There are no missing eyebrows, no sunken cheeks, and no tell-tale signs of heavy cosmetic alteration.

    Instead, Cyrus looks relaxed and healthy, with a casual getup and minimal makeup letting her natural beauty shine.

    According to experts, the cosmetic surgery market is heading towards more subtle enhancements

    Miley Cyrus with minimal eyebrows lounges among flowers holding Gucci perfume bottle in a viral eyebrow trend fashion photo.

    Image credits: Gucci Beauty

    Despite the artificial nature of the image, the backlash is anything but fake. 

    According to the latest data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the cosmetic landscape in the United States is slowly shifting toward subtle enhancements and natural-looking results, with more and more people looking to preserve what makes them unique.

    More and more celebrities are now dialing back the work, with several opting to dissolve their facial and lip fillers, and others turning into vocal critics of the cosmetic industry.

    Miley Cyrus at a Gucci event with minimal eyebrows, sparking viral social media discussion about the eyebrow trend.

    Image credits: Instagram / mileycyrus

    At the same time, big implants are taking a backseat, with patients choosing smaller enhancements that compliment their bodies.

    “Breast implant size is going down,” explained Praful Ramineni, MD. “Patients getting breast reductions want to be smaller sizes, sometimes a B or a small C. The era of going really large is gone.”

    At the same time, Dr. Kristy Hamilton, explained how the Brazilian butt lift, a procedure that made waves in the last decade, is finally on its way out.

    “I think the era of the overdone BBL is over,” she said. “Women want to tighten and lift, not add volume.”

    “This cannot be real.” Netizens were almost fooled by the AI image

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the trend of not having eyebrows and people becoming unrecognizable.

    Image credits: Reneefit97

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral Miley Cyrus Gucci photo with no eyebrows trend discussion.

    Image credits: DwaynePothier

    Social media reaction to Miley Cyrus Gucci pic fuels debate on the trend of not having eyebrows these days.

    Image credits: dbldzy

    Image credits: JohnCon97098021

    Tweet reacting to viral Miley Cyrus Gucci pic sparking social media frenzy about trend not to have eyebrows.

    Image credits: LINYBOO67

    Social media user commenting with short text on eyebrow trends in a viral Miley Cyrus Gucci related post.

    Image credits: Winn23Q

    Viral Miley Cyrus Gucci image sparking social media frenzy about the trend of not having eyebrows these days

    Image credits: Sweetcaligurl07

    Social media reaction tweet expressing disbelief about Miley Cyrus’s eyebrow trend in the viral Gucci picture.

    Image credits: Hikursicovitall

    Social media reacting to Miley Cyrus Gucci photo sparking debate on trend of not having eyebrows these days.

    Image credits: Hannahjapan87

    Social media user replying to Miley Cyrus Gucci tweet, sparking discussion on the trend of not having eyebrows.

    Image credits: JessAndrea23

    Screenshot of a social media reply praising a viral Miley Cyrus Gucci photo sparking discussion about eyebrow trends.

    Image credits: Gianluarchie

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on AI limitations, related to the trend of not having eyebrows.

    Image credits: blueyuga

    Screenshot of a social media post praising Miley Cyrus amidst viral discussion on the trend of not having eyebrows.

    Image credits: mileyfest

    Tweet praising Miley Cyrus Gucci photo, sparking social media frenzy over trend of not having eyebrows.

    Image credits: NamerLaw

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I swear fashion must hate women. She's going to look back on this 20 years from now and wonder why she spent her glory years looking like she got too close to a candle.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
