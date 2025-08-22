“Is It A Trend Not To Have Eyebrows These Days?”: Viral Miley Cyrus Gucci Pic Sparks Social Media Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT

A bizarre image linking Miley Cyrus to Gucci’s new Flora fragrance campaign has sent the internet spiraling.

In the now-viral photo, the 31-year-old pop star appears emaciated, her cheeks unnaturally hollow, lips overfilled, and—most noticeably—completely devoid of eyebrows.

Paired with a short fringe and sunken expression, the look was so extreme that some viewers questioned whether Gucci had completely lost touch with reality.

The photo was allegedly linked to her recent collaboration with Gucci Fragrances.

Some fans, however, noticed something didn’t quite add up.

“The aliens have returned and they’ve taken over the Gucci marketing campaign!” one user joked.

The image spread fast across social media, but some eagled-eyed netizens noticed something wasn’t quite right.

“Flora? More like Skin and Bones by Gucci,” another added.

Beyond jokes and ridicule, the image reignited a growing conversation about both the fashion and movie industries pushing for an androgynous, overly skinny, and heavily altered look.

“It’s the no eyebrows plus micro bangs that is making her look like a damn extraterrestrial,” a viewer argued.

The viral reaction went beyond Cyrus. It tapped into a larger cultural fatigue with the look that’s quietly dominated red carpets and Instagram filters alike: buccal fat removal, Ozempic-fueled skeletal frames, inflated lips, and shaved brows.

All of it wrapped in designer clothes, and passed off as high fashion.

Miley just became the new face of Gucci 2025 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Rups9Qob7 — Renee (@Reneefit97) August 13, 2025

This specific blend of cosmetic procedures has become shorthand for “modern beauty” in certain circles and, for many netizens, enough is enough.

“We’re looking at people who no longer look human,” a viewer wrote.

“Is it a trend not to have eyebrows these days?” another asked. “Jenna Ortega had this same look when she was at a promo for Wednesday, it’s gross.”

The photo was revealed to be an AI creation, designed to get netizens riled up

As the image circulated, a growing number of users started pointing out inconsistencies.

“Wait… is this even real?” one fan asked. Others began comparing the viral shot with official press releases and campaign material from Gucci.

That’s when the truth came out.

The photo, as is often the case these days, was a complete fabrication. It was an exaggerated, AI-assisted creation that blended together some of the most criticized beauty trends of recent years and combined them with Cyrus’ likeness.

In Gucci’s real Flora campaign, Miley Cyrus looks nothing like the doctored photo.

Captured against the city’s dreamy skyline, @MileyCyrus embodies the free-spirited joy of the #GucciFlora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense, the new addition to the Gucci Flora collection. Discover more https://t.co/X6ACAtNEer#GucciBeauty#MileyCyrus Art Direction: Lolita Jacobs &… pic.twitter.com/pIZlh1baFE — gucci (@gucci) June 27, 2025

Far from resembling a fashion “alien,” she appears wearing a white blouse and a sleek black mini skirt. Her makeup is minimal and fresh, with her brown hair slicked back casually.

There are no missing eyebrows, no sunken cheeks, and no tell-tale signs of heavy cosmetic alteration.

Instead, Cyrus looks relaxed and healthy, with a casual getup and minimal makeup letting her natural beauty shine.

According to experts, the cosmetic surgery market is heading towards more subtle enhancements

Despite the artificial nature of the image, the backlash is anything but fake.

According to the latest data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the cosmetic landscape in the United States is slowly shifting toward subtle enhancements and natural-looking results, with more and more people looking to preserve what makes them unique.

More and more celebrities are now dialing back the work, with several opting to dissolve their facial and lip fillers, and others turning into vocal critics of the cosmetic industry.

At the same time, big implants are taking a backseat, with patients choosing smaller enhancements that compliment their bodies.

“Breast implant size is going down,” explained Praful Ramineni, MD. “Patients getting breast reductions want to be smaller sizes, sometimes a B or a small C. The era of going really large is gone.”

At the same time, Dr. Kristy Hamilton, explained how the Brazilian butt lift, a procedure that made waves in the last decade, is finally on its way out.

“I think the era of the overdone BBL is over,” she said. “Women want to tighten and lift, not add volume.”

“This cannot be real.” Netizens were almost fooled by the AI image

